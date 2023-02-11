Live stream: Nuggets 57, Hornets 60

The Denver Nuggets (38-18) play against the Charlotte Hornets (15-42) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Denver Nuggets 57, Charlotte Hornets 60 (Half)

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Hornets 60-57:

-Joker: 20-9-5 on 6/11 FG, 8/9 FT

-MPJ: 0 spot, 0/6 FG, 0/3 3P, no shots at the rim

-CB: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals in 12 minutes

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Hornets lead 60-57 at halftime.

Jokic’s got 20-9-5. Vlatko adds 10 points.

Gordon Hayward leads the Hornets with 17 points on 10 shots. LaMelo with 9-2-9.

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime:

Gordon Hayward 17 pts, 2 rebs, 2 ast

PJ Washington 13 pts, 5 rebs

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Not all 10-0 runs are created equal. “What kind of ridiculous near-miss, uncoordinated nonsense is this? Also Denver is now within 5.”

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Denver’s down 5. Joker has 16 points. Nobody else has more than 7.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Singer @msinger

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

I have a feeling someone currently on the Nuggets bench might not be there at the end of the game.

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The only things you can control are attitude and effort, especially on the road.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Michael Singer @msinger

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Rod Boone @rodboone

Michael Singer @msinger

Rod Boone @rodboone

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have lost 4 in a row on the road.

Rookie Mark Williams is starting at center for Charlotte tonight. He has averaged about 15 minutes a night so far.

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nuggets @ Hornets coming up on @AltitudeTV! @ChrisMarlowe and I are ready. Bounce back game. 6:56 PM Nuggets @ Hornets coming up on @AltitudeTV! @ChrisMarlowe and I are ready. Bounce back game. pic.twitter.com/ltyIMSXyv7

Katy Winge @katywinge

Vlatko Čančar and Bruce Brown will start in place of Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray for the Nuggets. – Vlatko Čančar and Bruce Brown will start in place of Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray for the Nuggets. – 6:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger



No Jamal, AG or Zeke tonight.

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Live for a Saturday pregame show. Live from the DNVR Bar. Come hang.

✅ Thomas Bryant joins the team

✅ Murray, Gordon OUT

Rod Boone @rodboone

Katy Winge @katywinge

Rod Boone @rodboone

Svi Mykhailiuk is here and will be inactive tonight. He said he’s familiar with a few of his new teammates and is still sorting through his role after arriving in Charlotte at 6 a.m. yesterday. 6:18 PM Svi Mykhailiuk is here and will be inactive tonight. He said he’s familiar with a few of his new teammates and is still sorting through his role after arriving in Charlotte at 6 a.m. yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jbzwC7jgrP

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Hornets.

Thomas Bryant will be available.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji, and Jamal Murray will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs DEN

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Kai Jones (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mark Williams preparing for his second career start, and it comes against … the reigning MVP. 6:03 PM Mark Williams preparing for his second career start, and it comes against … the reigning MVP. pic.twitter.com/vxcwaVi6wt

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Katy Winge @katywinge

Katy Winge @katywinge

Katy Winge @katywinge

Range for Thomas Bryant. Coach Malone watching him shoot said to him, “Empire State of mind.” Bryant is from Rochester, NY. Malone is from Astoria, NY. A New Yorker connection. 5:14 PM Range for Thomas Bryant. Coach Malone watching him shoot said to him, “Empire State of mind.” Bryant is from Rochester, NY. Malone is from Astoria, NY. A New Yorker connection. pic.twitter.com/oTGWAx6Ufh

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone is out watching Bryant’s warmup in Charlotte 5:08 PM Coach Malone is out watching Bryant’s warmup in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/uAddrKdVmk

Katy Winge @katywinge

Thomas Bryant is out warming up for the first time with the Denver Nuggets. He’s available to play tonight. 5:04 PM Thomas Bryant is out warming up for the first time with the Denver Nuggets. He’s available to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/mio2RfCvC9

Katy Winge @katywinge

Thomas Bryant has been upgraded to available for the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Something for Nuggets fans to track for the rest of the season:

Nikola Jokić has racked up 487 assists in 48 games. Means he has a 7-assist cushion on averaging a triple-double at the moment.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The new rotation takes Spectrum Center for the first time.

#LetsFly 4:54 PM The new rotation takes Spectrum Center for the first time.#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/II0dHeCAMc

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

