Luka Doncic officially set to debut alongside Kyrie Irving

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic doing his best Spencer Dinwiddie impression (without a shot clock) pic.twitter.com/LG0RKIodb3 – 9:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One thing I’ve noticed since the NBA returned from the empty COVID arenas is that a lot of players are spending extra time with fans before the game.
De’Aaron Fox spends at least 5 minutes for pictures/autographs most nights. Luka did the same yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1ru4MjQuSZ – 9:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden was pretty direct just now in saying he left the Nets due to the team’s dysfunction, is not surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer here.
Didn’t want to detail internal issues, but was clear in saying he felt his desire to leave was justified. – 9:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic started his warm-up as soon as Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” came on.
Probably a party in Slovenia, too. pic.twitter.com/7TBjugzPKn – 9:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury updates for tonight: Luka will play. Domantas Sabonis is a game time decision with a right quad contusion. Malik Monk out with a sprained ankle suffered last night. – 8:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd on playing Luka Doncic alongside Kyrie Irving and the excitement and curiosity to see them make their debut as Dallas teammates tonight in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/HZIk9OmHsq – 8:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/Luvw6EWX9s – 8:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) will be available for tonight’s game in Sacramento with Kyrie Irving. – 8:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says he knows everyone is excited to see Irving and Doncic together. I asked, “Are you excited?”
Kidd: “Yeah, I’m excited. I’ve got a good seat. It’s a good time for Mavs basketball.” – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m out sick again tonight, but @ChrisBiderman has you covered for Kings-Mavericks. Fortunately, it’s not COVID, but I’m staying away out of respect for newborn babies, All-Star Weekend participants and media brothers/sisters. Hearing Luka will play; Sabonis game-time decision. – 8:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (heel) is playing tonight vs. Kings tonight after missing last four games. “Hopefully we don’t have to play him 40 minutes,” Jason Kidd said, but there’s no minutes restriction. – 8:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kings coach Mike Brown before back-to-back rematch vs. Mavs tonight: “The addition of Kyrie has given them energy and helped with that sense of urgency.” – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers down 98-97 with 12.2 seconds left. This is where I wonder about the Nets going forward. Without KD or Kyrie, who is getting the ball in crunch time when you need a bucket? – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass
Understanding the Salary Cap Nuances of the Irving Trade — less straightforward than you might think with two trade bonuses, incentives, etc.
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 5:31 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass
Understanding the Salary Cap Nuances of the Irving Trade — less straight-forward than you might think with two trade bonuses, incentives, etc.
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 5:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
People are bringing up the Kyrie Irving trade to the Celtics which had to be amended when Isaiah Thomas failed his physical with the Cavs, but that happened in the summer. It wasn’t up against the trade deadline. After the deadline no changes or new deals can be made. – 3:59 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (heel injury) on track to debut with Kyrie Irving tonight vs. Kings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka is listed as probable for tonight’s game in Sacramento, the Mavericks announced.
Could be the first time seeing this duo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/786UbYzVEG – 2:52 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Looks like we’re about to see the Luka-Kyrie show as Mavs play SAC again trying to complete a 4-1 trip after going 1-4 on 5 game trip last month. Win puts Mavs into virtual 3rd place tie w/SAC (SAC played 2 fewer games. @PeasRadio pre at 8:30. Tip/Brad & me at 9:10 @971TheFreak – 2:45 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Kings tonight, Luka Dončić is probable. He’s missed the last 4 games with a right heel contusion. Coverage begins at 830p on BSSW with Mavs Live. Game broadcast from Golden 1 Center at 9p. – 2:39 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Mavs listed Luka Doncic as probable against the Kings tonight.
It would be his first game playing with Kyrie Irving 👀 pic.twitter.com/NOZLqhDbfA – 2:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks list Luka Dončić as probable to play tonight in Sacramento and play for the first time alongside newly acquired Kyrie Irving.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is probable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 2:29 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is expected to return tonight against the Sacramento Kings. – 2:26 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
In the wake of a both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining new teams, I took a look at the history of midseason NBA trades for key players and how those teams have performed in the playoffs in this week’s #peltonmailbag: es.pn/3jSm2Yo (ESPN+) – 2:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs say Luka Doncic (right heel contusion) is probable for tonight’s game in Sacramento.
