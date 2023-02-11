Live stream: Jazz 36, Knicks 43

The Utah Jazz (28-29) play against the New York Knicks (30-27) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Utah Jazz 36, New York Knicks 43 (Q2 08:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We been WAITIN for this one‼️
The Hart ➡️ JB connection >> pic.twitter.com/4alsiJ6xJA – 8:09 PM
We been WAITIN for this one‼️
The Hart ➡️ JB connection >> pic.twitter.com/4alsiJ6xJA – 8:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🚨 at the 𝒃𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒆𝒓 🚨
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/iTiRHo90DV – 8:09 PM
🚨 at the 𝒃𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒆𝒓 🚨
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/iTiRHo90DV – 8:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This is what it looks like with the second unit so far:
In the rotation: Josh Hart.
Out of the rotation: Miles McBride. – 8:08 PM
This is what it looks like with the second unit so far:
In the rotation: Josh Hart.
Out of the rotation: Miles McBride. – 8:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Knicks 33, Jazz 28. Rudy Gay and THT each with 3s in the last 6.1 seconds of the period to make an 11-point game a five-point game just like that. Brunson 15p, Randle 9p for the Knicks, Clarkson, Sexton, THT 7p each for Utah. – 8:07 PM
End 1Q: Knicks 33, Jazz 28. Rudy Gay and THT each with 3s in the last 6.1 seconds of the period to make an 11-point game a five-point game just like that. Brunson 15p, Randle 9p for the Knicks, Clarkson, Sexton, THT 7p each for Utah. – 8:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz trail by as much as 11 and then close the quarter miraculously with a 9-11 three from Rudy Gay and a halfcourt heave from THT. Knicks lead 33-28 after one. Brunson with 15 – 8:07 PM
Jazz trail by as much as 11 and then close the quarter miraculously with a 9-11 three from Rudy Gay and a halfcourt heave from THT. Knicks lead 33-28 after one. Brunson with 15 – 8:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Wild end to the first quarter. Jalen Brunson was cooking. And the Jazz scored six points in the final six seconds.
Knicks 33, Jazz 28. – 8:06 PM
Wild end to the first quarter. Jalen Brunson was cooking. And the Jazz scored six points in the final six seconds.
Knicks 33, Jazz 28. – 8:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz get two 3s in the last 10 seconds of the 1Q from their best 3-point shooters: Rudy Gay and Talen-Horton Tucker.
Still, Knicks lead by 5 going into 2Q. – 8:06 PM
Jazz get two 3s in the last 10 seconds of the 1Q from their best 3-point shooters: Rudy Gay and Talen-Horton Tucker.
Still, Knicks lead by 5 going into 2Q. – 8:06 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
One of Collin Sexton’s best traits is that he has a boring layup package.
He just takes it to the rim and puts it in the net or off the backboard.
No up and under, no crazy english, just makes it easy on himself. – 8:05 PM
One of Collin Sexton’s best traits is that he has a boring layup package.
He just takes it to the rim and puts it in the net or off the backboard.
No up and under, no crazy english, just makes it easy on himself. – 8:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
BL🚫CKER KESSLER strikes again
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/3yuyA9H5jM – 8:03 PM
BL🚫CKER KESSLER strikes again
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/3yuyA9H5jM – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Josh Hart’s first basket as a Knick: a layup in transition off a kick ahead pass from Jalen Brunson. The two former Villanova teammates waste little time connecting in their first game together. – 8:02 PM
Josh Hart’s first basket as a Knick: a layup in transition off a kick ahead pass from Jalen Brunson. The two former Villanova teammates waste little time connecting in their first game together. – 8:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
happy to have ya back, Sixx 🏴☠️🖤
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/yytMJD2WCW – 8:00 PM
happy to have ya back, Sixx 🏴☠️🖤
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/yytMJD2WCW – 8:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 24-22…..clarkson with seven….Knicks are getting a lot from randle and Brunson…. – 7:58 PM
2:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 24-22…..clarkson with seven….Knicks are getting a lot from randle and Brunson…. – 7:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle has got to stop letting the refs get him off his game. Just play thru it bro
Also, NY’s defense at the point of attack has been bad.
