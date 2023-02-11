Josh Hart says he sees Knicks as potential long-term home, excited to play for 'best basketball city'

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks’ trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.
Story (with a special subscription offer inside): https://t.co/7XEHs2b8RO pic.twitter.com/Kxg1qPLChW4:51 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart says he’s available to play tonight. – 4:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart on if he likes playing at MSG: “Shiiiit, did I like it? I love it man. Everyone loves playing in the Garden, man.” – 4:19 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart is at his intro news conference right now. He fields a question about having 19 rebounds the last time he was in this building: “I should’ve had 20,” he said. – 4:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart is active for tonight’s Knicks-Jazz game, so he’ll presumably make his NYK debut at MSG tonight. – 12:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
League source confirms Josh Hart will be available to make his NY debut tonight vs. Utah. – 10:58 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart is likely to make his Knicks debut tonight against the Jazz.
I connected with our Blazers beat reporter @Jason Quick for a snappy convo about what Hart might bring to the Knicks (special subscription rate inside the link): https://t.co/oul0oyboEm pic.twitter.com/8kkPM1k7Hz10:46 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What can Knicks fans expect from Josh Hart, who is expected to make his season debut tonight vs. Utah…
https://t.co/8WEtC7kvBF pic.twitter.com/j8v9y4RAeo9:01 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Blazers today in my story about the Josh Hart trade. I had some questions about their overall direction and what they’re trying to accomplish before this Gary Payton injury snafu happened.
Those questions remain!
theathletic.com/4174706/2023/0…9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks and Sixers tip off in Philly, with the Sixers trying to get back on track after back-to-back disappointing losses. No Josh Hart for New York; Jalen McDaniels is available for Philadelphia. – 7:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Hart (trade pending due to physicals) will not play tonight vs. the Sixers.
Jalen McDaniels (whom Philly acquired from the Hornets) will be available for Philadelphia. – 5:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau says he could see Josh Hart play some power forward “because of his physicality.” Adds, “I think his toughness is a big thing.” – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
New Knicks guard Josh Hart is not expected to play tonight against the Sixers – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart is in Philly, got through the physical, but won’t play today. – 5:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau says Josh Hart is NOT active today against the 76ers. He did pass his physical. – 5:30 PM

Fred Katz: Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he’s looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York. “I’m looking for a home,” he said. “And I think this could be it.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/YKfT4t1vL2 -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 11, 2023

