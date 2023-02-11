Spurs vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (14-42) play against the Atlanta Hawks (28-28) at State Farm Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Spurs about to play Dejounte Murray. Still time to read this about why his mixed feelings aren’t as nonsensical as they might seem. 7:31 PM Spurs about to play Dejounte Murray. Still time to read this about why his mixed feelings aren’t as nonsensical as they might seem. pic.twitter.com/ACe1mGPBQj

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

One thing Garrison Mathews noted this morning was that he watched the PHX-ATL game and he saw that Trae and Dejounte were able to get Bogi wide-open shots, and he was excited and hopeful to get some of the same opportunities. – One thing Garrison Mathews noted this morning was that he watched the PHX-ATL game and he saw that Trae and Dejounte were able to get Bogi wide-open shots, and he was excited and hopeful to get some of the same opportunities. – 7:08 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Hey Spurs Fam, we have a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack up for grabs! 🎁

Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win ➡️

#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad 6:54 PM Hey Spurs Fam, we have a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack up for grabs! 🎁Join the Digital Arena for a chance to win ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt #PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/DCrSNxRdp2

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Jeremy Sochan is available to play tonight per spurs – Jeremy Sochan is available to play tonight per spurs – 6:49 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say Jeremy Sochan is available to play tonight. – Spurs say Jeremy Sochan is available to play tonight. – 6:49 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Jeremy Sochan will be available tonight for the Spurs in Atlanta. – Jeremy Sochan will be available tonight for the Spurs in Atlanta. – 6:39 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

We’re in the ATL tonight! 🎉

Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win a SUPERBOX Experience for 10 🎟

#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad 6:30 PM We’re in the ATL tonight! 🎉Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win a SUPERBOX Experience for 10 🎟 https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx #PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/C8KfqhflBA

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jersey numbers:

#25: Garrison Mathews

#24: Bruno Fernando

And Saddiq Bey’s locker has a #41 jersey in it. – Jersey numbers:#25: Garrison Mathews#24: Bruno FernandoAnd Saddiq Bey’s locker has a #41 jersey in it. – 6:23 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

What will Garrison Mathews do first as a Hawk? – What will Garrison Mathews do first as a Hawk? – 6:12 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 PM ET on Sunday to make decision on Gary Payton II’s physical and the fate of a four-team trade with Blazers, Hawks and Pistons. Franchise may indeed push into tomorrow to evaluate Payton’s abdominal injury and make choice. – ESPN Sources: The Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 PM ET on Sunday to make decision on Gary Payton II’s physical and the fate of a four-team trade with Blazers, Hawks and Pistons. Franchise may indeed push into tomorrow to evaluate Payton’s abdominal injury and make choice. – 6:02 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their losing streak against Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs have lost 11 straight. Here’s a preview: 5:54 PM The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their losing streak against Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs have lost 11 straight. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-hawks-pr…

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Part 2 of my day here at State Farm Arena, where Saddiq Bey er check that Garrison Mathews and the Atlanta Hawks will taken on the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan getting in some pregame work here. 5:51 PM Part 2 of my day here at State Farm Arena, where Saddiq Bey er check that Garrison Mathews and the Atlanta Hawks will taken on the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan getting in some pregame work here. pic.twitter.com/qD7gtiTY6P

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” – Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” – 5:05 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Fenerbahce, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Luigi Datome, Shane Larkin, and Jan Vesely are auctioning their jerseys to help earthquake victims 🙏 4:10 PM Fenerbahce, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Luigi Datome, Shane Larkin, and Jan Vesely are auctioning their jerseys to help earthquake victims 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vXyVwHmffM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs gave a great effort but lost to the Detroit Pistons in double overtime to drop their 11th straight game. Here are the grades: 4:03 PM The San Antonio Spurs gave a great effort but lost to the Detroit Pistons in double overtime to drop their 11th straight game. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-pistons-…

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Happy Birthday, Captain Late 🎉

Relive #Spurs50 alum James Silas’ renowned career with the Spurs in episode 4 of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries!

📽 https://t.co/FSAimkBf2b pic.twitter.com/2HbNuHUL1S – 4:00 PM Happy Birthday, Captain Late 🎉Relive #Spurs50 alum James Silas’ renowned career with the Spurs in episode 4 of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries!

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Spur making has been passed down for generations, with 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥 shown in each unique spur, crafted by hand, remaining true to its roots.

Celebrating 50 years of excellence🌟:

Caylor Forge 🔗: pic.twitter.com/p8ajC3NnuA – 3:00 PM Spur making has been passed down for generations, with 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥 shown in each unique spur, crafted by hand, remaining true to its roots.Celebrating 50 years of excellence🌟: https://t.co/u4LnzIHQR0 Caylor Forge 🔗: https://t.co/ysvV0WUur9