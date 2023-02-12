Danny Green will join Cavaliers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Danny Green’s agreement with the Cavaliers is complete, per source.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Danny Green reportedly near buyout with Rockets, will sign with Cavaliers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/dan… – 3:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets won’t be keeping veteran Danny Green ift.tt/3INYKQU – 3:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cleveland Cavaliers close to sign Danny Green
Cleveland Cavaliers close to sign Danny Green
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Add Danny Green and Reggie Jackson to this. pic.twitter.com/4i3Gg3ijdg – 2:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA buyout market revs into high gear as Heat await their post-Dedmon move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Terrence Rose, Danny Green and Reggie Jackson already have come and gone on NBA buyout market. – 2:07 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Danny Green is coming home! cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… #Cavs – 1:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets reach buyout agreement with veteran Danny Green houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/hU3zkDhWYG – 1:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now that veteran Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a buyout with Houston — as expected — #Cavs will be one of a handful of teams interested to fill their open roster spot
Now that veteran Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a buyout with Houston — as expected — #Cavs will be one of a handful of teams interested to fill their open roster spot
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:48 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion Danny Green has agreed to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Green is expected to soon decide his next team among several interested contenders. – 11:44 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Deal will be finalized once the sides work through the terms on a deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 12, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Care are working toward an agreement with veteran sharpshooter Danny Green, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 12, 2023
Kelsey Russo: A league source confirmed to @TheAthletic that Danny Green is nearing an agreement with #Cavs. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / February 12, 2023