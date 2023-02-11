Suns an option for Kyrie Irving next season?

Chris Haynes: I was told Phoenix Suns had visions of having Kyrie and KD this season. They had visions of that they had an agenda to make that happen. I don’t know how they were going to do it. But they had visions of having KD and Kyrie this season. So don’t dismiss the possibility that Kyrie could be added for next season as well.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Goodbye KD and Kyrie, goodbye national TV. Nets-Heat on Wed. Feb. 15 got bumped from ESPN for Cavaliers-76ers at 7:30pm – 12:14 PM
Goodbye KD and Kyrie, goodbye national TV. Nets-Heat on Wed. Feb. 15 got bumped from ESPN for Cavaliers-76ers at 7:30pm – 12:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers. – 12:07 PM
NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers. – 12:07 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
This week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline mega-wrap-up w/ @BobbyMarks42 + @kpelton:
apple.co/40LEhzC – 12:05 PM
This week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline mega-wrap-up w/ @BobbyMarks42 + @kpelton:
apple.co/40LEhzC – 12:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Watching the Kyrie Mavs for the first time, and they look kinda awesome. Dropped 74 in the first half last night, to the Kings’ 56, and that was without Luka — who should be back next game. Wolves’ next game is against Dallas on Monday. – 12:04 PM
Watching the Kyrie Mavs for the first time, and they look kinda awesome. Dropped 74 in the first half last night, to the Kings’ 56, and that was without Luka — who should be back next game. Wolves’ next game is against Dallas on Monday. – 12:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Of the NBA players with at least 400 drives (63 players)
The #1 and #2 players in pts per drive are …….
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/EnIp02E0u1 – 12:03 PM
Of the NBA players with at least 400 drives (63 players)
The #1 and #2 players in pts per drive are …….
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/EnIp02E0u1 – 12:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We may have seen the biggest positive of Kyrie last night in SAC. What a comfortable feeling to have a guy who is nearly automatic from the FT line when you’re closing out games. The days of 67% clutch FT shooting are over. – 11:44 AM
We may have seen the biggest positive of Kyrie last night in SAC. What a comfortable feeling to have a guy who is nearly automatic from the FT line when you’re closing out games. The days of 67% clutch FT shooting are over. – 11:44 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers finally come to Brooklyn tonight for the first time since the Harden-Simmons swap.
Just a year later, and Durant and Irving are also gone. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:30 AM
76ers finally come to Brooklyn tonight for the first time since the Harden-Simmons swap.
Just a year later, and Durant and Irving are also gone. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:30 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The embers of the Nets’ implosion still haven’t cooled yet. But don’t expect the sudden end of the KD/Kyrie era in Brooklyn to make other NBA teams shy away from trying to build their own super teams any time soon. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3JTCgLE – 8:00 AM
The embers of the Nets’ implosion still haven’t cooled yet. But don’t expect the sudden end of the KD/Kyrie era in Brooklyn to make other NBA teams shy away from trying to build their own super teams any time soon. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3JTCgLE – 8:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic hypes up his connection with Kyrie Irving, waiting for their first game together in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:30 AM
Luka Doncic hypes up his connection with Kyrie Irving, waiting for their first game together in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:30 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving’s thoughts about playing in the West for first time…
Think the reporter meant in terms of trade deadline changes, but Kyrie turned part meteorologist instead:
“Just happy and excited, obviously for the weather, but more or less to be on the Dallas Mavericks, too.” pic.twitter.com/zqJ3O8DcbN – 2:23 AM
Kyrie Irving’s thoughts about playing in the West for first time…
Think the reporter meant in terms of trade deadline changes, but Kyrie turned part meteorologist instead:
“Just happy and excited, obviously for the weather, but more or less to be on the Dallas Mavericks, too.” pic.twitter.com/zqJ3O8DcbN – 2:23 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are eager to have Luka Doncic join the party on Saturday, but things have been joyous with Kyrie Irving on his own after a second win in a row when the Mavericks never trailed. Here’s what they said about the 122-114 win over Sacramento.
