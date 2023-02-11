Mavericks the frontrunners to sign Terrence Ross

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Terrence Ross once his buyout is complete, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Terrence Ross reportedly finalizing a buyout with Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/terrence-ro… – 1:44 PM
Terrence Ross reportedly finalizing a buyout with Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/terrence-ro… – 1:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Terrence Ross was #17 on my buyout board
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 12:35 PM
Terrence Ross was #17 on my buyout board
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 12:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Terrence Ross (about to hit market, per Woj) has been a guy the Heat respects. But with 2 open Heat roster spots, what do you prioritize – veteran PG, bench shooter/scorer like Ross (a SG), another power rotation player (Orlando R or a vet?) A conundrum: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:16 PM
Terrence Ross (about to hit market, per Woj) has been a guy the Heat respects. But with 2 open Heat roster spots, what do you prioritize – veteran PG, bench shooter/scorer like Ross (a SG), another power rotation player (Orlando R or a vet?) A conundrum: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Orlando Magic and Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/EshDi1hdjT – 12:08 PM
The Orlando Magic and Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/EshDi1hdjT – 12:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
It will be great to see T-Ross catch on with a contender and help them in the playoffs. He is a great shooting threat and will without a doubt carry on the Human Torch nickname. – 11:55 AM
It will be great to see T-Ross catch on with a contender and help them in the playoffs. He is a great shooting threat and will without a doubt carry on the Human Torch nickname. – 11:55 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Terrence Ross should the Orlando swingman secure a buyout from the Magic, league sources say.
Much more on the buyout market and trade deadline fallout on our latest pod with @Chris Haynes here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:17 AM
The Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Terrence Ross should the Orlando swingman secure a buyout from the Magic, league sources say.
Much more on the buyout market and trade deadline fallout on our latest pod with @Chris Haynes here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:17 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If Terrence Ross gets bought out, he might be on the top of my list if I’m the Heat. Scorer who could conceivably play both forward positions. – 1:16 PM
If Terrence Ross gets bought out, he might be on the top of my list if I’m the Heat. Scorer who could conceivably play both forward positions. – 1:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:20 PM
Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:20 PM
More on this storyline
Orlando finalized a buyout with shooting guard Terrence Ross; Miami and Phoenix are among teams with interest. But the Heat must decide how to use its two open roster spots among point guards, shooting guards and power rotation players. -via Miami Herald / February 11, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Orlando Magic and guard Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Ross has played seven seasons with the Magic and will now get an opportunity to join a contender. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 11, 2023
Magic swingman Terrence Ross, who last appeared in a game for Orlando on January 21, is a potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Ross enter the market as a free agent, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are among the teams expected to monitor Ross’ availability and could use help on the wing for a playoff push. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023