And here comes J Hart – 7:58 PM
Randle has got to stop letting the refs get him off his game. Just play thru it bro
Also, NY’s defense at the point of attack has been bad.
And here comes J Hart – 7:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein set to check in for the Knicks as they call timeout. – 7:57 PM
Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein set to check in for the Knicks as they call timeout. – 7:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
ballin’ (and flexin’) like Collin Sexton 💪😈
#TakeNote | @collinsexton02 pic.twitter.com/1XvQYiuiDE – 7:53 PM
ballin’ (and flexin’) like Collin Sexton 💪😈
#TakeNote | @collinsexton02 pic.twitter.com/1XvQYiuiDE – 7:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Great early duel between Brunson (8p) and Sexton (7p), as the Knicks lead the Jazz 14-11 at the 6:15 mark 1Q. Utah 0-5 from deep, 5-6 from inside the arc. – 7:53 PM
Great early duel between Brunson (8p) and Sexton (7p), as the Knicks lead the Jazz 14-11 at the 6:15 mark 1Q. Utah 0-5 from deep, 5-6 from inside the arc. – 7:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
stop, crackle, pop 💥
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/to67litNjh – 7:51 PM
stop, crackle, pop 💥
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/to67litNjh – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks-Jazz tipping off at MSG. Collin Sexton has replaced Mike Conley at point guard in Utah’s starting lineup, as the Jazz look to get a second straight win after winning in Toronto last night. Josh Hart will come off the bench for the Knicks. – 7:44 PM
Knicks-Jazz tipping off at MSG. Collin Sexton has replaced Mike Conley at point guard in Utah’s starting lineup, as the Jazz look to get a second straight win after winning in Toronto last night. Josh Hart will come off the bench for the Knicks. – 7:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!!! THE NEW YORK KNICKS!!!!!! IT IS ALLLLLLLLL STAAAAAAARRRRRTTTTTTTIIIIIINNGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9mNtr5YK2N – 7:39 PM
THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!!! THE NEW YORK KNICKS!!!!!! IT IS ALLLLLLLLL STAAAAAAARRRRRTTTTTTTIIIIIINNGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9mNtr5YK2N – 7:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Sounds like there’s some Finnish fans here at MSG. Lauri Markkanen gets a decent ovation (for a visiting player) when introduced. – 7:38 PM
Sounds like there’s some Finnish fans here at MSG. Lauri Markkanen gets a decent ovation (for a visiting player) when introduced. – 7:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Jericho Sims are starting for the Knicks tonight. – 7:38 PM
Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Jericho Sims are starting for the Knicks tonight. – 7:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Josh Hart talks about bringing his defense and grit to Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:36 PM
Josh Hart talks about bringing his defense and grit to Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎵 Saturday Night Five 🎵
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/bRyigDpY4f – 7:35 PM
🎵 Saturday Night Five 🎵
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/bRyigDpY4f – 7:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/whi… – 7:34 PM
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/whi… – 7:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart is coming off the bench for the Knicks in is debut game. – 7:33 PM
Josh Hart is coming off the bench for the Knicks in is debut game. – 7:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We’re celebrating Pride Night at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/lC2294NcFh – 7:04 PM
We’re celebrating Pride Night at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/lC2294NcFh – 7:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We’re celebrating Pride Night at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/r8kKyaY8UP – 7:03 PM
We’re celebrating Pride Night at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/r8kKyaY8UP – 7:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ex teammate: Josh Hart “probably” headed into free agency.
Portland passed the decision to the Knicks
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:56 PM
Ex teammate: Josh Hart “probably” headed into free agency.
