Spurs vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,253,923 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,351,296 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Matthew_Tynan
Really nice night for Zach Collins, stepped into his new role and played aggressively. There’s some untapped stuff to his game offensively, and it’ll be interesting to watch how decisive he is looking for his shots now that the position is all his. – 1:41 AM