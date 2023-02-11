Pacers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,997,549 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $6,036,870 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

