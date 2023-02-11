Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Grant Williams

Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Celtics forward Grant Williams, league sources told HoopsHype. Some teams valued acquiring Williams before the deadline because they would have retained his Bird Rights. There’s a belief from some executives around the league that Boston may not match anything over $15 million annually for Williams, an upcoming restricted free agent this summer.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA exec weighs in on @Boston Celtics and Grant Williams here.
“He is worth a lot more to you after July 1”:
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:11 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams: “(We’re) .. coming in with a great attitude, with the right mentality of making the team better, no matter if (we’re) going to be here or not. We’re fortunate to have this group of guys & hopefully we have these guys throughout the whole season, including myself.” – 5:08 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kornet is probably safe. I’d still be surprised if the #Celtics traded Grant Williams. But Payton Pritchard made his desire for a bigger role known.
Blake Griffin, his close friend, made an appeal to keep him around. “We want him to be happy … we want him to be here” pic.twitter.com/8YStOVXaOd – 4:54 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Grant Williams about the #TradeDeadline: “You control what you can control. That’s the one thing I’ve learned in this league, you can’t control where you’ll be, what you’re doing, what your playing time is … that’s what we have in this locker room. A bunch of guys who..” – 11:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon led the charge in the backcourt.
Blake Griffin and Grant Williams stepped up down low.
The short-handed Celtics just grabbed an emphatic team win at home against the rival 76ers.
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/six-celt… – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics tonight:
— Missing 3 starters
— Jaylen Brown hurt after 18 minutes
— Grant Williams guarding Embiid
— First game without a 20-point scorer
— Tatum season low
Still beat the 76ers by 7 points. pic.twitter.com/pG6gDbih8A – 10:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
obviously the three-point shooting was a big deal, but boston won tonight thanks to some tremendous team and individual defense against joel embiid. well-executed doubles, didn’t foul in mid-post.
no horford, no rob williams. grant williams is really good. – 10:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams tweaked his ankle in a collision with Joel Embiid but he’s staying in the game. He’s going to the line to put this away – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s not a Celtics game until Grant Williams limps to the bench after crashing to the floor – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Been great games from Derrick White (19-5-3), Malcolm Brodgon (19-5-3) and Grant Williams (14-8-5) tonight. That Boston will have all three of them coming off the bench in the postseason is a huge benefit. – 9:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams about to change some Celtics fans’ minds tonight? – 9:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams about to change some Celtics’ fans minds tonight? – 9:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics’ two leading scorers are Blake Griffin and Grant Williams against Joel Embiid and James Harden both going off. Welcome to the bizarro Garden. – 9:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Grant Williams needed a game like tonight after the recent struggles – 14 points, 6 rebounds & 3 assists on 4-6 3-point shooting. – 9:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are led by Blake Griffin (9 points) and Grant Williams (8 points) in scoring thus far. pic.twitter.com/FNgzJQFZUY – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great start for Grant Williams looking confident and assertive. Knocks down a pair of threes and rolled for a finish inside. 23-21 Philly. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers’ early defensive assignments: Melton on Tatum, Harris on Brown, Tucker on Grant Williams. – 7:47 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA trade rumor stuff …
— Are the @Miami Heat getting anything done?
— Exec on @Boston Celtics & Grant Williams trade possibility …
— What’s bugging the @Golden State Warriors at the deadline?
Check it out at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:57 PM
Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs had a long list of high-priority targets, players they coveted most — Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boston’s Grant Williams, Pistons sniper Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit’s ask was termed “outrageous” by one rival executive) and a few others. All of them stayed put. Sources say those teams either weren’t interested in what the asset-poor Cavs — who couldn’t offer a first-round pick without acquiring another one (something the team explored) because they spent so much draft capital on the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster — were willing to give up or the price tag was deemed too high for the caliber of player coming back. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 9, 2023
At the top of the conference, the Celtics are looking for upgrades at center and wing. It’s been widely reported they have had interest in Poeltl. NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer. -via The Ringer / February 5, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Celtics forward Grant Williams is wearing Luka 1s while warming up in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/3mCBXIonpj -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 5, 2023