Debut with Kyrie Irving incoming… – 2:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs announce that Luka Doncic is probable tonight vs. Kings after missing the last four games with a right heel contusion. – 2:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) is probable for tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 2:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
With a three-game road winning streak intact, the Mavericks are reaping the benefits of Kyrie Irving’s arrival in many ways. Here’s our takeaways from Friday’s win over Sacramento.
mavs.com/mav-king-highl… – 2:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks and Kings will do it again Saturday night, this time with Luka Doncic hoping to play. Here’s a primer, including Sacramento coach Mike Brown recalling a young Kyrie Irving.
mavs.com/mavs-kings-do-… – 1:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was.clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was:clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Got Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/mHBTWFIESl – 12:28 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In 40 games in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving had 3 double-doubles, (2 pt-reb, 1 pt-asst). A dbl-dbl in his 2nd game here with 25P/10A last night. Also a season best in FTM & FTA going 12/12. First post-game interview with us on BSSW after a win in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/ulC04TnSzj – 12:27 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Goodbye KD and Kyrie, goodbye national TV. Nets-Heat on Wed. Feb. 15 got bumped from ESPN for Cavaliers-76ers at 7:30pm – 12:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
This week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline mega-wrap-up w/ @BobbyMarks42 + @kpelton:
apple.co/40LEhzC – 12:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Watching the Kyrie Mavs for the first time, and they look kinda awesome. Dropped 74 in the first half last night, to the Kings’ 56, and that was without Luka — who should be back next game. Wolves’ next game is against Dallas on Monday. – 12:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Of the NBA players with at least 400 drives (63 players)
The #1 and #2 players in pts per drive are …….
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/EnIp02E0u1 – 12:03 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Tonight may be a poor first impression, with everyone but Luka playing on the second night of a B2B, but it will be interesting to see how the pace is impacted by Luka’s return.
I think playing with at little more speed really helps the youngest guys (Green and Hardy). – 11:55 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We may have seen the biggest positive of Kyrie last night in SAC. What a comfortable feeling to have a guy who is nearly automatic from the FT line when you’re closing out games. The days of 67% clutch FT shooting are over. – 11:44 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers finally come to Brooklyn tonight for the first time since the Harden-Simmons swap.
Just a year later, and Durant and Irving are also gone. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:30 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The embers of the Nets’ implosion still haven’t cooled yet. But don’t expect the sudden end of the KD/Kyrie era in Brooklyn to make other NBA teams shy away from trying to build their own super teams any time soon. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3JTCgLE – 8:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic hypes up his connection with Kyrie Irving, waiting for their first game together in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:30 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving’s thoughts about playing in the West for first time…
Think the reporter meant in terms of trade deadline changes, but Kyrie turned part meteorologist instead:
“Just happy and excited, obviously for the weather, but more or less to be on the Dallas Mavericks, too.” pic.twitter.com/zqJ3O8DcbN – 2:23 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are eager to have Luka Doncic join the party on Saturday, but things have been joyous with Kyrie Irving on his own after a second win in a row when the Mavericks never trailed. Here’s what they said about the 122-114 win over Sacramento.
mavs.com/mavs-swat-king… – 2:11 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving after improving to 2-0 as a Maverick: “As long as I can take some eyes with me, some bodies with me, I feel like I’ve done my job just as an aggressive point guard.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:59 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Most 1st qtr pts this season (45) and tied for 2nd most in franchise history. 74 1st half pts were most this season. 34 assists were most this season. 12-12 FT (Kyrie 8-8) to close out the game. It was a very good night #mavs – 1:51 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving was asked about playing in the competitive West, but he expanded his answer to mention other reasons that he likes being in the Western Conference for the first time: Namely, weather! pic.twitter.com/B6YRaCHTKa – 1:37 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During Kyrie Irving’s first Mavs practice Tuesday, Josh Green said Jason Kidd told him to run a play at point guard:
“I was like, ‘Uhh, we’ve got Kyrie now, man. I don’t need to play.'”
