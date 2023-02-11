Spurs vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (14-42) play against the Atlanta Hawks (28-28) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Spurs about to play Dejounte Murray. Still time to read this about why his mixed feelings aren’t as nonsensical as they might seem. pic.twitter.com/ACe1mGPBQj – 7:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Always good to see a familiar face 🖤
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First 5️⃣ on the court!
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The usual Hawks starters vs. the Spurs tonight. pic.twitter.com/bxfwtvW2RX – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One thing Garrison Mathews noted this morning was that he watched the PHX-ATL game and he saw that Trae and Dejounte were able to get Bogi wide-open shots, and he was excited and hopeful to get some of the same opportunities. – 7:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jeremy Sochan will be available tonight for the Spurs in Atlanta. – 6:39 PM
Jeremy Sochan will be available tonight for the Spurs in Atlanta. – 6:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jersey numbers:
#25: Garrison Mathews
#24: Bruno Fernando
And Saddiq Bey’s locker has a #41 jersey in it. – 6:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 PM ET on Sunday to make decision on Gary Payton II’s physical and the fate of a four-team trade with Blazers, Hawks and Pistons. Franchise may indeed push into tomorrow to evaluate Payton’s abdominal injury and make choice. – 6:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their losing streak against Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs have lost 11 straight. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-hawks-pr… – 5:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Part 2 of my day here at State Farm Arena, where Saddiq Bey er check that Garrison Mathews and the Atlanta Hawks will taken on the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan getting in some pregame work here. pic.twitter.com/qD7gtiTY6P – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” – 5:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Fenerbahce, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Luigi Datome, Shane Larkin, and Jan Vesely are auctioning their jerseys to help earthquake victims 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vXyVwHmffM – 4:10 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs gave a great effort but lost to the Detroit Pistons in double overtime to drop their 11th straight game. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-pistons-… – 4:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report from earlier:
OUT – Vassell, Bassey, Birch, McDermott, Langford
Sochan is questionable
Tre Jones and Keldon Johnson are no longer on the injury report – 2:53 PM
