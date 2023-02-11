Live stream: Mavericks 67, Kings 64

The Dallas Mavericks (31-26) play against the Sacramento Kings (31-24) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 67, Sacramento Kings 64 (Q3 10:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bullock is starting the second half, but that might be a case of Hardaway being hurt. We haven’t been told anything, but he appeared to be grabbing at his leg a couple of times in the first half. – 11:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. leaves Mavericks-Kings game with hamstring injury during Dallas’ huge run dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Tim Hardaway Jr is out for the rest of the game with right hamstring tightness. – 11:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
17-2 run to end the first half and the Mavs dig out of a hole and lead 64-62. 3rd quarter in Sacramento now on BSSW – 11:14 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/hjlGa1yxQG – 11:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs go on a 17-2 run to end the half to take a 64-62 lead in SAC with Kyrie hitting the go ahead shot with .1 remaining. Held SAC w/o FG in last 4 minutes 0-7). Luka with no problems in his return 19 pts 5 rebs on 7-10 shooting. Green with 13. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail at the break, 62-64.
👑 @TerenceDavisJr 17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 10 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 10 PTS, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/y2XXOxc58I – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Mavs: Tim Hardaway Jr. (right hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tim Hardaway Jr. will not return to tonight’s game against the Kings due to right hamstring tightness. – 11:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs say Tim Hardaway has right harming tightness and won’t return – 11:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game in Sacramento, per Mavs. – 11:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 11:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Mavericks 64-62 as Dallas ends the first half on a 17-2 run. Luka Doncic a game high 19 points for the Mavs, Terence Davis 17 for Sacramento. Kings so far the aggressors with more 2nd chance opportunities. That was not the case last night. – 11:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving together, Mavs have outscored the Kings 36-17 in 10:26.
With just one Mavs star on the floor, Kings have outscored the Mavs 45-28 in 13:34. – 11:04 PM
With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving together, Mavs have outscored the Kings 36-17 in 10:26.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Mavericks 64, Kings 62
Dallas closes out the second quarter with a 17-2 run. Luka has 19. Terence Davis has 17. – 11:02 PM
Halftime: Mavericks 64, Kings 62
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Kings just had about as bad a final two minutes of a half as you can have. The Mavericks were down 60-47 but now lead 64-62 at the break. Kyrie Irving hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer to cap the crazy run. – 11:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving subbed in to close the first half next to Luka Doncic with 3:11 left in Q2, Mavs down 60-48.
The Mavs immediately unleashed a 16-2 run to led 64-62 at half, punctuated by a Kyrie transition 3 with 0.1 seconds left.
Oh, and that Luka fall lol – 11:02 PM
Kyrie Irving subbed in to close the first half next to Luka Doncic with 3:11 left in Q2, Mavs down 60-48.
The Mavs immediately unleashed a 16-2 run to led 64-62 at half, punctuated by a Kyrie transition 3 with 0.1 seconds left.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings were up 60-47 with 4:03 to go.
Mavs end the half on a 17-2 run to take a 64-62 halftime lead. – 11:02 PM
Kings were up 60-47 with 4:03 to go.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Well, that was something. Down 60-47 with 3:43 left in the second quarter, Doncic and Irving lead Mavs charge to a 64-62 halftime lead. – 11:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings fall apart to end the half. Trail 64-62 heading to the locker room. Terence Davis leads with 17 points. 10 each for Fox and Sabonis, but the defensive mistakes late were brutal. – 11:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tim Hardaway Jr. going to the locker room with a minute left in the half. Didn’t see what happened. But training-staff members were trailing him into the portal leading to the locker room. – 11:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Good thing the Kings didn’t trade Terence Davis for Mason Plumlee or Josh Richardson AMIRITE!? 😜 – 10:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Kings go on a 9-0 blitz to move out to a 54-44 lead with 5:42 left in the half. Terence Davis has been a monster with 17 points in nine minutes off the Kings’ bench. – 10:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
🚨 Terence Davis: 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting in nine minutes. – 10:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings have National TV Terence Davis tonight.
17 points on 8/9 FG in 9 minutes.
As soon as TD and Fox checked back in, the Kings went on a 9-0 run. – 10:49 PM
The Kings have National TV Terence Davis tonight.
