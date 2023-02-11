Mavericks, Suns interested in Terrence Ross

Magic swingman Terrence Ross, who last appeared in a game for Orlando on January 21, is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Ross enter the market as a free agent, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are among the teams expected to monitor Ross’ availability and could use help on the wing for a playoff push.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If Terrence Ross gets bought out, he might be on the top of my list if I’m the Heat. Scorer who could conceivably play both forward positions. – 1:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Michael Scotto: Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told @HoopsHype. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 9, 2023
The Magic are welcoming trade inquiries for Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton ahead of the deadline, league sources say. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 27, 2023
And while the market is not exactly teeming with top-shelf talent, GMs and scouts identified several players that could meet the needs of those three teams: Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross; and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023