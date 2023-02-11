Nuggets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,230,481 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,341,639 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Altitude 2

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!