Portland passed the decision to the Knicks
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
second night of a back-to-back 🤘
📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ZBw5f5tWR2 – 6:31 PM
second night of a back-to-back 🤘
📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ZBw5f5tWR2 – 6:31 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz will have a full roster tonight against the @New York Knicks including Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and Jordan Clarkson.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:01 PM
The @Utah Jazz will have a full roster tonight against the @New York Knicks including Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and Jordan Clarkson.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson is AVAILABLE for the Jazz tonight vs. the Knicks, as are newcomers Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones. – 6:01 PM
Jordan Clarkson is AVAILABLE for the Jazz tonight vs. the Knicks, as are newcomers Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones. – 6:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson, who missed last night in Toronto, is available tonight in New York against the Knicks – 6:01 PM
Jordan Clarkson, who missed last night in Toronto, is available tonight in New York against the Knicks – 6:01 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Laura Muir wins the women’s Wanamaker Mile @millrosegames in New York in 4:20.15
Neil Gourley 2nd in the men’s Wanamaker in a PB of 3:49.46 – Yared Nuguse sets a US record of 3:47.38 in victory
Josh Kerr sets a Scottish record of 7:33.47 in winning the 3000m (4th UK all-time). – 6:00 PM
Laura Muir wins the women’s Wanamaker Mile @millrosegames in New York in 4:20.15
Neil Gourley 2nd in the men’s Wanamaker in a PB of 3:49.46 – Yared Nuguse sets a US record of 3:47.38 in victory
Josh Kerr sets a Scottish record of 7:33.47 in winning the 3000m (4th UK all-time). – 6:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz fans, meet @Juan Toscano-Anderson and @Damian Jones 👋😄
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TVTNidRbN7 – 5:48 PM
Jazz fans, meet @Juan Toscano-Anderson and @Damian Jones 👋😄
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TVTNidRbN7 – 5:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
It’s all in the details 🎨 #DigitalArt pic.twitter.com/4hDgsDmSMZ – 5:45 PM
It’s all in the details 🎨 #DigitalArt pic.twitter.com/4hDgsDmSMZ – 5:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK is Josh Hart’s 4th team. Tom Thibodeau is his 6th head coach. Hart was asked if he sees Knicks as a potential longer-term fit. He said NYK is ‘somewhere that I would definitely like to be…I’m looking for a home & I think this could be it.’ More here: pic.twitter.com/On5DF7rDN1 – 5:05 PM
NYK is Josh Hart’s 4th team. Tom Thibodeau is his 6th head coach. Hart was asked if he sees Knicks as a potential longer-term fit. He said NYK is ‘somewhere that I would definitely like to be…I’m looking for a home & I think this could be it.’ More here: pic.twitter.com/On5DF7rDN1 – 5:05 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks’ trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.
Story (with a special subscription offer inside): https://t.co/7XEHs2b8RO pic.twitter.com/Kxg1qPLChW – 4:51 PM
Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks’ trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.
Story (with a special subscription offer inside): https://t.co/7XEHs2b8RO pic.twitter.com/Kxg1qPLChW – 4:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he’s looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York.
“I’m looking for a home,” he said. “And I think this could be it.”
Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/YKfT4t1vL2 – 4:41 PM
Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he’s looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York.
“I’m looking for a home,” he said. “And I think this could be it.”
Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/YKfT4t1vL2 – 4:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Should the Chicago Bulls pursue Russell Westbrook if he becomes available on the buyout market? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:37 PM
Should the Chicago Bulls pursue Russell Westbrook if he becomes available on the buyout market? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart: “I’m a guy that’s gonna be physical. I’m a guy that’s gonna do the dirty work. Gonna rebound, gonna defend. Get on the floor for a loose ball & do those kind of things. I feel like that style fits every team, especially a New York team. That’s what this city is about.” – 4:36 PM
Josh Hart: “I’m a guy that’s gonna be physical. I’m a guy that’s gonna do the dirty work. Gonna rebound, gonna defend. Get on the floor for a loose ball & do those kind of things. I feel like that style fits every team, especially a New York team. That’s what this city is about.” – 4:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “@Walker Kessler grabs it high and finishes high. It gives him a great opportunity to get more baskets around the rim. That’s a starting center right there.” – @Chris Mannix
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get podcasts. – 4:30 PM
🎧 | “@Walker Kessler grabs it high and finishes high. It gives him a great opportunity to get more baskets around the rim. That’s a starting center right there.” – @Chris Mannix
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get podcasts. – 4:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, Russell Westbrook recorded his 10th straight triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Westbrook’s streak was eventually snapped at 11 games.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:21 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, Russell Westbrook recorded his 10th straight triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Westbrook’s streak was eventually snapped at 11 games.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This is Josh Hart’s third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season. – 4:16 PM
This is Josh Hart’s third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season. – 4:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦❓❓❓
1.The Jazz will have over/under 27.5 assists?
