Rob Pelinka: It's unfair to blame the last year and a half on Russell Westbrook

If Westbrook is bought out, he has been most strongly linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, but it could be the Chicago Bulls who ultimately sign him. “If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.” -via RealGM / February 11, 2023