Danny Green, John Wall officially waived by Houston

Lachard Binkley: It’s official. The Rockets have waived guard/forward Danny Green and guard John Wall.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets announce that they have waived John Wall and Danny Green. – 4:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Does Danny Green signing after a buyout really need its own graphic? – 4:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Danny Green reaching deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to bolster push for playoff run: tinyurl.com/5h9yz5d3 – 4:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
News headline from earlier on Danny Green and the #Cavs, updated with the terms of the deal
theathletic.com/4188031/2023/0… – 4:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Danny Green reportedly near buyout with Rockets, will sign with Cavaliers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/dan… – 3:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets won’t be keeping veteran Danny Green ift.tt/3INYKQU – 3:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cleveland Cavaliers close to sign Danny Green
sportando.basketball/en/cleveland-c… – 2:26 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Add Danny Green and Reggie Jackson to this. pic.twitter.com/4i3Gg3ijdg – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA buyout market revs into high gear as Heat await their post-Dedmon move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Terrence Rose, Danny Green and Reggie Jackson already have come and gone on NBA buyout market. – 2:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A league source confirmed to @TheAthletic that Danny Green is nearing an agreement with #Cavs. – 1:36 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Danny Green is coming home! cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… #Cavs – 1:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets reach buyout agreement with veteran Danny Green houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Care are working toward an agreement with veteran sharpshooter Danny Green, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 1:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/hU3zkDhWYG – 1:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now that veteran Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a buyout with Houston — as expected — #Cavs will be one of a handful of teams interested to fill their open roster spot
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 1:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:48 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion Danny Green has agreed to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Green is expected to soon decide his next team among several interested contenders. – 11:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here are Tyronn Lue’s comments on Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Wall, Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Mason Plumlee after the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/1OoQVZBmBg – 10:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ GM Rafael Stone says trades improved team’s future and plans to release John Wall ift.tt/hPGby2u – 2:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and John Wall are listed as out for the Rockets in Miami because of “trade pending.” Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. The Heat made no trades but Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ GM Rafael Stone says trades improved team’s future and confirms intention to release John Wall houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets new acquisition Justin Holiday was at practice today. Stone said he expects Danny Green to be w/ team shortly & while he expects him to remain w/ the team, Stone didn’t want to commit to that. Said when the trade is officially completed they do intend to waive John Wall. – 12:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Not that there was a scintilla of doubt, but Rafael Stone said “We do intend to waive John Wall.”
Doubt he will be on the Rockets bench in Miami tonight, but he was last time they were here. – 12:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Frank on the outgoing trio of Reggie Jackson, John Wall and Luke Kennard: pic.twitter.com/zQ3Wl1iuU3 – 12:19 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce trade that sends Eric Gordon to LAC w/ HOU acquiring rights to swap ’23 1st rd pick HOU acquired from MIL w/ lesser of either LAC’s 1st rd pick or OKC’s 1st rd pick (protected 1-6). HOU also gets Danny Green (MEM) & John Wall (LAC). Boban Marjanovic was waived. – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Clippers get:
Eric Gordon for Luke Kennard and John Wall
theathletic.com/4174026/2023/0… – 9:42 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
John Wall has been notified that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets trade veteran Eric Gordon to Clippers, acquire John Wall, per source ift.tt/H5eQWqE – 5:18 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Danny Green will sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Danny Green’s agreement with the Cavaliers is complete, per source. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 12, 2023
Green was dealt to the Houston Rockets at the deadline, and will likely be bought out with Houston not contending this season. Green has only played in three games this season, as he was recovering from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered last season. But Green’s skillset makes him a desirable buyout candidate, and it sounds like the Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to land him should he be bought out by the Rockets. “Danny Green is the interesting player in Houston. I’m told he’d like to waived, just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. Teams like Boston, Cleveland, and Los Angeles have great interest in him.” – Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN -via Clutch Points / February 11, 2023
Alykhan Bijani: Rafael Stone: “We do intend to waive John Wall.” -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / February 10, 2023
Chris Haynes: John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 9, 2023