Live stream: Pacers 57, Wizards 80

The Indiana Pacers (25-32) play against the Washington Wizards (25-29) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Indiana Pacers 57, Washington Wizards 80 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
highest scoring half of the season 🔥
📊 Brad: 19 PTS, 4 AST
📊 KP: 12 PTS, 8 REB
📊 Monte: 10 PTS, 4 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/OVGW7dIU6P – 8:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead the Pacers 80(!)-57 at halftime. They’re shooting 73.2% fg.
Beal: 19p
Porzingis: 12p 8r
Morris: 10p
Nunn: 8p 5a – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards scored 80 points in the 1st half against the Pacers, just the 6th time in franchise history they have scored 80+ in the 1st half. Last time was in 2021, also against the Pacers. – 8:08 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Indiana Pacers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 80
#BoomBaby 57
Beal 19, Porzingis 12, Morris 10, Gafford 9.
That might have been the best half of Washington Wizard basketball this season.
*Wiz shot 73% – 8:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 80, Pacers 57
Beal: 19 pts., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 12 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.
Avidja: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Morris: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts.
FG%: Wizards 73%, Pacers 46%
Wizards: highest point total for any half this season – 8:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
There’s something about the Wizards when they play the Pacers. They’re up 80-57 after shooting 73%.
Only performance worse this season was giving up 85 1H points to Milwaukee.
Beal has 19pts. Mathurin with 11 off the bench. – 8:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
whole bench was vibin’ after this brad bucket 👌 pic.twitter.com/jXRQby3FwO – 8:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 78 points in the first half (so far), the Wizards have scored their highest point total in any half this season. – 8:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And exactly 1min later, Carlisle uses another timeout. 7-0 Wizards run. Bad decisions piling up and this one is getting out of hand. Wizards +20. – 8:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards have 73 points.
The Washington Wizards are up 20 points.
1:48 left in the half. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
As the Pacers fall behind by 15 and Carlisle uses a timeout after another poor defensive possession, assistant Jenny Boucek appears to be telling the guys in the huddle to communicate and to stay together. – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
WITH THE FOLLOW.💪
Isaiah Jackson throws down a putback slam. pic.twitter.com/GDx7PfMRER – 8:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
You don’t see this very often: 18mins in and the Wizards are shooting 79%, including seven 3s.
Only *missed* six of their first 28 shots and none have needed to be second chance. Pacers need to amp it up. – 7:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have made 22 of their 28 shot attempts from the field. They’re shooting 79 percent. With 5:45 remaining in the second quarter, they’ve scored 58 points. – 7:52 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
(Dustin, not watching Pacers game for social reasons, Checks box score.) Umm….so…are they playing any defense at all or…? – 7:48 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jordan Goodwin is getting some love on the jumbotron. He’s another example of the great program the Capital City Go-Go produces. pic.twitter.com/UUPfcfXRG2 – 7:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford recorded his 299th, 300th and 301st career blocks in this first half, helping Washington take a 42-31 lead over Indiana. – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
q1 is a wrap. onto q2.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/feFWgIb1Io – 7:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the Indiana Pacers.
#DCAboveAll 37
#BoomBaby 29
Bradley Beal leads the team with 10, Kristaps Porzingis has 8. Monte Morris 6 (3/3). – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
end of the first.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/wNLDN6rVom – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the Wizards 29-28, then the Wizards outscored them 9-0 over the final 3mins for a 37-29 lead.
Beal and Hield scored a quick 10pts each. Pacers’ bench is shorthanded, just 11 deep tonight.
Isaiah Jackson got the backup 5mins, spent some time with Jalen Smith. – 7:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Pacers 37-29. Great quarter for Beal, who’s got 10p. Porzingis has 8.
Buddy Hield has 10p. – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 37-29 Wizards after one. The Wizards shot 75% (15-20 FG). Beal has 10 pts, Porzingis has 8 pts. – 7:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
An observation on Deni Avdija. He is getting stronger; I can tell by his drives to the basket he is absorbing contact. – 7:34 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Juwan Howard told Hunter Dickinson to guard Trayce Jackson-Davis after he scored on Tarris Reed for his 9th bucket and 22nd point. Indiana has pulled within 4 with 12-plus left vs Michigan. – 7:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton with the pass.