mavs.com/mavs-swat-king… – 2:11 AM
The Mavericks are eager to have Luka Doncic join the party on Saturday, but things have been joyous with Kyrie Irving on his own after a second win in a row when the Mavericks never trailed. Here’s what they said about the 122-114 win over Sacramento.
mavs.com/mavs-swat-king… – 2:11 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving after improving to 2-0 as a Maverick: “As long as I can take some eyes with me, some bodies with me, I feel like I’ve done my job just as an aggressive point guard.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:59 AM
Kyrie Irving after improving to 2-0 as a Maverick: “As long as I can take some eyes with me, some bodies with me, I feel like I’ve done my job just as an aggressive point guard.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:59 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Most 1st qtr pts this season (45) and tied for 2nd most in franchise history. 74 1st half pts were most this season. 34 assists were most this season. 12-12 FT (Kyrie 8-8) to close out the game. It was a very good night #mavs – 1:51 AM
Most 1st qtr pts this season (45) and tied for 2nd most in franchise history. 74 1st half pts were most this season. 34 assists were most this season. 12-12 FT (Kyrie 8-8) to close out the game. It was a very good night #mavs – 1:51 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving was asked about playing in the competitive West, but he expanded his answer to mention other reasons that he likes being in the Western Conference for the first time: Namely, weather! pic.twitter.com/B6YRaCHTKa – 1:37 AM
Irving was asked about playing in the competitive West, but he expanded his answer to mention other reasons that he likes being in the Western Conference for the first time: Namely, weather! pic.twitter.com/B6YRaCHTKa – 1:37 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During Kyrie Irving’s first Mavs practice Tuesday, Josh Green said Jason Kidd told him to run a play at point guard:
“I was like, ‘Uhh, we’ve got Kyrie now, man. I don’t need to play.'”
Maybe no surprise that Kyrie has deferred to Josh to start offense often over last 2 games. – 1:12 AM
During Kyrie Irving’s first Mavs practice Tuesday, Josh Green said Jason Kidd told him to run a play at point guard:
“I was like, ‘Uhh, we’ve got Kyrie now, man. I don’t need to play.'”
Maybe no surprise that Kyrie has deferred to Josh to start offense often over last 2 games. – 1:12 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green on Kyrie Irving’s first 2 games with Mavs: “He wants to win. He’s really a competition. I’m all for it. I love it, man.” – 1:00 AM
Josh Green on Kyrie Irving’s first 2 games with Mavs: “He wants to win. He’s really a competition. I’m all for it. I love it, man.” – 1:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd whether it’s accurate to say Irving has helped bring out the best in McGee and Pinson in particular. “I would say so,” Kidd said. “We saw a change in JaVale during Kyrie’s first practice. Hopefully that continues.” – 12:41 AM
I asked Kidd whether it’s accurate to say Irving has helped bring out the best in McGee and Pinson in particular. “I would say so,” Kidd said. “We saw a change in JaVale during Kyrie’s first practice. Hopefully that continues.” – 12:41 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kyrie shot 5/14 but his LEADERSHIP is the MAIN reason the Mavs turned that damn Beam OFF in Sacramento tonight. I’m starting to be a fan of the “Happy Kyrie” Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… – 12:41 AM
Kyrie shot 5/14 but his LEADERSHIP is the MAIN reason the Mavs turned that damn Beam OFF in Sacramento tonight. I’m starting to be a fan of the “Happy Kyrie” Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… – 12:41 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Dallas Mavericks dished out 34 assists tonight, which is a season-best in their victory over the Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving led the team with 10 assists. – 12:38 AM
The Dallas Mavericks dished out 34 assists tonight, which is a season-best in their victory over the Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving led the team with 10 assists. – 12:38 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings unable to overcome the 24 point lead the Mavericks built in tonight’s wire-to-wire victory, 1st of 2 straight in Sacramento between both teams. 122-114 the final. De’Aaron Fox 33 points for Sac & Kyrie Irving with 25 for Dallas. Mavs win 3rd straight without Luka Doncic. – 12:33 AM
