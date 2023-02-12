Live stream: Grizzlies 9, Celtics 8

The Memphis Grizzlies (34-21) play against the Boston Celtics (40-16) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 2:00 PM EST on Sunday February 12, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 9, Boston Celtics 8 (Q1 08:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Dillon Brooks will get his share of open looks. The Celtics are helping aggressively off of DB. – 2:15 PM
Looks like Dillon Brooks will get his share of open looks. The Celtics are helping aggressively off of DB. – 2:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics-Grizzlies is underway here in Boston. Showdown between two of the top teams in the league, even if a couple of significant names (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams) are missing on both sides. – 2:12 PM
Celtics-Grizzlies is underway here in Boston. Showdown between two of the top teams in the league, even if a couple of significant names (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams) are missing on both sides. – 2:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big game for Robert Williams today after struggling in his return on Friday. Jaren Jackson is covering, so he’ll need to find ways to move him out of that post area. Xavier Tillman is on Horford. – 2:12 PM
Big game for Robert Williams today after struggling in his return on Friday. Jaren Jackson is covering, so he’ll need to find ways to move him out of that post area. Xavier Tillman is on Horford. – 2:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tip-off is here between the Celtics and the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/IEsXZ0Bt2W – 2:11 PM
Tip-off is here between the Celtics and the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/IEsXZ0Bt2W – 2:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 86, Temple 77
Tigers flirted with blowing a big lead but DeAndre Williams wouldn’t let them. Scored or assisted on 11 straight points down the stretch. Finished with 26pts, 11 rebs and 6 assists. Kendric Davis had 17 of his 22 points after halftime. – 2:02 PM
FINAL: Memphis 86, Temple 77
Tigers flirted with blowing a big lead but DeAndre Williams wouldn’t let them. Scored or assisted on 11 straight points down the stretch. Finished with 26pts, 11 rebs and 6 assists. Kendric Davis had 17 of his 22 points after halftime. – 2:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Always chance #Celtics just don’t fill 15. It’s an expensive addition. – 1:41 PM
Always chance #Celtics just don’t fill 15. It’s an expensive addition. – 1:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all eyes on 12. it’s almost that time…… pic.twitter.com/zBt4fkh20O – 1:38 PM
all eyes on 12. it’s almost that time…… pic.twitter.com/zBt4fkh20O – 1:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Here’s the newest member of the Boston Celtics, Mike Muscala, working on what got him to Boston – making baskets. pic.twitter.com/heALnloZAN – 1:37 PM
Here’s the newest member of the Boston Celtics, Mike Muscala, working on what got him to Boston – making baskets. pic.twitter.com/heALnloZAN – 1:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 grizz twitter roll call 🚨
let us know where you tapped in from. pic.twitter.com/JDOFiCN0n3 – 1:35 PM
🚨 grizz twitter roll call 🚨
let us know where you tapped in from. pic.twitter.com/JDOFiCN0n3 – 1:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – February 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Gallinari Memphis: Adams pic.twitter.com/hPcyqrneVu – 1:34 PM
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – February 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Gallinari Memphis: Adams pic.twitter.com/hPcyqrneVu – 1:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser starts again as Al Horford returns and Grant Williams comes off the bench. – 1:34 PM
Sam Hauser starts again as Al Horford returns and Grant Williams comes off the bench. – 1:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown found out in the locker room today that Jayson Tatum said he’d buy Jaylen a car after an elbow to the face. Jaylen wasn’t entirely convinced tho and his reaction was pretty funny.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:34 PM
Jaylen Brown found out in the locker room today that Jayson Tatum said he’d buy Jaylen a car after an elbow to the face. Jaylen wasn’t entirely convinced tho and his reaction was pretty funny.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Celtics Jaylen Brown Speaks After Suffering Facial Fracture Injury sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-jayl… – 1:32 PM
Full Court Press Newsletter: Celtics Jaylen Brown Speaks After Suffering Facial Fracture Injury sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-jayl… – 1:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Malcolm Brogdon (right achilles soreness) – OUT – 1:19 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Malcolm Brogdon (right achilles soreness) – OUT – 1:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b – 1:18 PM
Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b – 1:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Not even the great sports town of Boston can avoid Ja Mania pic.twitter.com/RdYfDizdyF – 1:15 PM
Not even the great sports town of Boston can avoid Ja Mania pic.twitter.com/RdYfDizdyF – 1:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game with achilles soreness – 1:10 PM
Malcolm Brogdon has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game with achilles soreness – 1:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
He did light up when he was told Jayson Tatum said he’s buying him a car. He called over to Tatum in the locker room to ask if it was true. Tatum tapped on his chest… And Jaylen said “he’s lying. When he taps on his chest like that he’s lying for sure” – 1:07 PM
He did light up when he was told Jayson Tatum said he’s buying him a car. He called over to Tatum in the locker room to ask if it was true. Tatum tapped on his chest… And Jaylen said “he’s lying. When he taps on his chest like that he’s lying for sure” – 1:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says he’s feeling better and the swelling has gone down in his face. He won’t put a timeline on his return. He just says he’s taking day by day – 1:06 PM
Jaylen Brown says he’s feeling better and the swelling has gone down in his face. He won’t put a timeline on his return. He just says he’s taking day by day – 1:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cool gift for a young Tatum fan pic.twitter.com/zBOZh6b261 – 1:05 PM
Cool gift for a young Tatum fan pic.twitter.com/zBOZh6b261 – 1:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to keep me out.” – 1:04 PM
Jaylen Brown: “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to keep me out.” – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown said he isn’t sure if he can play in the All-Star Game, but that he’s glad he isn’t going to miss a long time. “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.” – 1:04 PM
