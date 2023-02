Danny Green agrees to buyout with Rockets, will decide among several contenders

Green was dealt to the Houston Rockets at the deadline, and will likely be bought out with Houston not contending this season. Green has only played in three games this season, as he was recovering from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered last season. But Green’s skillset makes him a desirable buyout candidate, and it sounds like the Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to land him should he be bought out by the Rockets. “Danny Green is the interesting player in Houston. I’m told he’d like to waived, just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. Teams like Boston, Cleveland, and Los Angeles have great interest in him.” – Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN -via Clutch Points / February 11, 2023