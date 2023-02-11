Rob Pelinka: It's unfair to blame the last year and a half on Russell Westbrook

Mark Medina: Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook’s struggles in LA: “It’s really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player. The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren’t working, you have to fix them.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on if he senses other teams don’t want to make deals because it ‘helps the Lakers.’ Pelinka: “No, I haven’t.” – 1:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka on if he’s found teams dealing with the Lakers don’t want to help them in deals because they’re the Lakers: “No, I haven’t.” – 1:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka said they’ve seen a lot of growth with D’Angelo Russell since his initial stint with the Lakers, and that they don’t just see him as a short-term rental, but a piece that could fit well next to LeBron and AD due to his shooting/spacing, passing and IQ. – 1:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on D’Angelo Russell: “D’Angelo has shown a lot of growth since we’ve had him here.” – 1:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz say Jordan Clarkson is questionable tonight vs NYK due to his non-COVID illness.
Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Jones are with the team and expected to be available. Russell Westbrook is not with the team. – 1:14 PM
Jazz say Jordan Clarkson is questionable tonight vs NYK due to his non-COVID illness.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka: “Doing trades is like the LA house market. You cant buy houses that aren’t listed.” – 1:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka: “We showed this trade deadline a willingness to be very aggressive with our assets to make the team better and also plan for the future. I’m glad we were able to put actions to words.” – 1:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka said these trades were a form of “pre-agency” for the Lakers. They will have optionality to keep this group together for at least next season, depending on how players perform. He added that he is excited to have a core of players 26 and under around LeBron and AD. – 1:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka summarized the trade deadline moves by saying the Lakers have added “five core players that are 26 and under, including three former Top 10 picks (Russell, Hachimura, Bamba), that can both help the Lakers win now and potentially be part of a young core to build with. – 1:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook’s struggles in LA: “It’s really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player. The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren’t working, you have to fix them.” – 1:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers Rob Pelinka on LeBron James’ recent imaging: “We’re grateful things came back clean and good.” – 1:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka: “Going into the trade deadline, we really wanted to address shooting, spacing and more wing depth and size.” – 1:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on trade deadline moves: “We were very mindful of the window we have with this team with our cornerstones of LeBron and Anthony Davis. Our calculus around that has been binary. We’re on a championship road or we’re not.” – 1:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Very strong comments by Paul George + Marcus Morris on why they want Russell Westbrook and how he’d fit Clips better than Lakers.
Morris: “We need the personality…you can’t kill a wounded dog. Give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:18 PM
Very strong comments by Paul George + Marcus Morris on why they want Russell Westbrook and how he’d fit Clips better than Lakers.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George wants Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook if veteran point guard is bought out: ‘We’re all for it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 11:59 AM
Paul George wants Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook if veteran point guard is bought out: ‘We’re all for it’
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Think he’d help a couple other places, but not a fan of the Westbrook fit with Clippers theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 11:53 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
PG3 would like to see Russell Westbrook in a Clippers uniform. pic.twitter.com/nBCcl5Ckt5 – 11:01 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Lots of reaction, notes, takeaways from Heat win against Houston, including backstory on Jimmy’s winning dunk. And Heat updates on Westbrook (with a Clipper star now lobbying him) and Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:02 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. know what Clips need with open roster spot — Russell Westbrook if bought out. Morris: “We need the personality…I think that you can’t kill a wounded dog. You give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Despite Paul George publicly campaigning for Russell Westbrook to join the Clippers assuming Jazz waive him, I’d be surprised if the Clippers sign Russ. Clippers are more interested in having two-way guards than a traditional PG – 3:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to see this news story. (Or at least the part that quotes him.)
theathletic.com/4183690/2023/0… – 3:04 AM
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to see this news story. (Or at least the part that quotes him.)
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. went out of their way to campaign for Clips to add Russell Westbrook should he be bought out. They believe he would fit in and both said the Clippers can use a point guard. They also believe Russ took more blame than he should have with Lakers. – 1:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. also said postgame he would like to see the Clippers add a traditional point guard and named Russell Westbrook. He said a lot more about his reasoning why, but a snippet of his comments: “We would accept him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/ZAKakmRSsh – 1:53 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I just think we in particular, we got enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/n51A80cWDh – 1:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Paul George what Kawhi Leonard thinks about Russell Westbrook.
“He likes him. But you got to talk to ‘whi for his answer.”
Then tags again… “hopefully Russ sees this!” pic.twitter.com/KDvQ7g234o – 1:39 AM
Asked Paul George what Kawhi Leonard thinks about Russell Westbrook.
“He likes him. But you got to talk to ‘whi for his answer.”
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG is sticking with his idea to bring Westbrook to the Clippers. He thinks he would fit in well – 1:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’d come in and mesh.”
Confirms that he has reached out to him. – 1:09 AM
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’d come in and mesh.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: “If there’s somebody out there… RUSSELL…”
That was a subliminal comment. But he just openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook. – 1:08 AM
Paul George: “If there’s somebody out there… RUSSELL…”
StatMuse @statmuse
Thunder players with 5 or more 40-point games in a season:
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/xrAQUm35Ko – 12:21 AM
Thunder players with 5 or more 40-point games in a season:
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of postgame reaction, takeaways and nuggets from Heat’s win against Houston, including the backstory on the game-winning dunk (assist to Chris Quinn). And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat beats Rockets on Butler dunk at the end: Details, takeaways. And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – 7:59 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Bucks ownership news, four-team deal in jeopardy, Russell Westbrook news… Friday after the deadline is supposed to be the slow day, isn’t it? – 7:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz and Russell Westbrook have met. There are multiple options on the table. Here’s what it means. Please read, here – theathletic.com/4180647/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
I’m sure there are fans that think that. I’m also pretty sure he’s never coming. – 7:13 PM
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik explains the team’s trade, noting that Russell Westbrook playing in Utah hasn’t been ruled out, and adding that the latest draft pick acquired will help position the team to trade for any future superstar that comes on the market. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds “like a broken record” when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. – 4:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
To me, that reads as “we will prioritize youth development over Westbrook minutes.” – 4:39 PM
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
I absolutely do not believe that RW will play for the Jazz. – 4:14 PM
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.” – 4:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles in that. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:00 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles in that. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Justin Zanik says the Jazz have met with Russell Westbrook and his representation. The Jazz are currently open to every possibility. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to play for the Jazz. The two sides are still working through it. No decisions have been made – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is @Jovan Buha‘s piece about the turbulent Westbrook era that he teased Wednesday night on @ESPNLosAngeles with us. Give it a read. AK theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 1:48 PM
Marc Stein: I was told the Nets asked from the Lakers way more than they asked from any other team for Kyrie and they didn’t just want the two first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, they wanted Austin Reeves, they wanted Max Christie, they wanted Rui Hachimura in a separate deal… They wanted everything the Lakers had. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023
If Westbrook is bought out, he has been most strongly linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, but it could be the Chicago Bulls who ultimately sign him. “If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.” -via RealGM / February 11, 2023
Tomer Azarly: “If there is somebody out there — Russell [Westbrook] — if it makes sense and it goes with our team, we’re all for it… Hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.” Paul George on the Clippers adding a traditional point guard -via Twitter / February 11, 2023