17 points on 8/9 FG in 9 minutes.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Terence Davis show inside Golden 1 Center. 17 points already, coming up big on defense, at the rim and beyond the arc. Kings up 54-44 5:42 2nd quarter. – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is feeling it. 17 points on 8/9 field. Hit his first 7 shots. – 10:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings bench last night scored just 24 points for the game.
Tonight they have 25 and we’re halfway through the 2Q. – 10:47 PM
The Kings bench last night scored just 24 points for the game.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown subbed most of that bench lineup (and De’Aaron Fox) out and the 10 point lead disappeared quickly. – 10:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Depth isn’t an issue so far tonight! 23 bench points already and the Kings are up 10! – 10:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis has stepped up with Malik Monk out.
12 points (6/6 FG), 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 6 minutes. pic.twitter.com/sqb6NqT8Jl – 10:38 PM
Terence Davis has stepped up with Malik Monk out.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 34, Mavericks 32
The Kings are shooting 64%. They had nine assists, zero turnovers and 14 points off the bench in the opening period. – 10:37 PM
1Q: Kings 34, Mavericks 32
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
That’s our Foxy 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/S7lgo3UEEc – 10:37 PM
That’s our Foxy 🦊
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 34-32 after a quarter. Luka has 11-3-3. Irving makes his only shot for two points. He’ll take over as lead guard to start second quarter as Luka takes a breather. – 10:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with a much better start tonight than last night, lead the Mavs 34-32 after the opening quarter. Luka Doncic with 11 for Dallas, Harrison Barnes with 7 for Sac. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Much better first quarter here in Sacramento than last night. Kings lead 34-32 heading to second. Harrison Barnes leads with 7 points. Six points each for Fox and TD. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is doing a solid job of filling in for Malik Monk. 6 points, 2 rebounds and an assist here in the first. – 10:31 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden isn’t surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out.
“I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bang, bang, bang! 🙌
@Trey Lyles finds Keegan Murray for the corner three 👌 pic.twitter.com/k535mhzj5K – 10:30 PM
Bang, bang, bang! 🙌
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings look like a different team tonight. All tied up, 24-24. Sabonis has to be careful playing with two fouls in the first quarter. – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Little 7-0 run here by the Kings 2nd unit. Game tied at 24. Every bench player (who has played) for Sac has a bucket. – 10:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray triple. Kings are now 2-for-6 from 3. Tie game after a Trey Lyles bucket in transition. 24-24. – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB takes flight off the steal 🦅
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/7DEld2vjH4 – 10:24 PM
HB takes flight off the steal 🦅
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
JaVale McGee playing as Mavs’ first center off the bench for a third straight game, what I believe makes that the first legit change of the Kyrie Irving era. – 10:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
JaVale McGee called for an offensive foul a few seconds into the game. Looked like he was going to catch Barnes with a knee like he did Sabonis last night. – 10:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The dime 🥽 ➡️ the trey ball 👌
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/beWAntOxxr – 10:20 PM
The dime 🥽 ➡️ the trey ball 👌
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
No early knockout punch tonight for Mavericks, who are up 15-13 at the first timeout. Doncic with 5-2-2 in the early going. – 10:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Nothing questionable about that ✌️-hand slam
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/OwHUtkntGz – 10:18 PM
Nothing questionable about that ✌️-hand slam
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with an aggressive take to the hoop. Kings playing much better here in the first quarter tonight. – 10:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The big question, besides how Doncic and Irving are melding: Is the screaming lady back tonight? – 10:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes came to play tonight. 7 quick points and a steal. – 10:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades: ‘I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like a quitter’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes takes Luka to the post to get the Kings on the board first. 2-0 Sacramento. – 10:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Just in the section below me at the Mavs-Kings game, there are the following jerseys: Sabonis, Stojakovic, Porzingis, Fredette, Hield, Fox, Sabonis, Cousins. Quite a mix. – 10:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gary St. Jean is ringing the bell to open the night here in Sacramento. – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Here come your Kings! 👑💜
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/sfRS1PaN8G – 10:05 PM
Here come your Kings! 👑💜
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden said he came to the #Nets to play with KD & Kyrie: “That didn’t happen as much as I’d like to or probably the organization wanted to. It was just something where I knew it wasn’t going to change. So I just had to make an individual decision.” #NBA #Sixers – 10:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on how Sixers-Nets felt different after KD/Kyrie trades: “There was none of that *stuff* anymore, which I’m all for. I didn’t mind the rivalry stuff — that stuff’s good. But all the other stuff is gone. You could clearly see that. It was back to playing basketball.” – 9:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Everything James Harden had to say about his time with the Nets, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant after his return to Brooklyn #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire – 9:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown shared before the game that there’s an extra focus on starting strong for the Kings tonight.
Sacramento was outscored 45-25 in the 1Q last night. – 9:45 PM
Mike Brown shared before the game that there’s an extra focus on starting strong for the Kings tonight.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ new starting 5: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Dwight Powell.
I’d wondered whether Jason Kidd and staff would go with Reggie Bullock over THJ for recently hot shooting/defense (or THJ over Green for veteran deference), but now we know. – 9:43 PM
Mavericks’ new starting 5: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Dwight Powell.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ClST8eYaQG – 9:41 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
9:10 Tip @971TheFreak – 9:39 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic.
Sabonis is starting for the Kings. – 9:39 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for the Mavs tonight in Sacramento, Luka, Kyrie, Hardaway, Green and Powell. Domantas Sabonis was a question mark with a right quad contusion. He’s available. 9p broadcast on BSSW. Mavs Live is already underway – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Good news: Updated Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks – 2/11:
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thigh Contusion) – AVAILABLE – 9:34 PM
Good news: Updated Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks – 2/11:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
One last thing on Kidd about Luka and Kyrie together: “Both can record a triple-double. Both can score 50. There could be a little rust for Luka (from the injury), but I think it’s just a matter of time for those guys to get their rhythm.” – 9:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/pVdIgqxzLh – 9:33 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Shoutout to my main man @JoshEmmettUFC who is representing the 916 tonight… he’s fighting in the featherweight championship!”
Sactown let’s rally behind @JoshEmmettUFC as he looks to bring the @UFC title back home 👑 pic.twitter.com/aYkcmaNhOB – 9:30 PM
“Shoutout to my main man @JoshEmmettUFC who is representing the 916 tonight… he’s fighting in the featherweight championship!”
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And more from J-Kidd on the supporting cast: “They’re going and not waiting for Kai or Luka. They have taken it upon themselves to be aggressive and not wait for Kai. The offense has been moving. We’ve been a little faster so hopefully we can continue that.” – 9:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
J-Kidd on Luka-Kyrie tonight and their teammates: “I need those two to be aggressive, but . . . the role players, we can’t just throw the ball to those two every time. They got to continue to keep playing and that’s been one of the big things (we’ve done) since Golden State.” – 9:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks – 2/11:
Domantas Sabonis (Right Thigh Contusion) – AVAILABLE – 9:27 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks – 2/11:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis (thigh) is available tonight vs. the Mavericks. – 9:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden, while discussing his tenure with KD/Kyrie:
“Frustrating. It’s a lot of what ifs, I think when you play less than 20 games together. So it’s a little bit frustrating, but it is what it is. Hopefully everybody’s in a good place now and we can move on.” – 9:23 PM
Harden, while discussing his tenure with KD/Kyrie:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown sitting down with myself & @ChrisTavarez yesterday to talk about his two All-Stars Domantas Sabonis & now De’Aaron Fox, as well as the stretch run to the postseason ahead. pic.twitter.com/qZNPYQhXtN – 9:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic doing his best Spencer Dinwiddie impression (without a shot clock) pic.twitter.com/LG0RKIodb3 – 9:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One thing I’ve noticed since the NBA returned from the empty COVID arenas is that a lot of players are spending extra time with fans before the game.
De’Aaron Fox spends at least 5 minutes for pictures/autographs most nights. Luka did the same yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1ru4MjQuSZ – 9:13 PM
One thing I’ve noticed since the NBA returned from the empty COVID arenas is that a lot of players are spending extra time with fans before the game.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden was pretty direct just now in saying he left the Nets due to the team’s dysfunction, is not surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer here.
