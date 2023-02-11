Mavericks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,635,467 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $4,396,263 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

Dropped a newwww podcast on the Kings loss to Dallas.

Talked about Fox being named to the All-Star team ANNND we look ahead to Kings-Mavs: Part 2.

🔊:

📺: pic.twitter.com/j5p7rSGhqo – 3:03 AM Dropped a newwww podcast on the Kings loss to Dallas.Talked about Fox being named to the All-Star team ANNND we look ahead to Kings-Mavs: Part 2.🔊: https://t.co/3N17L5cQzZ 📺: https://t.co/vLSdWHzFuS

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑

🏀Tonight’s Kings loss is a wake up call.

🏀Kings done in by one terrible quarter.

🏀GM Monte McNair’s trade deadline press conference.

💻youtu.be/jIvyZpSFaV8

🎙️pic.twitter.com/Nx1ynLA5xY – 3:00 AM 👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑🏀Tonight’s Kings loss is a wake up call.🏀Kings done in by one terrible quarter.🏀GM Monte McNair’s trade deadline press conference.🎙️ bit.ly/LOKPODS

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Sacramento’s Josh Emmett in his 1st shot at a UFC title on Saturday when he fights Yair Rodgriguez for the interim UFC featherweight belt at UFC284. My chat with him before he left for Australia. @JoshEmmettUFC #UFC284 @TeamAlphaMale

FULL INTERVIEW: pic.twitter.com/Q7HCkVm69e – 2:57 AM Sacramento’s Josh Emmett in his 1st shot at a UFC title on Saturday when he fights Yair Rodgriguez for the interim UFC featherweight belt at UFC284. My chat with him before he left for Australia. @JoshEmmettUFC #UFC284 @TeamAlphaMaleFULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/8IgugV2gqs

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown says the obvious, his team is not good defensively. Critiques a tough start leading to a big hole to climb out of for Sacramento following Friday’s 122-114 loss to the Mavericks. 2:40 AM Kings coach Mike Brown says the obvious, his team is not good defensively. Critiques a tough start leading to a big hole to climb out of for Sacramento following Friday’s 122-114 loss to the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/SWU1sH6enK

Callie Caplan

@CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving’s thoughts about playing in the West for first time…

Think the reporter meant in terms of trade deadline changes, but Kyrie turned part meteorologist instead:

“Just happy and excited, obviously for the weather, but more or less to be on the Dallas Mavericks, too.” 2:23 AM Kyrie Irving’s thoughts about playing in the West for first time…Think the reporter meant in terms of trade deadline changes, but Kyrie turned part meteorologist instead:“Just happy and excited, obviously for the weather, but more or less to be on the Dallas Mavericks, too.” pic.twitter.com/zqJ3O8DcbN

Eddie Sefko

@ESefko

The Mavericks are eager to have Luka Doncic join the party on Saturday, but things have been joyous with Kyrie Irving on his own after a second win in a row when the Mavericks never trailed. Here’s what they said about the 122-114 win over Sacramento.

mavs.com/mavs-swat-king… – 2:11 AM The Mavericks are eager to have Luka Doncic join the party on Saturday, but things have been joyous with Kyrie Irving on his own after a second win in a row when the Mavericks never trailed. Here’s what they said about the 122-114 win over Sacramento.