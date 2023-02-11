Mikal Bridges on Suns trading him: I get it, you're getting KD, I'd make that trade, too

Erik Slater: Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him: “I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade too.”
Source: Twitter @erikslater_
Source: Twitter @erikslater_
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yup. Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Nets uniforms is still gonna be weird for a while – 6:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson introduced for the first time as Nets: pic.twitter.com/Xh8acqh9iB – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers coulda drafted
Hart over Pasecniks
Brunson over Shamet
And Just kept Mikal Bridges. – 5:57 PM
Sixers coulda drafted
Hart over Pasecniks
Brunson over Shamet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges: “I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I probably (would have) made that trade too.” – 5:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges called Cam Johnson shortly after the trade broke and they got together in the hotel. Said it was a “last supper” vibe with some of his former teammates.
They knew a KD deal meant both moving so they would say to each other, “At least we got us” if it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/0du3zVKNp1 – 5:46 PM
Mikal Bridges called Cam Johnson shortly after the trade broke and they got together in the hotel. Said it was a “last supper” vibe with some of his former teammates.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges said he’ll miss Phoenix, but he understands the Suns’ decision:
“I mean, I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d probably make that trade too.” pic.twitter.com/ks2jpfcEu5 – 5:44 PM
Mikal Bridges said he’ll miss Phoenix, but he understands the Suns’ decision:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their nickname “The Twins”:
“Everything we did, we did together. We worked out together, we chilled, ate, watched film… Deandre Ayton gave us that nickname cause we do everything together, and three and a half years later we’re stuck with it.” pic.twitter.com/5owXzkKeM5 – 5:31 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their nickname “The Twins”:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are starting for BKN tonight, team says. – 5:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on finding out he was traded:
“I was like get outta here. I went to Twitter and refreshed it and it was right there… Us and all our former teammates were there, it was kinda like last supper vibes.” pic.twitter.com/0kIzNXmmyq – 5:23 PM
Mikal Bridges on finding out he was traded:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade too.” – 5:11 PM
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade to.” – 5:09 PM
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are handling this press conference well. Said they’ve known for over a year that if Kevin Durant got traded to Phoenix, they would likely be going the other way. Both guys are funny, have easy chemistry, could close down a bar if they wanted. – 5:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Welcome to Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/Hcs8tk1O5f – 4:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
First look at Mikal Bridges in Nets gear as he warms up for his Brooklyn debut. pic.twitter.com/6vyUejaITN – 4:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the @BrooklynNets.
Jacque Vaughn said this starting group gives them a lot of versatility on both the offensive and defensive side. – 4:23 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the @BrooklynNets.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton will start for the Nets tonight. – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges will start tonight alongside Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. No limits on Nic. – 4:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are both expected to start tonight for the #Nets. – 4:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Following trade completion, new Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johson are available to play tonight against the Sixers.
(A VERY weird thing for yours truly to type!) pic.twitter.com/BYdu9Y0vhZ – 2:31 PM
Following trade completion, new Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johson are available to play tonight against the Sixers.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#BrooklynNets status report vs. #Sixers
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) – AVAILABLE
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) – AVAILABLE
Ca@ Johnson (trade pending) – AVAILABLE – 1:29 PM
#BrooklynNets status report vs. #Sixers
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) – AVAILABLE
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) – AVAILABLE
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will officially make their Nets debut tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 1:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play tonight vs PHI – 1:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. – 1:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will all play against the 76ers tonight. – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are all available tonight. – 1:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is in Phoenix and appears to be settled in.
This would lead you to believe he’s taken his physical, clearing the way for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to make their Nets dehut tonight.pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:17 PM
Kevin Durant is in Phoenix and appears to be settled in.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
For the Nets, Seth Curry is out, while Nic Claxton is questionable. Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable as trade is still pending – 12:48 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Got Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/mHBTWFIESl – 12:28 PM
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both post their goodbyes to Phoenix on Instagram.
Bridges: “On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I
got my twin wit me toooo so its up!”
Johnson: “Broooooklynnnn, I am excited for this new adventure. LETS HOOP” pic.twitter.com/NIZi1v1I1t – 9:27 AM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both post their goodbyes to Phoenix on Instagram.
Bridges: “On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I
got my twin wit me toooo so its up!”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will have an introductory press conference at 4:45 before tonight’s game. – 9:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them.”
Devin Booker on losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but gaining Kevin Durant.
“You have one of the best players to ever touch a basketball coming in here.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/df7mIw3vyr – 11:24 PM
“Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them.”
Devin Booker on losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but gaining Kevin Durant.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Friends and brothers for life. We’ll stay in contact forever and we’ll see what they’re doing in, what, 2026?” – Devin Booker on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Suns postgame – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges @instagram post after trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jS8udnKP99 – 5:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to the Suns on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ggxGxJMxzM – 5:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Cof6oNTu2FR/…) pic.twitter.com/bdCK8Q5uXN – 5:39 PM
