Derrick Rose buyout still possible?

Asked if he’s content with the circumstances, Derrick Rose responded cheerfully, “Yeah, I mean, why? I’m looking mad on the bench or something? If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same.” Still, a source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters after a crazy trade deadline. It figures to be a very crowded buyout market — especially for point guards — which theoretically diminishes Rose’s chances of finding another team. Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson are all expected to agree to buyouts, if they haven’t already, with their respective teams.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
More on this storyline
“I haven’t even thought about it. I haven’t thought about it,” Rose said. “Normally around that time, the ball is in their court. So basically, you’re getting directions from other people to tell you where to go or what your next job is.” Rose’s contract is essentially expiring at $14.5 million because the team option for next season certainly won’t get picked up. When Rose signed that deal in 2021, he was viewed as an important piece to the elevation of New York into a contender. But then he missed most of last season with an ankle issue and never recovered consistent playing time. -via New York Daily News / February 12, 2023
Fred Katz: Derrick Rose said he “hasn’t even thought about” a buyout. “I’m still here,” he said. “So my mindset has to be, OK, I’m gonna be here.” Rose also said he’s happy with the Knicks. “If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it,” he said. -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 11, 2023
Main Rumors, Buyout, Trade, Derrick Rose, John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Russell Westbrook, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz