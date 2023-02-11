Pacers officially waive Serge Ibaka

Tony East: The Pacers have officially waived center Serge Ibaka, team says.
Source: Twitter @TEastNBA
Source: Twitter @TEastNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran center Serge Ibaka has been waived by the Pacers, as was the plan all along.
Ibaka was acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee. – 2:20 PM
Veteran center Serge Ibaka has been waived by the Pacers, as was the plan all along.
Ibaka was acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee. – 2:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
…If Heat opts to use one roster spot on a PG, then decision on what to do with 15th spot becomes complicated: Orlando Robinson, a veteran big (Ibaka?), a SG (T. Ross). Third seems least likely in a scenario where Miami adds PG. – 8:04 PM
…If Heat opts to use one roster spot on a PG, then decision on what to do with 15th spot becomes complicated: Orlando Robinson, a veteran big (Ibaka?), a SG (T. Ross). Third seems least likely in a scenario where Miami adds PG. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson is at the game, sitting in Haliburton’s family seats.
He was waived yesterday, but there’s a very good chance he is brought back once they waive Ibaka. pic.twitter.com/b5pkN6zben – 7:16 PM
James Johnson is at the game, sitting in Haliburton’s family seats.
He was waived yesterday, but there’s a very good chance he is brought back once they waive Ibaka. pic.twitter.com/b5pkN6zben – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… An argument could be made that Heat still can come out ahead of the game if buyout pieces fall into place (such as Barton and Saric). – 9:00 AM
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… An argument could be made that Heat still can come out ahead of the game if buyout pieces fall into place (such as Barton and Saric). – 9:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – 1:47 AM
Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – 1:47 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Just sitting here thinking, if the Warriors get active in the buyout market & the right pieces fall in place we could be looking at quite the playoff rotation:
Starters:
Curry
Thompson
Wiggins
D. Green
Looney
Bench:
Poole
GPII
Kuminga
DiVincenzo
Ibaka/Love
🔥🔥🔥#dubnation – 9:52 PM
Just sitting here thinking, if the Warriors get active in the buyout market & the right pieces fall in place we could be looking at quite the playoff rotation:
Starters:
Curry
Thompson
Wiggins
D. Green
Looney
Bench:
Poole
GPII
Kuminga
DiVincenzo
Ibaka/Love
🔥🔥🔥#dubnation – 9:52 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Trade official: Pacers have acquired Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and Serge Ibaka as well as three second-round draft picks + cash considerations. In exchange the Pacers sent out the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet.
The Pacers waived Goga Bitadze, Terry Taylor, and James Johnson – 6:47 PM
Trade official: Pacers have acquired Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and Serge Ibaka as well as three second-round draft picks + cash considerations. In exchange the Pacers sent out the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet.
The Pacers waived Goga Bitadze, Terry Taylor, and James Johnson – 6:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Okay so the Warriors bring home Gary Payton II in a trade, and still could add another piece in the buyout market. Serge Ibaka perhaps?? This could get very interesting….. #dubnation – 6:31 PM
Okay so the Warriors bring home Gary Payton II in a trade, and still could add another piece in the buyout market. Serge Ibaka perhaps?? This could get very interesting….. #dubnation – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Serge Ibaka among expected bigs to be bought out, per Shams. Heat didn’t pursue last time he was available, when he was younger. But an option. Alternative is converting Orlando to 2-way and using other spot on someone who could play a lot with Bam or a skilled shooting G/SF – 4:33 PM
Serge Ibaka among expected bigs to be bought out, per Shams. Heat didn’t pursue last time he was available, when he was younger. But an option. Alternative is converting Orlando to 2-way and using other spot on someone who could play a lot with Bam or a skilled shooting G/SF – 4:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Pacers will waive center Serge Ibaka, allowing the veteran big man to hit the open market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:28 PM
The Pacers will waive center Serge Ibaka, allowing the veteran big man to hit the open market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Clippers do not need to send back salary for Bones Hyland because they still have their $9.7 million Serge Ibaka trade exception from last year’s deadline. – 1:55 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 1:42 PM
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 1:42 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will. – 1:41 PM
On a particularly pedantic bookkeeping note – Kessler Edwards, Ryan Arcidiacono, Serge Ibaka and Mike Muscala all had/have the right to veto their trades. Presumably, they all will. – 1:41 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Add also Serge Ibaka going to Indiana
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… pic.twitter.com/MsARToAcwD – 1:30 PM
Add also Serge Ibaka going to Indiana
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… pic.twitter.com/MsARToAcwD – 1:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks trade for former #mubb star Jae Crowder; Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka dealt to #Pacers jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:24 PM
Milwaukee #Bucks trade for former #mubb star Jae Crowder; Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka dealt to #Pacers jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serge Ibaka was a part of a three-way deal and is going to Indiana 👀 pic.twitter.com/aTE0BmxpjJ – 1:11 PM
Serge Ibaka was a part of a three-way deal and is going to Indiana 👀 pic.twitter.com/aTE0BmxpjJ – 1:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 second-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 second-round picks
Nets effectively send 2 seconds to Indiana in order to not take on salary in the deal. – 1:06 PM
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 second-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 second-round picks
Nets effectively send 2 seconds to Indiana in order to not take on salary in the deal. – 1:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picks
Nets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM
What we know about the Nets-Bucks-Pacers trade:
BKN: 3 2nd-round picks (via MIL)
MIL: Jae Crowder
IND: Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, 2 2nd-round picks
Nets effectively send two 2nds to not have to take on salary in the deal. Lots of tax savings for Tsai this deadline. – 1:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:55 PM
The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looks like Bucks would have to put Ibaka and Hill into this Crowder deal in addition to Nwora. – 12:27 PM
Looks like Bucks would have to put Ibaka and Hill into this Crowder deal in addition to Nwora. – 12:27 PM
More on this storyline
Tony East: Kevin Pritchard confirms that Serge Ibaka will be waived. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 10, 2023
Tony East: The 3:30 NBA injury report says that Jordan Nwora and George Hill are both out for the Pacers tonight. The designation is listed as “Rest – Trade Transition.” Serge Ibaka is listed as “Not With Team” -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 10, 2023
Scott Agness: Serge Ibaka is expected to be waived by the Pacers after the completion of the three-team trade, per source. He last played in a game on Jan. 1. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 9, 2023