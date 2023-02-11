Live stream: Jazz 36, Knicks 43

The Utah Jazz (28-29) play against the New York Knicks (30-27) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Utah Jazz 36, New York Knicks 43 (Q2 08:06)

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Looks as if Tom Thibodeau is still rolling with the nine-man rotation. Miles McBride is the odd man out for Josh Hart.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

This is what it looks like with the second unit so far:

In the rotation: Josh Hart.

This is what it looks like with the second unit so far:

In the rotation: Josh Hart.

Out of the rotation: Miles McBride.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Knicks 33, Jazz 28. Rudy Gay and THT each with 3s in the last 6.1 seconds of the period to make an 11-point game a five-point game just like that. Brunson 15p, Randle 9p for the Knicks, Clarkson, Sexton, THT 7p each for Utah.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz trail by as much as 11 and then close the quarter miraculously with a 9-11 three from Rudy Gay and a halfcourt heave from THT. Knicks lead 33-28 after one. Brunson with 15

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Wild end to the first quarter. Jalen Brunson was cooking. And the Jazz scored six points in the final six seconds.

Wild end to the first quarter. Jalen Brunson was cooking. And the Jazz scored six points in the final six seconds.

Knicks 33, Jazz 28.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz get two 3s in the last 10 seconds of the 1Q from their best 3-point shooters: Rudy Gay and Talen-Horton Tucker.

Jazz get two 3s in the last 10 seconds of the 1Q from their best 3-point shooters: Rudy Gay and Talen-Horton Tucker.

Still, Knicks lead by 5 going into 2Q.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Jazz 33-28.

• Brunson 15-2-2

• Randle 9 pts

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Jazz 33-28.

• Brunson 15-2-2

• Randle 9 pts

• Clarkson 7 & 3

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

One of Collin Sexton’s best traits is that he has a boring layup package.

He just takes it to the rim and puts it in the net or off the backboard.

One of Collin Sexton's best traits is that he has a boring layup package.

He just takes it to the rim and puts it in the net or off the backboard.

No up and under, no crazy english, just makes it easy on himself.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart’s first basket: assisted by Jalen Brunson.

Josh Hart’s first assist: basket made by Jalen Brunson.

Josh Hart's first basket: assisted by Jalen Brunson.

Josh Hart's first assist: basket made by Jalen Brunson.

Talk about making up for lost time…

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Utah Jazz draftee Josh Hart now in for the Knicks

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Josh Hart's first basket as a Knick: a layup in transition off a kick ahead pass from Jalen Brunson. The two former Villanova teammates waste little time connecting in their first game together.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart is playing basketball for the Knicks

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

2:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 24-22…..clarkson with seven….Knicks are getting a lot from randle and Brunson….

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Randle has got to stop letting the refs get him off his game. Just play thru it bro

Also, NY’s defense at the point of attack has been bad.

Randle has got to stop letting the refs get him off his game. Just play thru it bro

Also, NY's defense at the point of attack has been bad.

And here comes J Hart

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein set to check in for the Knicks as they call timeout.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Immanuel Quickley is the first Knick off the bench tonight.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Great early duel between Brunson (8p) and Sexton (7p), as the Knicks lead the Jazz 14-11 at the 6:15 mark 1Q. Utah 0-5 from deep, 5-6 from inside the arc.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton is getting into the paint any time he wants right now

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First timeout in this one. The Knicks lead the Jazz 14-11

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Ochai checking in early after Olynyk picks up two quick fouls

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Knicks-Jazz tipping off at MSG. Collin Sexton has replaced Mike Conley at point guard in Utah's starting lineup, as the Jazz look to get a second straight win after winning in Toronto last night. Josh Hart will come off the bench for the Knicks.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!!! THE NEW YORK KNICKS!!!!!! IT IS ALLLLLLLLL STAAAAAAARRRRRTTTTTTTIIIIIINNGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 7:39 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Sounds like there's some Finnish fans here at MSG. Lauri Markkanen gets a decent ovation (for a visiting player) when introduced.

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Jericho Sims are starting for the Knicks tonight.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Josh Hart is coming off the bench for the Knicks in is debut game.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Jalen Brunson

Quentin Grimes

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Knicks starters:

Jalen Brunson

Quentin Grimes

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Jericho Sims

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Ex teammate: Josh Hart “probably” headed into free agency.

Portland passed the decision to the Knicks

Ex teammate: Josh Hart "probably" headed into free agency.

Portland passed the decision to the Knicks

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:56 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

second night of a back-to-back 🤘

📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM

second night of a back-to-back 🤘

📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM

#TakeNote 6:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson is AVAILABLE for the Jazz tonight vs. the Knicks, as are newcomers Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jordan Clarkson, who missed last night in Toronto, is available tonight in New York against the Knicks

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson is available to play tonight.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau on what type of player the Knicks are looking to add with their open roster spot(s): "Good player. That's my bias. You know that."

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NYK is Josh Hart's 4th team. Tom Thibodeau is his 6th head coach. Hart was asked if he sees Knicks as a potential longer-term fit. He said NYK is 'somewhere that I would definitely like to be…I'm looking for a home & I think this could be it.' More here: 5:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks’ trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.

Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks' trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.

Story (with a special subscription offer inside): 4:51 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn't rule it out after the dust settles but there's a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) 4:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he’s looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York.

“I’m looking for a home,” he said. “And I think this could be it.”

Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he's looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York.

"I'm looking for a home," he said. "And I think this could be it."

Full quote here: 4:41 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Josh Hart: "I'm a guy that's gonna be physical. I'm a guy that's gonna do the dirty work. Gonna rebound, gonna defend. Get on the floor for a loose ball & do those kind of things. I feel like that style fits every team, especially a New York team. That's what this city is about."

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart says he's available to play tonight.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart on if he likes playing at MSG: "Shiiiit, did I like it? I love it man. Everyone loves playing in the Garden, man."

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart: "I'm excited to be in the best city for basketball there is. I'm ready for New York."

Ian Begley @IanBegley

This is Josh Hart's third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Josh Hart is at his intro news conference right now. He fields a question about having 19 rebounds the last time he was in this building: "I should've had 20," he said.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦❓❓❓

1.The Jazz will have over/under 27.5 assists?

2.First Jazzman to 10 points?

Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦❓❓❓

1.The Jazz will have over/under 27.5 assists?

2.First Jazzman to 10 points?

Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.

@sociosusa | #PredictThis 3:18 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

