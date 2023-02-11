Spurs vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,253,923 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,351,296 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