Isaiah Jackson with the big finish. pic.twitter.com/684xu7dBSt – 7:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I want to see Monte Morris and Daniel Gafford continue their chemistry on lob threats at the rim. It can open up a lot of things for the Wizards. – 7:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We run the break and Buddy Hield hits another three. pic.twitter.com/YjioneWTkx – 7:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is on a heater early against the Pacers. 10 pts in 6 min on 4-5 FG. – 7:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield sends him flying, then knocks it down.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/HTaizHbn76 pic.twitter.com/ZRqcAXMZk6 – 7:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz-Pacers about to tip. Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) is out tonight, so your starters are:
Morris
Beal
Kispert
Porzingis
Gafford – 7:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
annual mom’s trip.💙💛
happy to have some of the squad’s moms with us in Washington for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/oyuY04QW57 – 6:57 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Jackson-Davis gets free with a spin move on Dickson, who looked like he was expecting help from Jett Howard, and on a screen and roll for two dunks to pull Indiana within 4 and force Juwan Howard to call TO. The Hoosier star has 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting. – 6:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
early work out of the way 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/9z90YwgRhp – 6:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m happy I stayed in the Valley. “All that stuff is behind me for real, but it was cool seeing how all that process and business side work. The dudes that wanted you, but you still got to come back in and handle business.”
Deandre Ayton. #Suns #Pacers https://t.co/CDOuSHezfA pic.twitter.com/V2mwoiH5fa – 6:49 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Dickinson, Howard & Bufkin each have 9 to give Michigan a 9-point lead over No. 18 Indiana, who has Jackson-Davis with 12 and needed 12 minutes to have another Hoosier with more than 2 points – 6:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starting 5️⃣.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/ssej6iVoL2 – 6:37 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
I guess Jett Howard’s OK. Very aggressive and agile drive to the basket to put Michigan up 26-18 vs No. 18 Indiana. – 6:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s home floor 5 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/fXDsHZYUpG – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Before the game, Buddy Hield met with a group of local Bahamians who came to cheer him on.🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/HZdebdma0H – 6:29 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Jett Howard is walking gingerly after being out with what looks like an ankle injury. Michigan leading No. 18 Indiana 21-14 midway through 1st half with Dickinson & Bufkin scoring and Jackson-Davis doing it all so far for the Hoosiers. – 6:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Wizards:
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee, injury management)
Jordan Nwora – Out (rest/trade transition)
George Hill – Out (rest/trade transition) pic.twitter.com/HPhbPG4riu – 6:17 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers had plans to be more aggressive at the trade deadline. They explored other moves and made big offers. But it takes two to tango, as Kevin Pritchard said, and their secondary plan materialized intead.
Story on the Pacers deadline and direction: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson understands the NBA is a business. Pacers are his 10th team in 14 seasons.
Teammates texted him after he was waived. Then, he sat courtside at Friday’s game and told me: “It’s been a good experience here and I don’t want it to end.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/i-dont-want-… – 6:02 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Quenton Jackson warming up as a Washington Wizard. pic.twitter.com/0EdBXZcokW – 5:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fly guy Q 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Aviw0e7HJC – 5:53 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle on strengths he sees on this Washington Wizards team. pic.twitter.com/EYSUloUAAc – 5:51 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mr. @THEAkeemGlaspie is on the case for us for Pacers this evening. You should be following him already for so many reasons, but here’s another one. – 5:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about “focus” heading into the All-Star break for the Washington Wizards.
He said last week, the team talked about this topic, using this stretch to lock in and jump some teams because some guys are focused on making All-Star plans. – 5:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton faced for the first time the team that gave him a max 4-year, $133M offer sheet.
How it turn out?
22 and 11 in win at Indiana and postgame reaction from #Suns big man. #Pacers
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
hear from our organization’s many HBCU alumni on how their college experience prepared them for their career.
Join us for HBCU Night: https://t.co/4ZL5pPGVQs
#DCFamily | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/Eglbnk9Zcv – 5:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers Daniel Theis will be held out tonight in Washington, the second night of a back-to-back, for injury management. No GHill or Nwora either.
Wizards are without Kyle Kuzma. – 4:35 PM
Kristaps Porzingis @kporzee
whos watching @ufc tonight?
maan what a card, p4p #1 vs #2. Who you got in main and co? I feel like Volk could get it done 🔥🔥👀 – 3:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Thank you to everyone who supports my WNBA/G/NBA coverage; it means a lot. It is because of you I wake up motivated to do this.
“The reputation you get is based on the reps you put in.” – Quenton Jackson – 3:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ALL-STAR STYLE.🤩
get your Tyrese Haliburton All-Star jersey from the @PacersTeamStore before they’re sold out!
🔗: https://t.co/cFXoYiuWbk pic.twitter.com/ygkm9Lxdm8 – 3:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran center Serge Ibaka has been waived by the Pacers, as was the plan all along.
Ibaka was acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee. – 2:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We have waived Serge Ibaka.
🔗: https://t.co/F5jzokalUB pic.twitter.com/mvSmGkgWYi – 2:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“This is hard right here.”
Jordan Nwora sees his number 13 jersey for the first time.🙌 pic.twitter.com/yRCZVdJdi7 – 2:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I think he’s going to be really good for this locker room.”
Myles Turner is happy to have his vet George Hill back in the fold. pic.twitter.com/dyZXjuod4m – 1:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3 🆚 24 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/VxsIiiMeGJ – 1:00 PM
