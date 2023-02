LeBron James dealing with foot injury, could linger all season long

Chris Haynes: I was told that Tuesday game, the record-breaking game… I was told LeBron was severely struggling with that foot injury. Yes, it’s something that’s been nagging him for a few weeks already. But it gets to a point where it just gets unbearable. And he plays through it. People that talked to me say he was really struggling with that foot. And the way it was explained to me is that sometimes it flares up the, you know, different sides of his foot, depending on I guess the way that he plants it certain times… But the way it was explained to me is that that might be something that lingers all season long Source: Apple Podcasts