Luka Doncic officially set to debut alongside Kyrie Irving

Chris Haynes: I was told that Kevin Durant, his agent Rich Kleiman, it was a collaborative effort with Sean marks and Joe Tsai to make sure that they got what was best for both sides. And they felt like they did. Both sides are happy. There’s no bad blood. I was told everybody leaves on good terms. And this was kind of a like a ‘we’re going to do you right’ type of situation because KD requested a trade last offseason, rescinded it, and they were told at that time they’d reevaluate it if it gets to a dire juncture. It was a dire junction once Kyrie Irving requested out, and it ended up working out. This is where Kevin Durant wanted to be all along the Phoenix Suns. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023