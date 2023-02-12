Danny Green nearing agreement with Cavaliers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Add Danny Green and Reggie Jackson to this. pic.twitter.com/4i3Gg3ijdg – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA buyout market revs into high gear as Heat await their post-Dedmon move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Terrence Rose, Danny Green and Reggie Jackson already have come and gone on NBA buyout market. – 2:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A league source confirmed to @TheAthletic that Danny Green is nearing an agreement with #Cavs. – 1:36 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Danny Green is coming home! cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… #Cavs – 1:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets reach buyout agreement with veteran Danny Green houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Care are working toward an agreement with veteran sharpshooter Danny Green, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 1:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/hU3zkDhWYG – 1:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now that veteran Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a buyout with Houston — as expected — #Cavs will be one of a handful of teams interested to fill their open roster spot
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 1:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
Chris Haynes: Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 12, 2023
Shams Charania: 14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion Danny Green has agreed to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Green is expected to soon decide his next team among several interested contenders. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 12, 2023