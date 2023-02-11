LeBron James dealing with foot injury, could linger all season long

Chris Haynes: I was told that Tuesday game, the record-breaking game… I was told LeBron was severely struggling with that foot injury. Yes, it’s something that’s been nagging him for a few weeks already. But it gets to a point where it just gets unbearable. And he plays through it. People that talked to me say he was really struggling with that foot. And the way it was explained to me is that sometimes it flares up the, you know, different sides of his foot, depending on I guess the way that he plants it certain times… But the way it was explained to me is that that might be something that lingers all season long.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
This week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How the KD trade went down, Chris Paul’s clue, what the Suns plan to do from here, Westbrook’s options, the health of LeBron, Jae Crowder’s message to Bucks fans and more with @Marc Stein on #thisleague UNCUT: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:17 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Is it possible to agree(I know it’s not) that Jordan is the greatest of all time but LeBron has had best career of all time? – 10:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teenagers to record a 30/15 game:
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Ringer @ringernba
Chris Haynes: So that’s something to monitor as the season goes along as well. I think that’s going to be something he’s probably going to deal with during the course of the season. He may get asked about it now, see what he has to say about it. But yeah, I was told it reached a pretty unbearable point Tuesday against OKC. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023
Kyle Goon: D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron and AD, says he’s excited to see what it’s like playing with guys who draw that gravity. Adds of his own game after six years away from the Lakers: “I’m a grown man now; I’m not a child. I’m just excited to showcase it.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 10, 2023
Chase Hughes: “He’s just super inspiring.” Kyle Kuzma said watching LeBron James break the scoring record reminded him of their time as Lakers teammates and wondering with his friends years ago about whether it was someday possible. pic.twitter.com/ffupTKfTz9 -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 10, 2023