Victor Oladipo only injured Heat who could return before All-Star break?

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break. That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break.
That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break. – 5:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat remains without Jovic, Lowry, Oladipo, D. Robinson, Haslem and Yurtseven tonight vs. Magic in Orlando.
Gabe Vincent is probably with ankle inflammation. No other Heat player on injury report. – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Lowry, Oladipo, Yurtseven, Jovic and Duncan Robinson are inactive. Haslem is a healthy scratch. – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and John Wall are listed as out for the Rockets in Miami because of “trade pending.” Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. The Heat made no trades but Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 1:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat hope Yurtseven can provide post-deadline bump like Oladipo last season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo, Yurtseven and at least one buyout player will strengthen bench later this month – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now must hope Omer Yurtseven can provide post-deadline bump like Victor Oladipo did last season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Homegrown talent still a thing; Heat on a home run. – 5:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven remain out for Heat tomorrow vs. Rockets.
Gabe Vincent is probable. – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo (ankle) again out Friday for the Heat, as are Kyle Lowry (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable. – 4:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo (ankle) remains out for Heat against Houston tomorrow, as do Lowry, Jovic, Duncan, Omer… Bench last night was Strus/Orlando Robinson/Highsmith. Could be again. – 4:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That #Rockets pick is 31-32 protected.
Houston is currently picking 31 and is 0.5 games worse than Detroit, 1.0 game worse than San Antonio and 1.5 games worse than Charlotte.
If the pick stays at 31-32, it goes to Indy (from the Caris LeVert, Victor Oladipo trade). – 3:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Athletic reports Westbrook has interest in Clippers and Heat after a Jazz buyout. Though Westbrook still does some things well (7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds), challenge would be injecting 29 percent 3-point shooter in current Heat starting group, or alongside Oladipo off bench. – 1:26 PM
Victor Oladipo: Wow first Beyoncé now Lebron #LivingLegends 🐐🐐👑👑 -via Twitter @VicOladipo / February 8, 2023
Anthony Chiang: The expectation is that guard Jamaree Bouyea will be available for tomorrow’s game vs. Pacers. Bouyea will help provide backcourt depth with Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo both ruled out vs. Pacers. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 7, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Victor Oladipo will remain out tomorrow. Orlando Robinson is probable with his fractured thumb. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / February 7, 2023