Maybe no surprise that Kyrie has deferred to Josh to start offense often over last 2 games. – 1:12 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green on Kyrie Irving’s first 2 games with Mavs: “He wants to win. He’s really a competition. I’m all for it. I love it, man.” – 1:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Are the Mavs going to continue uptempo when Doncic returns?
“Yeah,” Josh Green said. “We’ve talked about it as a team and Luka’s totally onboard.” – 12:58 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “When Kai first practiced with us, you could see a turn in JaVale.” – 12:43 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd whether it’s accurate to say Irving has helped bring out the best in McGee and Pinson in particular. “I would say so,” Kidd said. “We saw a change in JaVale during Kyrie’s first practice. Hopefully that continues.” – 12:41 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kyrie shot 5/14 but his LEADERSHIP is the MAIN reason the Mavs turned that damn Beam OFF in Sacramento tonight. I’m starting to be a fan of the “Happy Kyrie” Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… – 12:41 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Dallas Mavericks dished out 34 assists tonight, which is a season-best in their victory over the Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving led the team with 10 assists. – 12:38 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings unable to overcome the 24 point lead the Mavericks built in tonight’s wire-to-wire victory, 1st of 2 straight in Sacramento between both teams. 122-114 the final. De’Aaron Fox 33 points for Sac & Kyrie Irving with 25 for Dallas. Mavs win 3rd straight without Luka Doncic. – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Mavericks lost 7 straight games without Luka to start the season.
They are now 3-0 in their last 3 games without Doncic. pic.twitter.com/sMvzCahHAf – 12:32 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs in full games without Luka Doncic from Oct. 19 to Feb. 4: 0-7
Mavs without Luka Doncic since: 3-0 – 12:32 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavericks players with 25+ points and 10+ assists in a game over the last 5 seasons:
— Luka Doncic
— Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/TzcwoVOjJ9 – 12:29 AM
Mavericks players with 25+ points and 10+ assists in a game over the last 5 seasons:
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
25 PTS
10 AST (ties season high)
12-12 FT
The first Maverick not named Luka with a 25p/10a game this season. pic.twitter.com/rfFtBbIXDF – 12:26 AM
Kyrie tonight:
25 PTS
10 AST (ties season high)
Brad Townsend @townbrad
For four months Mavs couldn’t win w/o Luka Doncic. Now they’ve won 3 straight w/o him. – 12:25 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Brutal start for the Kings cost them big time.
1st Q: 45-25 DAL
2nd Q: 31-29 SAC
3rd Q: 31-27 SAC
4th Q: 27-21 SAC
Round 2 is tomorrow night. Luka Doncic expected to play. – 12:25 AM
Brutal start for the Kings cost them big time.
1st Q: 45-25 DAL
2nd Q: 31-29 SAC
3rd Q: 31-27 SAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
You can lose a game in the first quarter. Sacramento proved it on Friday night when the Luka-less Mavs rolled into Golden 1. While the Kings made a late run, the damage was done early in this one. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings drop one 122-114. – 12:24 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Mavs pull off their third straight win without Luka Doncic, who hopes to join the party in tomorrow night’s rematch with the Kings. Kyrie Irving: 25 points, 10 assists – 12:24 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving 10-for-10 from the line. Handy when you’re trying to salt the game. – 12:21 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Smallest guy on the court, Irving, got maybe the biggest rebound of the game. – 12:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head to the 4th quarter with a little momentum, as they’ve closed the 24 point deficit to 101-87. Dallas 27 3rd quarter points are the lowest of the game. Kyrie Irving and Josh Green with 17 points each for the Mavs. Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 18 – 11:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 101-87 going into the fourth. Kings made a mild push late in the third. Mavericks still survived the last four-plus minutes without Kyrie on the floor. – 11:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are 14-of-30 from 3-point range tonight. Kings are 5-of-17. Lead holding steady through the middle of the third at 86-70. Kyrie up to 17 and 8. – 11:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Who are these guys? Mavs put up 45 in the 1st (3rd time in the last 5 games they’ve scored 40 in the 1st) featuring 13 straight points from Christian Wood, as they lead in SAC 74-56. 23 assists on 28 made baskets. Wood 13 pts in 7 minutes, Kyrie 12. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:19 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Fans of the @Dallas Mavericks are all hyped up about this week’s acquisition of Kyrie Irving. They believe Irving joining Luka Doncic could equal to a championship for the Mavs.