Jaylen Brown said he isn’t sure if he can play in the All-Star Game, but that he’s glad he isn’t going to miss a long time. “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.” – 1:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Here’s the newest member of the @Boston Celtics, @MuscalaMike, working on what got him to Boston – making baskets. pic.twitter.com/w2pgqgKqpY – 1:01 PM
Here’s the newest member of the @Boston Celtics, @MuscalaMike, working on what got him to Boston – making baskets. pic.twitter.com/w2pgqgKqpY – 1:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard is making his Grizzlies debut as the Grizzlies and Celtics play on ABC. Boston’s defense is one of the most versatile in the game. Dillon Brooks will draw the Jayson Tatum assignment. This should be a fun matchup.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:58 PM
Luke Kennard is making his Grizzlies debut as the Grizzlies and Celtics play on ABC. Boston’s defense is one of the most versatile in the game. Dillon Brooks will draw the Jayson Tatum assignment. This should be a fun matchup.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:58 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is out due to right achilles soreness. – 12:54 PM
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is out due to right achilles soreness. – 12:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with right Achilles soreness, per Celtics. – 12:52 PM
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with right Achilles soreness, per Celtics. – 12:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The modern game is still influenced by its greatest champion ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HBqM3uLCcB – 12:50 PM
The modern game is still influenced by its greatest champion ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HBqM3uLCcB – 12:50 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Here at FedExForum, Memphis leads Temple 36-33 at halftime. DeAndre Williams has been incredible with 17pts, 6 rebs. Kendric Davis has been quiet so far. Feels like Tigers should be up more considering Temple committed 11 turnovers. – 12:50 PM
Here at FedExForum, Memphis leads Temple 36-33 at halftime. DeAndre Williams has been incredible with 17pts, 6 rebs. Kendric Davis has been quiet so far. Feels like Tigers should be up more considering Temple committed 11 turnovers. – 12:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard will play tonight, per Taylor Jenkins.
Grizzlies are trying to correct their road struggles today. Team has had conversations about needing to be better away from FedExForum. – 12:37 PM
Luke Kennard will play tonight, per Taylor Jenkins.
Grizzlies are trying to correct their road struggles today. Team has had conversations about needing to be better away from FedExForum. – 12:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla says Al Horford will play today without any restrictions. – 12:23 PM
Coach Mazzulla says Al Horford will play today without any restrictions. – 12:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“No restrictions” on the returning Al Horford today against Memphis, says Joe Mazzulla. – 12:23 PM
“No restrictions” on the returning Al Horford today against Memphis, says Joe Mazzulla. – 12:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
New: The Celtics have emerged as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Danny Green per Woj. A look at what they can offer the veteran guard and their competition masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
#Cavaliers and #Celtics are Danny Green favorites, per Woj. – 11:51 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Danny Green, who just negotiated a buyout with the Houston Rockets, has interest from multiple teams that includes Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:48 AM
As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:48 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
As Danny Green finalizes as buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. – 11:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown is out on the court working out ahead of Celtics-Grizzlies this afternoon on ABC. Brown remains out with the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against Philadelphia. – 11:23 AM
Jaylen Brown is out on the court working out ahead of Celtics-Grizzlies this afternoon on ABC. Brown remains out with the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against Philadelphia. – 11:23 AM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Eric Lewis, Sean Corbin and Scott Wall. @Memphis Grizzlies in Boston to take on the Celtics. No local TV today. See it on ABC at 1 pm with @MarkJonesESPN and @heydb #BigMemphis. – 9:49 AM
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Eric Lewis, Sean Corbin and Scott Wall. @Memphis Grizzlies in Boston to take on the Celtics. No local TV today. See it on ABC at 1 pm with @MarkJonesESPN and @heydb #BigMemphis. – 9:49 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
SUNDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Temple at Memphis, 12 (ESPN2)
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 (FS1)
Michigan State at Ohio State, 1 (CBS)
Purdue at Northwestern, 2 (BTN)
Grizzlies at Celtics, 2 (ABC)
LSU at South Carolina (women), 2 (ESPN)
Chiefs at Eagles, 6:30 (FOX) – 9:10 AM
SUNDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Temple at Memphis, 12 (ESPN2)
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 (FS1)
Michigan State at Ohio State, 1 (CBS)
Purdue at Northwestern, 2 (BTN)
Grizzlies at Celtics, 2 (ABC)
LSU at South Carolina (women), 2 (ESPN)
Chiefs at Eagles, 6:30 (FOX) – 9:10 AM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
say yeaaaaah.
🆚 @Boston Celtics
📺 @abc
📻 @929espn
⏰ 1pm
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/SozGC3juF9 – 9:05 AM
say yeaaaaah.
🆚 @Boston Celtics
📺 @abc
📻 @929espn
⏰ 1pm
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/SozGC3juF9 – 9:05 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 2:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 ABC
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub & ESPN Radio
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/mAiHwhxMXo – 9:00 AM
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 2:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 ABC
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub & ESPN Radio
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/mAiHwhxMXo – 9:00 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
SUNDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Temple at Memphis, 12 (ESPN2)
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 (FS1)
Michigan State at Ohio State, 1 (CBS)
Purdue at Northwestern, 2 (BTN)
Grizzlies at Celtics, 2 (ABC)
Chiefs at Eagles, 6:30 (FOX) – 8:54 AM
SUNDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Temple at Memphis, 12 (ESPN2)
Iowa at Minnesota, 1 (FS1)
Michigan State at Ohio State, 1 (CBS)
Purdue at Northwestern, 2 (BTN)
Grizzlies at Celtics, 2 (ABC)
Chiefs at Eagles, 6:30 (FOX) – 8:54 AM