Paul George campaigning for Russell Westbrook

Tomer Azarly: “If there is somebody out there — Russell [Westbrook] — if it makes sense and it goes with our team, we’re all for it… Hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.” Paul George on the Clippers adding a traditional point guard
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. know what Clips need with open roster spot — Russell Westbrook if bought out. Morris: “We need the personality…I think that you can’t kill a wounded dog. You give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Despite Paul George publicly campaigning for Russell Westbrook to join the Clippers assuming Jazz waive him, I’d be surprised if the Clippers sign Russ. Clippers are more interested in having two-way guards than a traditional PG – 3:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to see this news story. (Or at least the part that quotes him.)
theathletic.com/4183690/2023/0… – 3:04 AM
Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to see this news story. (Or at least the part that quotes him.)
theathletic.com/4183690/2023/0… – 3:04 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. went out of their way to campaign for Clips to add Russell Westbrook should he be bought out. They believe he would fit in and both said the Clippers can use a point guard. They also believe Russ took more blame than he should have with Lakers. – 1:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. also said postgame he would like to see the Clippers add a traditional point guard and named Russell Westbrook. He said a lot more about his reasoning why, but a snippet of his comments: “We would accept him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/ZAKakmRSsh – 1:53 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“It would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to kind of get us into things and make the game easy,” Paul George said.
“And so hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.” – 1:16 AM
“It would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to kind of get us into things and make the game easy,” Paul George said.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG is sticking with his idea to bring Westbrook to the Clippers. He thinks he would fit in well – 1:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’d come in and mesh.”
Confirms that he has reached out to him. – 1:09 AM
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’d come in and mesh.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Paul George if this team still needs a pure point guard. He said the group as-is is talented but said yes, one would help.
He dropped Russell Westbrook’s name without prompting. He said he has talked with him in recent days. – 1:09 AM
Asked Paul George if this team still needs a pure point guard. He said the group as-is is talented but said yes, one would help.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: “If there’s somebody out there… RUSSELL…”
That was a subliminal comment. But he just openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook. – 1:08 AM
Paul George: “If there’s somebody out there… RUSSELL…”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George attempted at least one free throw in the 14 games this season where he attempted at least 20 shots.
With 5:48 left, PG has 19 points on 8/22 FGs. No FT attempts.
Bucks lead 101-88 on zero days rest. LA outscored 16-0 on 2nd chance points. Not enough juice tonight. – 12:33 AM
Paul George attempted at least one free throw in the 14 games this season where he attempted at least 20 shots.
With 5:48 left, PG has 19 points on 8/22 FGs. No FT attempts.
StatMuse @statmuse
Thunder players with 5 or more 40-point games in a season:
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/xrAQUm35Ko – 12:21 AM
Thunder players with 5 or more 40-point games in a season:
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Paul George’s last three gave him 16,000 career points.
#Clippers lead the #Bucks 63-62 in the early going of the third quarter. – 11:56 PM
Paul George’s last three gave him 16,000 career points.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of postgame reaction, takeaways and nuggets from Heat’s win against Houston, including the backstory on the game-winning dunk (assist to Chris Quinn). And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6 for 15 for 15 points and Paul George is 3 for 10 for 7 points.
#Clippers lead the #Bucks 33-31 with 8:41 to go in the first half. – 11:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6 for 15 for 15 points and Paul George is 3 for 10 for 7 points.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat beats Rockets on Butler dunk at the end: Details, takeaways. And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/10
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Brandon Boston Jr.
Terance Mann
MIL
Pat Connaughton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
STARTERS 2/10
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Brandon Boston Jr.
Terance Mann
MIL
Pat Connaughton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – 7:59 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Bucks ownership news, four-team deal in jeopardy, Russell Westbrook news… Friday after the deadline is supposed to be the slow day, isn’t it? – 7:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz and Russell Westbrook have met. There are multiple options on the table. Here’s what it means. Please read, here – theathletic.com/4180647/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
I’m sure there are fans that think that. I’m also pretty sure he’s never coming. – 7:13 PM
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik explains the team’s trade, noting that Russell Westbrook playing in Utah hasn’t been ruled out, and adding that the latest draft pick acquired will help position the team to trade for any future superstar that comes on the market. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds “like a broken record” when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. – 4:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
To me, that reads as “we will prioritize youth development over Westbrook minutes.” – 4:39 PM
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
I absolutely do not believe that RW will play for the Jazz. – 4:14 PM
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.” – 4:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles in that. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:00 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles in that. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Justin Zanik says the Jazz have met with Russell Westbrook and his representation. The Jazz are currently open to every possibility. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to play for the Jazz. The two sides are still working through it. No decisions have been made – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is @Jovan Buha‘s piece about the turbulent Westbrook era that he teased Wednesday night on @ESPNLosAngeles with us. Give it a read. AK theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 1:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards: “I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. I’m trying to do the same thing.” – 1:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
“I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. So I’m trying to do that.” – 1:24 PM
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
I always ask locker room attendants in every NBA city to reveal who the best players are with their tips and their time. And three names are always mentioned: Steph Curry, Draymond Green … and Russell Westbrook. – 1:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Maybe Russell Westbrook was doomed as a Laker from the start. Maybe he’s his own worst enemy. But it probably isn’t easy knowing everyone wants you gone, and where you go from here is as unclear and uncharted sports.yahoo.com/as-russell-wes… – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… An argument could be made that Heat still can come out ahead of the game if buyout pieces fall into place (such as Barton and Saric). – 9:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn’t go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis on the Russell Westbrook trade: “I think he’s in a good place and he’s ready to get back to being Russ … Outside of all the basketball stuff or what people say about him on the floor, he’s a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/OrK8WqO7CN – 4:30 AM
Law Murray: Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I just think we in particular, we got enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/n51A80cWDh -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 11, 2023
Law Murray: Asked Paul George what Kawhi Leonard thinks about Russell Westbrook. “He likes him. But you got to talk to ‘whi for his answer.” Then tags again… “hopefully Russ sees this!” pic.twitter.com/KDvQ7g234o -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 11, 2023
Law Murray: Probably Paul George’s most direct statements: – “No knock” on Lakers, but feels fit is better with LAC – Says he, Kawhi, Norm, T-Mann can run with Russ – “Sucked John (Wall) didn’t work. But what John brought is what we need.” pic.twitter.com/GjQbdn13mr -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 11, 2023
If Westbrook is bought out, he has been most strongly linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, but it could be the Chicago Bulls who ultimately sign him. “If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.” -via RealGM / February 11, 2023