Kings unable to overcome the 24 point lead the Mavericks built in tonight’s wire-to-wire victory, 1st of 2 straight in Sacramento between both teams. 122-114 the final. De’Aaron Fox 33 points for Sac & Kyrie Irving with 25 for Dallas. Mavs win 3rd straight without Luka Doncic. – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavericks players with 25+ points and 10+ assists in a game over the last 5 seasons:
— Luka Doncic
— Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/TzcwoVOjJ9 – 12:29 AM
Mavericks players with 25+ points and 10+ assists in a game over the last 5 seasons:
— Luka Doncic
— Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/TzcwoVOjJ9 – 12:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
25 PTS
10 AST (ties season high)
12-12 FT
The first Maverick not named Luka with a 25p/10a game this season. pic.twitter.com/rfFtBbIXDF – 12:26 AM
Kyrie tonight:
25 PTS
10 AST (ties season high)
12-12 FT
The first Maverick not named Luka with a 25p/10a game this season. pic.twitter.com/rfFtBbIXDF – 12:26 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Mavs pull off their third straight win without Luka Doncic, who hopes to join the party in tomorrow night’s rematch with the Kings. Kyrie Irving: 25 points, 10 assists – 12:24 AM
The Mavs pull off their third straight win without Luka Doncic, who hopes to join the party in tomorrow night’s rematch with the Kings. Kyrie Irving: 25 points, 10 assists – 12:24 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving 10-for-10 from the line. Handy when you’re trying to salt the game. – 12:21 AM
Irving 10-for-10 from the line. Handy when you’re trying to salt the game. – 12:21 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Smallest guy on the court, Irving, got maybe the biggest rebound of the game. – 12:06 AM
Smallest guy on the court, Irving, got maybe the biggest rebound of the game. – 12:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head to the 4th quarter with a little momentum, as they’ve closed the 24 point deficit to 101-87. Dallas 27 3rd quarter points are the lowest of the game. Kyrie Irving and Josh Green with 17 points each for the Mavs. Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 18 – 11:47 PM
Kings head to the 4th quarter with a little momentum, as they’ve closed the 24 point deficit to 101-87. Dallas 27 3rd quarter points are the lowest of the game. Kyrie Irving and Josh Green with 17 points each for the Mavs. Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 18 – 11:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 101-87 going into the fourth. Kings made a mild push late in the third. Mavericks still survived the last four-plus minutes without Kyrie on the floor. – 11:46 PM
Mavericks up 101-87 going into the fourth. Kings made a mild push late in the third. Mavericks still survived the last four-plus minutes without Kyrie on the floor. – 11:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are 14-of-30 from 3-point range tonight. Kings are 5-of-17. Lead holding steady through the middle of the third at 86-70. Kyrie up to 17 and 8. – 11:32 PM
Mavericks are 14-of-30 from 3-point range tonight. Kings are 5-of-17. Lead holding steady through the middle of the third at 86-70. Kyrie up to 17 and 8. – 11:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Who are these guys? Mavs put up 45 in the 1st (3rd time in the last 5 games they’ve scored 40 in the 1st) featuring 13 straight points from Christian Wood, as they lead in SAC 74-56. 23 assists on 28 made baskets. Wood 13 pts in 7 minutes, Kyrie 12. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:19 PM
Who are these guys? Mavs put up 45 in the 1st (3rd time in the last 5 games they’ve scored 40 in the 1st) featuring 13 straight points from Christian Wood, as they lead in SAC 74-56. 23 assists on 28 made baskets. Wood 13 pts in 7 minutes, Kyrie 12. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:19 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Fans of the @Dallas Mavericks are all hyped up about this week’s acquisition of Kyrie Irving. They believe Irving joining Luka Doncic could equal to a championship for the Mavs.
https://t.co/bsOgbCVZdR pic.twitter.com/jv5D6wDSZm – 11:15 PM
Fans of the @Dallas Mavericks are all hyped up about this week’s acquisition of Kyrie Irving. They believe Irving joining Luka Doncic could equal to a championship for the Mavs.
