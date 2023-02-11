Suns still to make strong push for Terrence Ross

Barry Jackson: Phoenix, Dallas and Clippers will be formidable foes to overcome in buyout market for Heat, other playoff teams. Mavs front runner to sign Terrence Ross, per Woj. Hearing Suns will make strong push. Heat assuredly will get rotation player at some point as options expand
Khobi Price @khobi_price
In light of the Magic and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/rep… – 3:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Terrence Ross reportedly finalizing a buyout with Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/terrence-ro… – 1:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Terrence Ross was #17 on my buyout board
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Terrence Ross (about to hit market, per Woj) has been a guy the Heat respects. But with 2 open Heat roster spots, what do you prioritize – veteran PG, bench shooter/scorer like Ross (a SG), another power rotation player (Orlando R or a vet?) A conundrum: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Orlando Magic and Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/EshDi1hdjT – 12:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
It will be great to see T-Ross catch on with a contender and help them in the playoffs. He is a great shooting threat and will without a doubt carry on the Human Torch nickname. – 11:55 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Terrence Ross should the Orlando swingman secure a buyout from the Magic, league sources say.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Terrence Ross once his buyout is complete, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 11, 2023
Orlando finalized a buyout with shooting guard Terrence Ross; Miami and Phoenix are among teams with interest. But the Heat must decide how to use its two open roster spots among point guards, shooting guards and power rotation players. -via Miami Herald / February 11, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Orlando Magic and guard Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Ross has played seven seasons with the Magic and will now get an opportunity to join a contender. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 11, 2023
