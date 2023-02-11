Knicks expressed interest in Bones Hyland

Bones Hyland was discussed in trade conversations with the Hornets involving Jalen McDaniels and the Timberwolves involving Taurean Prince in separate talks, league sources told HoopsHype. The New York Knicks also expressed interest in acquiring Bones Hyland, and Cam Reddish was dangled in trade talks before Reddish was dealt to Portland, leaguesources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee will undergo their physicals tomorrow morning. – 1:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland are taking their physicals tomorrow. – 1:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here are Tyronn Lue’s comments on Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Wall, Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Mason Plumlee after the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/1OoQVZBmBg – 10:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says it will be “on me” as far as the Clippers moving forward without a true or traditional point guard. He said Bones Hyland’s ability to deliver a scoring jolt reminds him of Lou Williams and he likes Eric Gordon’s two-way versatility and Mason Plumlee size and skillset – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank: “BONES! BIZZY BONES!”
(He is excited about Bones Hyland, who team liked in 2021 draft process.) – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We kind of fell in love with Bones during the draft process a few years ago,” Lawrence Frank said. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I remember going to Denver and watching Semi Ojeleye check in to end 1st quarter to defend last possession.
Bones Hyland had Semi addicted to the stepback.
Ojeleye never played for Clippers again — and now Bones is a Clipper pic.twitter.com/ZPlGbQWAEa – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I expect Bones Hyland to take #5 with the LA Clippers. Wore 5 at VCU and in high school. That was Will Barton’s number in Denver last year when Bones was a rookie, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when Barton was traded.
Luke Kennard vacated #5 with Clippers. – 6:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a player with under 20 MPG this season:
12.1 — Bones Hyland
11.0 — Jaylen Nowell
10.6 — Cam Thomas
10.4 — Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/IzEinGwZJB – 2:42 PM
More on this storyline
In one of the bigger trade deadline surprises this year, the Nuggets dealt the 22-year-old Hyland, their first-round pick in 2021, to the LA Clippers for a minimal return (two future second-round picks). Hyland is a high-upside young guard who was already scoring over 12 points a game off Denver’s bench. But Hyland quickly fell out of favor with the team, in part due to reported clashes with head coach Michael Malone. In a post to Instagram on Friday, Hyland took a petty shot at the Nuggets. Hyland shared a video of himself on what was apparently a private plate that had been chartered for him by the Clippers and said, “We deserve this one … This is how they treat you when they love you.” -via Larry Brown Sports / February 11, 2023
Among the player the Wolves pursued were Denver’s Bones Hyland, Phoenix’s Jae Crowder, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey and Miami’s Max Strus, per sources. It’s clear that after losing a high volume 3-point shooter in Russell, they were looking at options to fill the shooting void. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
Andrew Greif: The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon will not play tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. The traded players are still making their way to the team. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 9, 2023