2.First Jazzman to 10 points?
Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
@sociosusa | #PredictThis pic.twitter.com/06sQu39gYj – 3:18 PM
𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦❓❓❓
1.The Jazz will have over/under 27.5 assists?
2.First Jazzman to 10 points?
Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
@sociosusa | #PredictThis pic.twitter.com/06sQu39gYj – 3:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
OKC Blue has acquired Chasson Randle for a G League 2023 first-round pick: pic.twitter.com/Y98oE731Br – 3:06 PM
OKC Blue has acquired Chasson Randle for a G League 2023 first-round pick: pic.twitter.com/Y98oE731Br – 3:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Blue have acquired Thunder training camp legend Chasson Randle pic.twitter.com/tonvsiBbNg – 3:02 PM
The Blue have acquired Thunder training camp legend Chasson Randle pic.twitter.com/tonvsiBbNg – 3:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Inbox: The Chicago Sky officially sign Marina Mabrey in a four-team trade with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings. – 3:01 PM
Inbox: The Chicago Sky officially sign Marina Mabrey in a four-team trade with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings. – 3:01 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is a 4-point favorite tonight vs. Colorado at the Huntsman Center.
Quad 2 opportunity to begin a regular-season-closing six-game gauntlet of teams. – 2:58 PM
Utah is a 4-point favorite tonight vs. Colorado at the Huntsman Center.
Quad 2 opportunity to begin a regular-season-closing six-game gauntlet of teams. – 2:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
I’m all for #Bulls adding Westbrook. Their biggest problem is they don’t compete hard enough and that’s one thing Russ brings.
If it doesn’t work, who cares? There’s 26 games left after tonight and they’re in 9th place.
dailyherald.com/sports/2023021… – 2:24 PM
I’m all for #Bulls adding Westbrook. Their biggest problem is they don’t compete hard enough and that’s one thing Russ brings.
If it doesn’t work, who cares? There’s 26 games left after tonight and they’re in 9th place.
dailyherald.com/sports/2023021… – 2:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
warmin’ up the trash talk for the Celebrity game 🗣️
𝚃𝙸𝙲𝙺𝙴𝚃𝚂: https://t.co/ELqwBurA3p
#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Kh9ynPeweF – 1:53 PM
warmin’ up the trash talk for the Celebrity game 🗣️
𝚃𝙸𝙲𝙺𝙴𝚃𝚂: https://t.co/ELqwBurA3p
#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Kh9ynPeweF – 1:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“I think it’s really unfair to put the last year and a half, or whatever period of time that is, on one player. I think the whole roster has to come together and fit.” – 1:52 PM
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“I think it’s really unfair to put the last year and a half, or whatever period of time that is, on one player. I think the whole roster has to come together and fit.” – 1:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“Our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was it would lead to a championship, a contending team. We didn’t meet that goal. So, you have to then look to pivot if something is not working to correct it.” – 1:51 PM
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“Our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was it would lead to a championship, a contending team. We didn’t meet that goal. So, you have to then look to pivot if something is not working to correct it.” – 1:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Strong response from Kentucky to reatke lead 52-48 with 10 min left.
Pretty impressive second half from Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin (brother of Knicks’ Obi), especially on defense. Shot is pretty broken but has 9 pts 6 reb 5 ast … – 1:39 PM
Strong response from Kentucky to reatke lead 52-48 with 10 min left.
Pretty impressive second half from Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin (brother of Knicks’ Obi), especially on defense. Shot is pretty broken but has 9 pts 6 reb 5 ast … – 1:39 PM