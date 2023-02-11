Mavericks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,635,467 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $4,396,263 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
@DeuceMason
Dropped a newwww podcast on the Kings loss to Dallas.
Talked about Fox being named to the All-Star team ANNND we look ahead to Kings-Mavs: Part 2.
🔊: https://t.co/3N17L5cQzZ
📺: https://t.co/vLSdWHzFuS pic.twitter.com/j5p7rSGhqo – 3:03 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Tonight’s Kings loss is a wake up call.
🏀Kings done in by one terrible quarter.
🏀GM Monte McNair’s trade deadline press conference.
💻youtu.be/jIvyZpSFaV8
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/Nx1ynLA5xY – 3:00 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown says the obvious, his team is not good defensively. Critiques a tough start leading to a big hole to climb out of for Sacramento following Friday’s 122-114 loss to the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/SWU1sH6enK – 2:40 AM
@CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving’s thoughts about playing in the West for first time…
Think the reporter meant in terms of trade deadline changes, but Kyrie turned part meteorologist instead:
“Just happy and excited, obviously for the weather, but more or less to be on the Dallas Mavericks, too.” pic.twitter.com/zqJ3O8DcbN – 2:23 AM
@ESefko
The Mavericks are eager to have Luka Doncic join the party on Saturday, but things have been joyous with Kyrie Irving on his own after a second win in a row when the Mavericks never trailed. Here’s what they said about the 122-114 win over Sacramento.
mavs.com/mavs-swat-king… – 2:11 AM
@dallasmavs
Game ✌️ in Sacramento tomorrow!
Tune in on @BallySportsSW at 9PM CT ⬇️
