Danny Green agrees to buyout with Rockets, will decide among several contenders

Shams Charania: 14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion Danny Green has agreed to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Green is expected to soon decide his next team among several interested contenders.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion Danny Green has agreed to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Green is expected to soon decide his next team among several interested contenders. – 11:44 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Woj said on TV this afternoon the #Celtics will pursue Danny Green if he’s bought out. #Cavaliers, LA also reportedly eyeing his buyout from #Rockets – 4:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and John Wall are listed as out for the Rockets in Miami because of “trade pending.” Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. The Heat made no trades but Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 1:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets new acquisition Justin Holiday was at practice today. Stone said he expects Danny Green to be w/ team shortly & while he expects him to remain w/ the team, Stone didn’t want to commit to that. Said when the trade is officially completed they do intend to waive John Wall. – 12:22 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Rafael Stone said Danny Green is not with the team yet. Stone does think Green will be with the team: “He thinks it could be a very good fit.” – 12:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Sounds like the plan is for the Rockets to keep Danny Green, Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky – 12:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane said he hated to see Danny Green go but he’s excited for what Luke Kennard can bring to the group.
Joked with him that Luke’s barely got him in 3point%
“Yeahhh, I’ll catch him,” Bane joked. – 12:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce trade that sends Eric Gordon to LAC w/ HOU acquiring rights to swap ’23 1st rd pick HOU acquired from MIL w/ lesser of either LAC’s 1st rd pick or OKC’s 1st rd pick (protected 1-6). HOU also gets Danny Green (MEM) & John Wall (LAC). Boban Marjanovic was waived. – 11:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some halftime reading on Reggie Jackson, Will Barton, Danny Green and a few other buyout candidates for the Suns to consider: bit.ly/40MqCYQ – 8:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I don’t know if they will, but the Rockets should keep Danny Green the rest of the season – 2:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are going to gave to clear a roster spot in order to take back John Wall and Danny Green in the Gordon trade, so there’s a good chance the Boban era is over – 2:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Memphis had waived Danny Green, Sixers would not be allowed to sign him, as teams are prevented from signing a player they traded for one year.
But if Green is waived by Houston, Sixers would be allowed to sign him since they didn’t trade him to Houston.
NBA rules are weird. – 2:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies reportedly sending 3 Danny Green and 3 second-round picks to Clippers in deal to land sharp-shooter Luke Kennard. Kennard still has two years and $30 million left on deal after this season. Last year is a team option. – 2:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Danny Green going to Houston, there could be a lot of names on the buyout market. – 2:18 PM
Chris Haynes: Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 12, 2023
Green was dealt to the Houston Rockets at the deadline, and will likely be bought out with Houston not contending this season. Green has only played in three games this season, as he was recovering from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered last season. But Green’s skillset makes him a desirable buyout candidate, and it sounds like the Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to land him should he be bought out by the Rockets. “Danny Green is the interesting player in Houston. I’m told he’d like to waived, just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. Teams like Boston, Cleveland, and Los Angeles have great interest in him.” – Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN -via Clutch Points / February 11, 2023