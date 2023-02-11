Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson to make Nets' debuts tonight

Kristian Winfield: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will all play against the 76ers tonight.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#BrooklynNets status report vs. #Sixers
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) – AVAILABLE
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) – AVAILABLE
Ca@ Johnson (trade pending) – AVAILABLE – 1:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will officially make their Nets debut tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 1:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play tonight vs PHI – 1:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. – 1:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will all play against the 76ers tonight. – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are all available tonight. – 1:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is in Phoenix and appears to be settled in.
This would lead you to believe he’s taken his physical, clearing the way for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to make their Nets dehut tonight.pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
For the Nets, Seth Curry is out, while Nic Claxton is questionable. Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable as trade is still pending – 12:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Got Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/mHBTWFIESl – 12:28 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both post their goodbyes to Phoenix on Instagram.
Bridges: “On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I
got my twin wit me toooo so its up!”
Johnson: “Broooooklynnnn, I am excited for this new adventure. LETS HOOP” pic.twitter.com/NIZi1v1I1t – 9:27 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will have an introductory press conference at 4:45 before tonight’s game. – 9:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them.”
Devin Booker on losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but gaining Kevin Durant.
“You have one of the best players to ever touch a basketball coming in here.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/df7mIw3vyr – 11:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges @instagram post after trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jS8udnKP99 – 5:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to the Suns on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ggxGxJMxzM – 5:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Cof6oNTu2FR/…) pic.twitter.com/bdCK8Q5uXN – 5:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is probable tomorrow vs. Sixers.
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) and Cam Johnson (trade pending) are questionable. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) is out again. – 4:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have listed Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as questionable (trade pending) for tomorrows game against the Sixers. – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand there’s a human side and an emotional side, the connection that is greater.” Monty Williams.
#Suns ’emotional’ over losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson bit.ly/3xaFHWK – 4:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As most of us suspected by now, it was Mikal Bridges’ inclusion that gave the Suns the most pause about a Kevin Durant trade last summer and again. Reading that excellent article by Windhorst and Shelburne, you can tell how emotional a trade it was on both sides – 3:48 PM
The mystery team who offered Brooklyn four first-round picks for their new small forward has been revealed. The Memphis Grizzlies offered the Brooklyn Nets four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s unclear if the picks included protections or not. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies were interested in a major upgrade and pursued a number of options in a strategy that was a departure from their emphasis on the draft. “They tried really hard [on] OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think those kind of wing players they felt could catapult them.” -via RealGM / February 11, 2023