https://t.co/bsOgbCVZdR pic.twitter.com/jv5D6wDSZm – 11:15 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
The ball-handling conversation that @Mark Followill and @Derek Harper were having about Zeke and Kyrie in the middle of the 2nd quarter reminded me of this classic commercial from my youth m.youtube.com/watch?v=6UGkBm… – 11:10 PM
The ball-handling conversation that @Mark Followill and @Derek Harper were having about Zeke and Kyrie in the middle of the 2nd quarter reminded me of this classic commercial from my youth m.youtube.com/watch?v=6UGkBm… – 11:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 74-56 at halftime. Irving with 12 points, six assists, Josh Green with 10 points, five assists. Mavericks have 23 assists on 28 baskets. Terrific ball movement going on. – 11:07 PM
Mavericks are up 74-56 at halftime. Irving with 12 points, six assists, Josh Green with 10 points, five assists. Mavericks have 23 assists on 28 baskets. Terrific ball movement going on. – 11:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are making this look easy. Jaden Hardy, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Christian Wood all dominating at different times. Mavericks up 67-43 with 5:15 left in the half. – 10:55 PM
The Mavericks are making this look easy. Jaden Hardy, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Christian Wood all dominating at different times. Mavericks up 67-43 with 5:15 left in the half. – 10:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs followed up their 40-point first quarter in Kyrie Irving’s first game with a 45-points first quarter tonight.
Mavs up 45-25 on the Kings after Q1. – 10:39 PM
The Mavs followed up their 40-point first quarter in Kyrie Irving’s first game with a 45-points first quarter tonight.
Mavs up 45-25 on the Kings after Q1. – 10:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving hasn’t scored a point, yet he’s absolutely controlling the offensive end for Dallas. – 10:24 PM
Irving hasn’t scored a point, yet he’s absolutely controlling the offensive end for Dallas. – 10:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway missed two easy ones, yet Irving went right back to him for the 3-pointer. That’s showing confidence in Hardaway, but also that’s Hardaway back in his comfort zone. – 10:19 PM
Hardaway missed two easy ones, yet Irving went right back to him for the 3-pointer. That’s showing confidence in Hardaway, but also that’s Hardaway back in his comfort zone. – 10:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Hardaway, Bullock, Green & Powell. During tonight’s broadcast we’ll hear some comments from Luka about the Kyrie trade. JKidd said before the game that they are still hopeful that Luka returns to the floor in the second game vs the Kings tomorrow. – 9:45 PM
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Hardaway, Bullock, Green & Powell. During tonight’s broadcast we’ll hear some comments from Luka about the Kyrie trade. JKidd said before the game that they are still hopeful that Luka returns to the floor in the second game vs the Kings tomorrow. – 9:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:33 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:33 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I have a ton of homework to do with so many trades. I’ll break down as many as I can over time at @SportsBizClass — up tomorrow(ish), the Kyrie trade – 9:19 PM
I have a ton of homework to do with so many trades. I’ll break down as many as I can over time at @SportsBizClass — up tomorrow(ish), the Kyrie trade – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving in his second NBA season:
“If you look at pound-for-pound who’s the [NBA’s] best one-on-one player, I don’t have all the answers, this is just my personal opinion: He’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 9:01 PM
Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving in his second NBA season:
“If you look at pound-for-pound who’s the [NBA’s] best one-on-one player, I don’t have all the answers, this is just my personal opinion: He’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 9:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you had to compare Kyrie Irving to any movie character, I’d go Worm from Rounders.
And yes, in this situation, Kevin Durant is Mike McDermott.
Joe Tsai is Joey Knish.
Sean Marks is Jo.
James Harden is Grama.
Adam Silver is the judge.
Mikhail Prokhorov is Teddy KGB. – 8:54 PM
If you had to compare Kyrie Irving to any movie character, I’d go Worm from Rounders.
And yes, in this situation, Kevin Durant is Mike McDermott.
Joe Tsai is Joey Knish.
Sean Marks is Jo.
James Harden is Grama.
Adam Silver is the judge.
