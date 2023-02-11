Joel Embiid to sit out All-Star Game?

Joel Embiid is unsure if his left foot soreness will affect his appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers center was selected to start in the game as an injury replacement Friday afternoon. But Embiid indicated it’s no guarantee that he’ll play following that night’s 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. “We will see how it goes,” Embiid said. “I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day by day. So I’m just taking it day-by-day.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
For the Nets, Seth Curry is out, while Nic Claxton is questionable. Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable as trade is still pending – 12:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
As usual, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play tonight in Brooklyn with left foot soreness. It’s the second night of a back-to-back, but Doc and Embiid would not say following last night’s win over the Knicks if this would be a time he’d get a rest day. – 12:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid may sit out 2023 NBA All-Star Game due to persistent foot soreness: ‘We’ll see how it goes’
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 12:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid could sit out the NBA All-Star Game inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 10:20 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has been dealing with left foot soreness all season and has been listed as questionable a lot recently. He stated on Friday that he isn’t sure about playing in the All-Star. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/six… via @SixersWire – 9:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Strong fourth quarter powers Joel Embiid-led #Sixers to a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-k… via @phillyinquirer – 7:48 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid could sit out the NBA All-Star Game inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 6:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid could sit out the NBA All-Star Game inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 11:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Strong fourth quarter powers Joel Embiid-led Sixers to a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-k… via @phillyinquirer – 10:51 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jalen Brunson with another All-Star performance… but it wasn’t enough for Joel Embiid Superstar performance!!! I guess Embiid showed them why it’s levels to this shit!!!! Carry the hell on – 9:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Absolutely killer Embiid and Maxey games tonight helped clean up for basically everything else. Awesome games from the two of them:
Absolutely killer Embiid and Maxey games tonight helped clean up for basically everything else. Awesome games from the two of them:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 119, Knicks 108. Sixers rallied from 13 down early to snap a two-game skid. Embiid with 35-11-6. Maxey with 27 on 5-of-8 from deep. Harden with 20-80-12. This would be a fun first-round series.
FINAL: Sixers 119, Knicks 108. Sixers rallied from 13 down early to snap a two-game skid. Embiid with 35-11-6. Maxey with 27 on 5-of-8 from deep. Harden with 20-80-12. This would be a fun first-round series.
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
35 PTS
11 REB
6 AST
14-18 FG
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 119, Knicks 108.
Philly closes the game on a 43-22 run to snap a two-game losing streak. Joel Embiid finishes with 35-11-6 on 14-18 shooting.
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each scored 30 for the Knicks.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s a fitting way to end this one: Embiid iso at the nail, doubled by the Knicks, swing for a Maxey 3.
Embiid: 35 points on 14-18 FG with 6 assists
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are going to win the ball game. Maxey with 27 points off the bench, including 5 threes.
Embiid 35/10/6
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid is amazing but So much of the improvements he has made as a passer have gone backwards the last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/U8rnBaeaSh – 9:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid’s had some wild decisions in this fourth quarter, but that was a hell of an and-1 finish to continue his efficient shooting night. He’s 14-of-14 from the floor. Sixers 114, Knicks 108 with about a minute to go. – 9:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Looot of contact on this 3 by Embiid no call pic.twitter.com/5lsGDgZIT8 – 8:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Knicks 93, Sixers 92.
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have scored 56 points on 21-35 shooting.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers not going all-bench to start the fourth quarter. Harden is in, Paul Reed, who had an OK first half, is in for Embiid. – 8:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Knicks 93, Sixers 92 at the end of the third. Sixers have rallied from 13 down to create a tight fourth. Embiid with 32 points (13-of-26 FG) and 8 rebounds. Maxey with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Knicks are shooting 57.8 percent from the floor, Sixers are at 54 percent. – 8:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey has been excellent. Joel Embiid has been whatever is better than excellent. – 8:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With 32 points midway thru Q3, @Joel Embiid has notched his 30th (!) 30-plus point performance this season thus far. – 8:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Seen this kind of frustrated body language from Joel Embiid over last few games. Maybe another reason to stagger his and Hardens minutes / something they’ve been weirdly reluctant to do despite leading to burnable all bench looks. pic.twitter.com/WCFaOIVAFB – 8:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers beat the top seeded Nuggets, Embiid outplayed Jokic and moved up to 2nd in the MVP ladder, team ranked no. 1 in the NBA . com power rankings. That was just 13 days ago.
The Sixers beat the top seeded Nuggets, Embiid outplayed Jokic and moved up to 2nd in the MVP ladder, team ranked no. 1 in the NBA . com power rankings. That was just 13 days ago.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Knicks 65, Sixers 59. Knicks are shooting 60 percent from the floor and have 12 fastbreak points. Embiid with 19 and 7. Maxey with 13 points off the bench. Brunson with 20 (all in the first)-4-4. – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Knicks lead the Sixers 36-28 after one quarter. Brunson has 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting – including going 2-for-3 on threes. His last shot was a missed 29-foot three at the buzzer. Embiid has 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Knicks 36, Sixers 28 at the end of the first. An unreal start for Philly kid Jalen Brunson, who dropped 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added three rebounds and two assists. Embiid with 15 and 4. Both teams shooting over 54 percent. – 7:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed is going to be first sub for Embiid tonight, it appears. – 7:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
One of the problems with Doc’s preferred rotation is that if someone gets really hot against the Sixers starters early (e.g. Blake Griffin or Jalen Brunson) then it’s a double whammy by the time that no Harden-no-Embiid unit trots out and an opponent leaves a star in. – 7:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid, who was questionable with foot soreness again, will play tonight #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate.
Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jalen McDaniels on playing alongside Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the opportunity to make a deep playoff run with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Jalen McDaniels on playing alongside Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the opportunity to make a deep playoff run with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Joel Embiid to start NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 3:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid will be a starter replacement in the NBA All-Star game – 1:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid will be a replacement starter in the All Star Game, the NBA announced – 1:18 PM