Didn’t want to detail internal issues, but was clear in saying he felt his desire to leave was justified. – 9:10 PM
James Harden was pretty direct just now in saying he left the Nets due to the team’s dysfunction, is not surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer here.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s Luka Magic time 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/w5XVmNP5sA – 9:09 PM
It’s Luka Magic time 🪄
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic started his warm-up as soon as Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” came on.
Probably a party in Slovenia, too. pic.twitter.com/7TBjugzPKn – 9:05 PM
Luka Doncic started his warm-up as soon as Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” came on.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown begins his pregame press conference tonight shouting out Sacramento’s
@JoshEmmettUFC who is fighting in the co-main event tonight at #UFC284 for the interim featherweight championship belt. @TeamAlphaMale pic.twitter.com/SooHFKvXLm – 9:03 PM
Kings head coach Mike Brown begins his pregame press conference tonight shouting out Sacramento’s
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown begins his press conference tonight shouting out Sacramento’s @JoshEmmettUFC who is fighting in the co-main event tonight at #UFC284 for the interim featherweight championship belt. pic.twitter.com/FOb0lVP0Rw – 9:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domas looks like he’s moving normally to me. No sign of any discomfort on his face. – 9:00 PM
Domas looks like he’s moving normally to me. No sign of any discomfort on his face. – 9:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach begins his press conference tonight shouting out Sacramento’s @JoshEmmettUFC who is fighting in the co-main event tonight at #UFC284 for the interim featherweight championship belt. pic.twitter.com/W0ezLgEuP8 – 9:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the Big Bounce 🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl1pIa pic.twitter.com/sT9ZfcNM7W – 9:00 PM
Learn how to make the Big Bounce 🍹
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
MONSTER game tonight.
Super excited to be on Kings Pre/Postgame LIVE for Kings-Mavs.
Coverage starts at 6:30pm on @NBCSKings pic.twitter.com/GtVyirc6xP – 8:55 PM
MONSTER game tonight.
Super excited to be on Kings Pre/Postgame LIVE for Kings-Mavs.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury updates for tonight: Luka will play. Domantas Sabonis is a game time decision with a right quad contusion. Malik Monk out with a sprained ankle suffered last night. – 8:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd on playing Luka Doncic alongside Kyrie Irving and the excitement and curiosity to see them make their debut as Dallas teammates tonight in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/HZIk9OmHsq – 8:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is heading out to the court to test his quad in warmups. We’ll likely know more about his availability soon. – 8:52 PM
Domantas Sabonis is heading out to the court to test his quad in warmups. We’ll likely know more about his availability soon. – 8:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie said he was accidentally calling Mavericks plays on the court with Dorian Finney-Smith out there. Still readjusting to being back in Brooklyn. – 8:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Markieff Morris heats up from downtown in pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/servJUAaqE – 8:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/Luvw6EWX9s – 8:43 PM
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter registered 17 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in tonight’s first half, marking the first time in his career he’s finished an opening half with at least 15 points and 2 steals. It’s the second time he’s done so in either half in his career (1/4/23 @ SAC, 2nd half). – 8:42 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) will be available for tonight’s game in Sacramento with Kyrie Irving. – 8:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says he knows everyone is excited to see Irving and Doncic together. I asked, “Are you excited?”
Kidd: “Yeah, I’m excited. I’ve got a good seat. It’s a good time for Mavs basketball.” – 8:36 PM
Kidd says he knows everyone is excited to see Irving and Doncic together. I asked, “Are you excited?”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m out sick again tonight, but @ChrisBiderman has you covered for Kings-Mavericks. Fortunately, it’s not COVID, but I’m staying away out of respect for newborn babies, All-Star Weekend participants and media brothers/sisters. Hearing Luka will play; Sabonis game-time decision. – 8:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (heel) is playing tonight vs. Kings tonight after missing last four games. “Hopefully we don’t have to play him 40 minutes,” Jason Kidd said, but there’s no minutes restriction. – 8:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says paying attention to the standings every day will “drive you crazy”.