Mikhail Prokhorov is Teddy KGB. – 8:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd whether the staff has worked up new sets/plays for when Irving.Doncic are on the court together. He said that process started in shootaround this A.M., with Doncic on the court. Staff is adding a couple of sets that Irving has played, thrived in past. – 8:46 PM
I asked Kidd whether the staff has worked up new sets/plays for when Irving.Doncic are on the court together. He said that process started in shootaround this A.M., with Doncic on the court. Staff is adding a couple of sets that Irving has played, thrived in past. – 8:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sacramento coach Mike Brown with some interesting comments about his one year coaching Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/KuXWKHOZLj – 8:27 PM
Sacramento coach Mike Brown with some interesting comments about his one year coaching Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/KuXWKHOZLj – 8:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kings coach Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving for a season in Cleveland: “If you look at pound for pound who’s the best 1-on-1 players, he’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 8:26 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving for a season in Cleveland: “If you look at pound for pound who’s the best 1-on-1 players, he’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 8:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/TAS2eEg04c – 7:53 PM
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/TAS2eEg04c – 7:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kNjcmF7RJZ – 7:43 PM
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kNjcmF7RJZ – 7:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
2 things I’ve noticed about Kyrie Irving in the very short time he’s been with Mavs:
— He joins Davis Bertans as the only ones who warm-up with legit near-logo 3s, not just for fun.
— He might save the Mavs from finishing last in clutch FT shooting this season pic.twitter.com/KwPQj65V4v – 7:36 PM
2 things I’ve noticed about Kyrie Irving in the very short time he’s been with Mavs:
— He joins Davis Bertans as the only ones who warm-up with legit near-logo 3s, not just for fun.
— He might save the Mavs from finishing last in clutch FT shooting this season pic.twitter.com/KwPQj65V4v – 7:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving Mavs Game No. 2 incoming. pic.twitter.com/FkIBYWmlj4 – 7:27 PM
Kyrie Irving Mavs Game No. 2 incoming. pic.twitter.com/FkIBYWmlj4 – 7:27 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 6:51 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 6:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Before I process all the trades, made a snapshot @SportsBizClass of the Luxury Tax Tracker pre-Kyrie/Nets/Mavs swap, so we have a reference to compare what teams did in relation to the tax
NBA 2022-23 Luxury Tax Tracker: Pre-Irving/Trade Deadline Snapshot
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 5:16 PM
Before I process all the trades, made a snapshot @SportsBizClass of the Luxury Tax Tracker pre-Kyrie/Nets/Mavs swap, so we have a reference to compare what teams did in relation to the tax
NBA 2022-23 Luxury Tax Tracker: Pre-Irving/Trade Deadline Snapshot
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 5:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Intel on Kyrie contract negotiations from @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne:
“Nets were willing to discuss extensions for up to three seasons, but only if Irving would agree to some conditions that would protect the team if he didn’t play enough games, since he had missed more than… – 4:32 PM
Intel on Kyrie contract negotiations from @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne:
“Nets were willing to discuss extensions for up to three seasons, but only if Irving would agree to some conditions that would protect the team if he didn’t play enough games, since he had missed more than… – 4:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic talks…
— Championship hopes with Kyrie Irving
— Adjusting to playing off the ball more often
— His reaction to the Kevin Durant trade
And more:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:17 PM
Luka Doncic talks…
— Championship hopes with Kyrie Irving
— Adjusting to playing off the ball more often
— His reaction to the Kevin Durant trade
And more:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nico Harrison Q&A: The Irving trade, Doncic’s input, assessing the West and buyout market dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:41 PM
Nico Harrison Q&A: The Irving trade, Doncic’s input, assessing the West and buyout market dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s excitement about playing with Kyrie Irving, which will wait at least one more day after Doncic felt pain in his heel following a pickup run: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:38 PM
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s excitement about playing with Kyrie Irving, which will wait at least one more day after Doncic felt pain in his heel following a pickup run: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
More from Luka Doncic on his “still painful” heel injury that’s delaying his debut with Kyrie Irving, and the “a little scary” fall that caused it and had him fearing the worst: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:30 PM
More from Luka Doncic on his “still painful” heel injury that’s delaying his debut with Kyrie Irving, and the “a little scary” fall that caused it and had him fearing the worst: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka likely to sit out Friday night, but could target Saturday’s rematch with the Kings for a return from heel injury. Plus, his thoughts on Kyrie and more are all here:
mavs.com/luka-talks-inj… – 3:30 PM
Luka likely to sit out Friday night, but could target Saturday’s rematch with the Kings for a return from heel injury. Plus, his thoughts on Kyrie and more are all here:
mavs.com/luka-talks-inj… – 3:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: “NBA champion. Probably the best ballhandler ever in the game. Amazing player and he’s going to be fun to play with.” – 3:13 PM
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: “NBA champion. Probably the best ballhandler ever in the game. Amazing player and he’s going to be fun to play with.” – 3:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Kevin Durant trade to Suns:
“Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?”
