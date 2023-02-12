Live stream: Grizzlies 9, Celtics 8

The Memphis Grizzlies (34-21) play against the Boston Celtics (40-16) at TD Garden

Game Time: 2:00 PM EST on Sunday February 12, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 9, Boston Celtics 8 (Q1 08:05)

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Dillon Brooks will get his share of open looks. The Celtics are helping aggressively off of DB. – 2:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics-Grizzlies is underway here in Boston. Showdown between two of the top teams in the league, even if a couple of significant names (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams) are missing on both sides. – 2:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big game for Robert Williams today after struggling in his return on Friday. Jaren Jackson is covering, so he’ll need to find ways to move him out of that post area. Xavier Tillman is on Horford. – 2:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tip-off is here between the Celtics and the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/IEsXZ0Bt2W2:11 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 86, Temple 77
Tigers flirted with blowing a big lead but DeAndre Williams wouldn’t let them. Scored or assisted on 11 straight points down the stretch. Finished with 26pts, 11 rebs and 6 assists. Kendric Davis had 17 of his 22 points after halftime. – 2:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Always chance #Celtics just don’t fill 15. It’s an expensive addition. – 1:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all eyes on 12. it’s almost that time…… pic.twitter.com/zBt4fkh20O1:38 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Here’s the newest member of the Boston Celtics, Mike Muscala, working on what got him to Boston – making baskets. pic.twitter.com/heALnloZAN1:37 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 grizz twitter roll call 🚨
let us know where you tapped in from. pic.twitter.com/JDOFiCN0n31:35 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – February 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Gallinari Memphis: Adams pic.twitter.com/hPcyqrneVu1:34 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser starts again as Al Horford returns and Grant Williams comes off the bench. – 1:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown found out in the locker room today that Jayson Tatum said he’d buy Jaylen a car after an elbow to the face. Jaylen wasn’t entirely convinced tho and his reaction was pretty funny.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…1:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Celtics Jaylen Brown Speaks After Suffering Facial Fracture Injury sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-jayl…1:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Malcolm Brogdon (right achilles soreness) – OUT – 1:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b1:18 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Not even the great sports town of Boston can avoid Ja Mania pic.twitter.com/RdYfDizdyF1:15 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game with achilles soreness – 1:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
He did light up when he was told Jayson Tatum said he’s buying him a car. He called over to Tatum in the locker room to ask if it was true. Tatum tapped on his chest… And Jaylen said “he’s lying. When he taps on his chest like that he’s lying for sure” – 1:07 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “It’s gonna take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.”
Also joked about what Tatum said: “It’s been tough the last couple days, but shit, if I’m about to get a car.” – 1:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says he’s feeling better and the swelling has gone down in his face. He won’t put a timeline on his return. He just says he’s taking day by day – 1:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to keep me out.” – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown said he isn’t sure if he can play in the All-Star Game, but that he’s glad he isn’t going to miss a long time. “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.” – 1:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown said he’s feeling a lot better today. Doctors came to the determination that he won’t need surgery. He doesn’t think he’ll be out long. Said he’s “taking it day by day.” – 1:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard is making his Grizzlies debut as the Grizzlies and Celtics play on ABC. Boston’s defense is one of the most versatile in the game. Dillon Brooks will draw the Jayson Tatum assignment. This should be a fun matchup.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:58 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is out due to right achilles soreness. – 12:54 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Malcolm Brogdon won’t play today, per the Celtics. – 12:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with right Achilles soreness, per Celtics. – 12:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The modern game is still influenced by its greatest champion ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HBqM3uLCcB12:50 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Here at FedExForum, Memphis leads Temple 36-33 at halftime. DeAndre Williams has been incredible with 17pts, 6 rebs. Kendric Davis has been quiet so far. Feels like Tigers should be up more considering Temple committed 11 turnovers. – 12:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard will play tonight, per Taylor Jenkins.
Grizzlies are trying to correct their road struggles today. Team has had conversations about needing to be better away from FedExForum. – 12:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
off white sweater. always a vibe. pic.twitter.com/aZxoLWzxWi12:33 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
11 championships during 13 seasons of dominance 🏆 – 12:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla says Al Horford will play today without any restrictions. – 12:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“No restrictions” on the returning Al Horford today against Memphis, says Joe Mazzulla. – 12:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…12:00 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
I really do hate the Celtics for playing every Super Bowl Sunday when almost every other team has a day off. – 11:55 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:48 AM
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown is out on the court working out ahead of Celtics-Grizzlies this afternoon on ABC. Brown remains out with the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against Philadelphia. – 11:23 AM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Eric Lewis, Sean Corbin and Scott Wall. @Memphis Grizzlies in Boston to take on the Celtics. No local TV today. See it on ABC at 1 pm with @MarkJonesESPN and @heydb #BigMemphis. – 9:49 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
say yeaaaaah.
🆚 @Boston Celtics
📺 @abc
📻 @929espn
⏰ 1pm
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/SozGC3juF99:05 AM

Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 2:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 ABC
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub & ESPN Radio
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/mAiHwhxMXo9:00 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy birthday Bill 6️⃣🐐 pic.twitter.com/mTzE2GZzWm8:00 AM