He says the Kings break the schedule down into 5 game mini seasons. The goal is always 3-2. The most recent mini season the Kings went 2-3. – 8:29 PM
Mike Brown says paying attention to the standings every day will “drive you crazy”.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kings coach Mike Brown before back-to-back rematch vs. Mavs tonight: “The addition of Kyrie has given them energy and helped with that sense of urgency.” – 8:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says the Kings are the “hunted” team now in the West. Teams will be gunning for them and their spot the rest of the season, including tonight of course. – 8:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis is still questionable at this time. A decision will be made with the medical staff after his pre-game warmup. – 8:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Domantas Sabonis will still be questionable for tonight’s game vs. Mavericks until he goes through pregame works, coach Mike Brown says.
Malik Monk will miss tonight’s game, he said. – 8:21 PM
Domantas Sabonis will still be questionable for tonight’s game vs. Mavericks until he goes through pregame works, coach Mike Brown says.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis will warm up but still remains questionable for tonight’s game according to Mike Brown. – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Brown says Sabonis is still questionable, medical staff will decide after warmups. – 8:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers down 98-97 with 12.2 seconds left. This is where I wonder about the Nets going forward. Without KD or Kyrie, who is getting the ball in crunch time when you need a bucket? – 8:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This has schedule loss written all over it. Not as bad as the Dallas game earlier this season, but close. – 8:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. #paidpartnership pic.twitter.com/4GxxBGySWB – 8:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Morgan going for the Sam Smith Brit Awards vibes at tonight’s Kings game. @momoragan pic.twitter.com/ePnBc1wU1F – 7:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Sky acquired guard Marina Mabrey from Dallas in a four-team trade — but they gave up a ton of future draft stock in return.
Was the trade worth it? Full breakdown here: chicagotribune.com/sports/sky/ct-… – 6:48 PM
The Chicago Sky acquired guard Marina Mabrey from Dallas in a four-team trade — but they gave up a ton of future draft stock in return.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden got booed in his intro. The start of his tenure was incredible, MVP-caliber play marred by hamstring strains. The end was a checked out game in Sacramento in which Coolio (RIP) performed at halftime and told Steve Nash teams are unbeaten when he does so. – 6:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DEN
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Kai Jones (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/XnxnNE90JK – 6:06 PM
INJURY REPORT vs DEN
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Kai Jones (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings guard Malik Monk suffered an ankle sprain and is out tonight vs. Dallas. KZ Okpala is also out with the knee soreness. Domantas Sabonis suffered a thigh contusion last night and is questionable for tonight vs. Mavericks. – 5:32 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass
Understanding the Salary Cap Nuances of the Irving Trade — less straightforward than you might think with two trade bonuses, incentives, etc.
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 5:31 PM
Latest @SportsBizClass
Understanding the Salary Cap Nuances of the Irving Trade — less straightforward than you might think with two trade bonuses, incentives, etc.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass
Understanding the Salary Cap Nuances of the Irving Trade — less straight-forward than you might think with two trade bonuses, incentives, etc.
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 5:30 PM
Latest @SportsBizClass
Understanding the Salary Cap Nuances of the Irving Trade — less straight-forward than you might think with two trade bonuses, incentives, etc.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk is officially out tonight with an ankle sprain. Domantas Sabonis is questionable with a right quad contusion. – 5:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Back for more.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/hpGMjCRJDr – 5:01 PM
Back for more.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis (right thigh contusion) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Mavericks. Malik Monk (right ankle sprain) is out. – 4:33 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Like My Old NBA Days back to back SCAC Conference 🏀🏀 DH today. Schreiner Mountaineers vs U Dallas Crusaders. Women at 4pm Men at 6. SU Women 9-4 in Conference currently 3rd Seed for Conference Tournament Streaming Live at https://t.co/8vBY2AM9EP pic.twitter.com/1E5voKyxT5 – 4:28 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The last time the Dallas Cowboys were in the Super Bowl was 1996. It seems even longer than that when you look at this overhead shot of Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. pic.twitter.com/v3Iw0AoALr – 4:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Phoenix, Dallas and Clippers will be formidable foes to overcome in buyout market for Heat, other playoff teams. Mavs front runner to sign T. Ross, per Woj. Hearing Suns will make strong push. Heat assuredly will get rotation player at some point as options expand – 4:11 PM