What about Mavs?
“Ask the people that do the rankings.”
But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now?
“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season.” – 3:04 PM
Luka Doncic on Kevin Durant trade to Suns:
“Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?”
What about Mavs?
“Ask the people that do the rankings.”
But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now?
“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season.” – 3:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving trade despite past controversies: “He wants to be in a place where he feels respected, feels like he can be himself. Our job, my job, is to take away all the distractions so that he can just focus on basketball in a place that he feels love.” – 2:46 PM
Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving trade despite past controversies: “He wants to be in a place where he feels respected, feels like he can be himself. Our job, my job, is to take away all the distractions so that he can just focus on basketball in a place that he feels love.” – 2:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s first reaction to Kyrie Irving becoming his Mavs teammate: “Obviously, you could see in the first game how amazing of a player he is. But first, I want to thank Spence and Doe. Those are my guys. We’ll obviously miss them here. But Kyrie’s Kyrie, man.” – 2:44 PM
Luka Doncic’s first reaction to Kyrie Irving becoming his Mavs teammate: “Obviously, you could see in the first game how amazing of a player he is. But first, I want to thank Spence and Doe. Those are my guys. We’ll obviously miss them here. But Kyrie’s Kyrie, man.” – 2:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Probably the best ball handler ever in the game”
Luka has high praise for new Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving.
Via @Brad Townsend
pic.twitter.com/ZIAKJLC8s9 – 2:06 PM
“Probably the best ball handler ever in the game”
Luka has high praise for new Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving.
Via @Brad Townsend
pic.twitter.com/ZIAKJLC8s9 – 2:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says he’s sorry to lose Finney-Smith and Dinwiddie, but the opportunity to play with Irving obviously excites him. pic.twitter.com/fmY56iMUmc – 1:55 PM
Doncic says he’s sorry to lose Finney-Smith and Dinwiddie, but the opportunity to play with Irving obviously excites him. pic.twitter.com/fmY56iMUmc – 1:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic looks ready to play the Kings and debut with Kyrie Irving tonight — unless half-court shots keep hitting him. pic.twitter.com/Wsu97NWn7d – 1:46 PM
Luka Doncic looks ready to play the Kings and debut with Kyrie Irving tonight — unless half-court shots keep hitting him. pic.twitter.com/Wsu97NWn7d – 1:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will suit up together for first time tonight in Sacramento
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:03 PM
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will suit up together for first time tonight in Sacramento
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg – 12:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg – 12:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: I was told that Kevin Durant, his agent Rich Kleiman, it was a collaborative effort with Sean marks and Joe Tsai to make sure that they got what was best for both sides. And they felt like they did. Both sides are happy. There’s no bad blood. I was told everybody leaves on good terms. And this was kind of a like a ‘we’re going to do you right’ type of situation because KD requested a trade last offseason, rescinded it, and they were told at that time they’d reevaluate it if it gets to a dire juncture. It was a dire junction once Kyrie Irving requested out, and it ended up working out. This is where Kevin Durant wanted to be all along the Phoenix Suns. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023
Marc Stein: I was told the Nets asked from the Lakers way more than they asked from any other team for Kyrie and they didn’t just want the two first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, they wanted Austin Reeves, they wanted Max Christie, they wanted Rui Hachimura in a separate deal… They wanted everything the Lakers had. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd: “When Kai first practiced with us, you could see a turn in JaVale.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 11, 2023