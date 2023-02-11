LeBron James out tonight against Warriors with left ankle soreness

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
After tonight’s game @ Warriors, the Lakers have only 2 more games until the All-Star break:
@ Blazers – Mon. Feb. 13
vs. Pelicans – Weds. Feb. 15
Curious to see if LeBron sits until after the All-Star break.
Lakers won’t play against until Feb. 23 vs. Warriors in LA. – 2:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LeBron James is OUT tonight against the Warriors, the Lakers say – 2:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James is out tonight vs. GSW with left ankle soreness. – 2:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out tonight against Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury. – 2:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (ankle soreness) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game on the road against the Warriors. – 2:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James has been downgraded to out at Golden State tonight due to left ankle soreness. – 2:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is probable tonight against the Warriors – 1:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Pelinka said he checked in with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on all of the moves ahead of the deadline. – 1:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka said they’ve seen a lot of growth with D’Angelo Russell since his initial stint with the Lakers, and that they don’t just see him as a short-term rental, but a piece that could fit well next to LeBron and AD due to his shooting/spacing, passing and IQ. – 1:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka said these trades were a form of “pre-agency” for the Lakers. They will have optionality to keep this group together for at least next season, depending on how players perform. He added that he is excited to have a core of players 26 and under around LeBron and AD. – 1:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pelinka on LeBron James: “LeBron did have some imaging, and we’re grateful that things came back clean and good.” – 1:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on trade deadline moves: “We were very mindful of the window we have with this team with our cornerstones of LeBron and Anthony Davis. Our calculus around that has been binary. We’re on a championship road or we’re not.” – 1:04 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
This week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline mega-wrap-up w/ @BobbyMarks42 + @kpelton:
apple.co/40LEhzC – 12:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How the KD trade went down, Chris Paul’s clue, what the Suns plan to do from here, Westbrook’s options, the health of LeBron, Jae Crowder’s message to Bucks fans and more with @Marc Stein on #thisleague UNCUT: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:17 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Is it possible to agree(I know it’s not) that Jordan is the greatest of all time but LeBron has had best career of all time? – 10:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teenagers to record a 30/15 game:
LeBron James
Paolo Banchero
Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/7WU0pnU4BF – 9:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
What a #Bucks road trip:
It began w/ Giannis breaking down how, if ever, someone could top LeBron James’ scoring record:
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
Then, the monthslong pursuit of Jae Crowder came to an end…
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:50 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Esta mañana, tuve el gusto de contribuir a @France24_es acerca de la grandeza de @LeBron James. Ojalá la invitación se repita en el futuro.
youtu.be/yhcA7sIXs84 – 5:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
After LeBron James passed him as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 on NBA Radio!
🔊 Full Interview: siriusxm.us/KareemAbdulJab… pic.twitter.com/49a0ivxL0w – 5:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron and AD, says he’s excited to see what it’s like playing with guys who draw that gravity.
Adds of his own game after six years away from the Lakers: “I’m a grown man now; I’m not a child. I’m just excited to showcase it.” pic.twitter.com/bBkzpHff9S – 4:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
After LeBron James passed him as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on NBA Radio!
🔊 Full Interview: https://t.co/iTwum4YG2H pic.twitter.com/cIWtLfO1xQ – 3:32 PM
