Nuggets vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,230,481 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,341,639 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Altitude 2
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM
