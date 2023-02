Knicks expressed interest in Bones Hyland

In one of the bigger trade deadline surprises this year, the Nuggets dealt the 22-year-old Hyland, their first-round pick in 2021, to the LA Clippers for a minimal return (two future second-round picks). Hyland is a high-upside young guard who was already scoring over 12 points a game off Denver’s bench. But Hyland quickly fell out of favor with the team, in part due to reported clashes with head coach Michael Malone. In a post to Instagram on Friday, Hyland took a petty shot at the Nuggets. Hyland shared a video of himself on what was apparently a private plate that had been chartered for him by the Clippers and said, “We deserve this one … This is how they treat you when they love you.” -via Larry Brown Sports / February 11, 2023