https://t.co/bsOgbCVZdR pic.twitter.com/jv5D6wDSZm – 11:15 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
The ball-handling conversation that @Mark Followill and @Derek Harper were having about Zeke and Kyrie in the middle of the 2nd quarter reminded me of this classic commercial from my youth m.youtube.com/watch?v=6UGkBm… – 11:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 74-56 at halftime. Irving with 12 points, six assists, Josh Green with 10 points, five assists. Mavericks have 23 assists on 28 baskets. Terrific ball movement going on. – 11:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavericks lead the Kings 74-56 at half.
That’s their highest-scoring first half of the season … and Luka Doncic hasn’t yet joined the party. – 11:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are making this look easy. Jaden Hardy, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Christian Wood all dominating at different times. Mavericks up 67-43 with 5:15 left in the half. – 10:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs followed up their 40-point first quarter in Kyrie Irving’s first game with a 45-points first quarter tonight.
Mavs up 45-25 on the Kings after Q1. – 10:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving hasn’t scored a point, yet he’s absolutely controlling the offensive end for Dallas. – 10:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway missed two easy ones, yet Irving went right back to him for the 3-pointer. That’s showing confidence in Hardaway, but also that’s Hardaway back in his comfort zone. – 10:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Hardaway, Bullock, Green & Powell. During tonight’s broadcast we’ll hear some comments from Luka about the Kyrie trade. JKidd said before the game that they are still hopeful that Luka returns to the floor in the second game vs the Kings tomorrow. – 9:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:33 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luca Doncic a popular man in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/k2LhRhG5SS – 9:32 PM
Luca Doncic a popular man in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/k2LhRhG5SS – 9:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I have a ton of homework to do with so many trades. I’ll break down as many as I can over time at @SportsBizClass — up tomorrow(ish), the Kyrie trade – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic getting in pregame work. Not moving a lot, yet, but he looks good in his pink shoes. pic.twitter.com/NgZ9BIZCnQ – 9:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka looks ready for a bit tougher competition. pic.twitter.com/bsyg2ywulb – 9:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving in his second NBA season:
“If you look at pound-for-pound who’s the [NBA’s] best one-on-one player, I don’t have all the answers, this is just my personal opinion: He’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 9:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you had to compare Kyrie Irving to any movie character, I’d go Worm from Rounders.
And yes, in this situation, Kevin Durant is Mike McDermott.
Joe Tsai is Joey Knish.
Sean Marks is Jo.
James Harden is Grama.
Adam Silver is the judge.
Mikhail Prokhorov is Teddy KGB. – 8:54 PM
If you had to compare Kyrie Irving to any movie character, I’d go Worm from Rounders.
Mark Medina: NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / February 11, 2023
Chris Haynes: I was told Phoenix Suns had visions of having Kyrie and KD this season. They had visions of that they had an agenda to make that happen. I don’t know how they were going to do it. But they had visions of having KD and Kyrie this season. So don’t dismiss the possibility that Kyrie could be added for next season as well. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023
Chris Haynes: I was told that Kevin Durant, his agent Rich Kleiman, it was a collaborative effort with Sean marks and Joe Tsai to make sure that they got what was best for both sides. And they felt like they did. Both sides are happy. There’s no bad blood. I was told everybody leaves on good terms. And this was kind of a like a ‘we’re going to do you right’ type of situation because KD requested a trade last offseason, rescinded it, and they were told at that time they’d reevaluate it if it gets to a dire juncture. It was a dire junction once Kyrie Irving requested out, and it ended up working out. This is where Kevin Durant wanted to be all along the Phoenix Suns. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023