Josh Hart says he sees Knicks as potential long-term home, excited to play for 'best basketball city'

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks’ trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.
Story (with a special subscription offer inside): https://t.co/7XEHs2b8RO pic.twitter.com/Kxg1qPLChW – 4:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart is active for tonight’s Knicks-Jazz game, so he’ll presumably make his NYK debut at MSG tonight. – 12:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
League source confirms Josh Hart will be available to make his NY debut tonight vs. Utah. – 10:58 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart is likely to make his Knicks debut tonight against the Jazz.
I connected with our Blazers beat reporter @Jason Quick for a snappy convo about what Hart might bring to the Knicks (special subscription rate inside the link): https://t.co/oul0oyboEm pic.twitter.com/8kkPM1k7Hz – 10:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What can Knicks fans expect from Josh Hart, who is expected to make his season debut tonight vs. Utah…
https://t.co/8WEtC7kvBF pic.twitter.com/j8v9y4RAeo – 9:01 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Blazers today in my story about the Josh Hart trade. I had some questions about their overall direction and what they’re trying to accomplish before this Gary Payton injury snafu happened.
Those questions remain!
theathletic.com/4174706/2023/0… – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks and Sixers tip off in Philly, with the Sixers trying to get back on track after back-to-back disappointing losses. No Josh Hart for New York; Jalen McDaniels is available for Philadelphia. – 7:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Hart (trade pending due to physicals) will not play tonight vs. the Sixers.
Jalen McDaniels (whom Philly acquired from the Hornets) will be available for Philadelphia. – 5:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
New Knicks guard Josh Hart is not expected to play tonight against the Sixers – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart is in Philly, got through the physical, but won’t play today. – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Josh Hart: “I’m a guy that’s gonna be physical. I’m a guy that’s gonna do the dirty work. Gonna rebound, gonna defend. Get on the floor for a loose ball & do those kind of things. I feel like that style fits every team, especially a New York team. That’s what this city is about.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 11, 2023
Fred Katz: Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he’s looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York. “I’m looking for a home,” he said. “And I think this could be it.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/YKfT4t1vL2 -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 11, 2023
Fred Katz: Josh Hart: “I’m excited to be in the best city for basketball there is. I’m ready for New York.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 11, 2023