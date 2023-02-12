Ja Morant after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trades to Western Conference: 'I don't care, honestly'

Does Morant still feel fine in the West after a wild NBA trade deadline that resulted in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moving there? “I don’t care. Honestly. I said what I said, and I mean that,” Morant said. “The confidence I had when I said that, is the confidence that got us to the point we’re at now, being a top team in this league.”
Source: Boston Globe
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
No lie, one of the greatest football seasons I’ve followed. Congrats to the Chiefs on that bowl, can’t ever count them boys out! 15 is beyond special!!! – 10:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving set to make Dallas debut on Monday against Timberwolves. MFFLs should get ready for something they haven’t seen before.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Props to @_KhariThompson for asking Ja Morant if he regrets comments about “being fine” in the West after moves by #Mavs & #Suns. “I said what I said that I mean that. The confidence I have when I said that is the confidence that got us to the point where we at now.” #Grizzlies – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 109.
Derrick White leads Boston with 23 and 10, while Robert Williams had 10 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists.
Ja Morant had 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Memphis.
Boston now has an NBA-best 40-16 record. – 4:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@Eddie Johnson can’t find any weaknesses in this offense
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
C.J. Gardner-Johnson has a pair of “Weatherman” KD 4 cleats for the #SuperBowl 👀👀
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The benefit of having Luke Kennard. Ja Morant gets doubled and makes an excellent skip pass to Kennard that lead to an open three (and a great screen assist). Grizzlies down one against Boston heading to the fourth. – 3:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Been a really fun game so far here in Boston, and it’s set up for a great fourth quarter with the Celtics leading 82-81 after 3. Ja Morant up to 20-6-7, while Sam Hauser has 17 to lead Boston. – 3:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant knew his way throwing that pass to Brandon Clarke before he even got the ball. That’s tuff. – 3:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A Super Bowl preview touchdown pass from Ja Morant to Brandon Clarke for the and-one.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Harden says he isn’t surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden was asked if Kyrie remaining unvaccinated led to him forcing his way out of BKN:
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
“I’m fine in the West” earned the jokes. Peaked with McCollum after the Durant deal. Just jumped the shark on this pound-it-into-the-ground ABC pre-game show. – 1:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
☀️ Kevin Durant is on the Phoenix Suns ☀️
@TheFrankIsola is surprised how fast things changed this year in Brooklyn
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – February 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden talks Nets after team traded Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving: ‘I don’t look like the crazy one’
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns articles from the week:
T.J. Warren breakdown: bit.ly/3IhVfhR
Darius Bazley breakdown: bit.ly/3jLvsoL
Buyout candidates: bit.ly/40MqCYQ
Ripple effects of KD trade: bit.ly/3RPG9mS
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We have that same common interest and love for the game. Just top competitors, we hate to lose and we like to show people what it is.”
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s some thoughts recapping the five-game Mavericks’ trip and the Luka-Kyrie unveiling.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brad Townsend @townbrad
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving after finishing his first road trip with Mavs: “I’m excited to bring my game to Dallas and excite those fans. I don’t think they’ve ever seen anybody like me before.” – 2:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie and Luka talk about their first game together:
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Story being continuously updated, but here’s what the Mavericks had to say about the debut of Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic on late stepback he missed with Mavs down 3: “It’s my bad. Should have gave it back to Kai. For me, it’s still a learning process. But for sure, I should have gave it back. He was really hot down the stretch, so that was on me for sure.” – 1:12 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s tough 3-point look with 14 seconds left in OT: “A lot of times he can make those shots, so it was a read between Kai and LD, and again, for the first time late-game, being together on both ends … I thought we did a really good job.” – 12:55 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on first game with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “It was just natural, nothing forced. As much as we would like to be on the winning side … to be able to play off of each other late, I think that’s just going to make us just that much better.” – 12:53 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs’ strong debut of Doncic, Irving ruined by Kings.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Kings 133, Mavericks 128 (OT)
With the whole league watching the debut of Kyrie and Luka, De’Aaron Fox shows why he’s an All-Star, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter and 14 in overtime.
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie and Luka first games together:
Irving — Doncic —
28 PTS 27 PTS
7 REB 9 REB
7 AST 5 AST
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
De’Aaron Fox and the Kings spoil the debut of Dallas’ Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving duo. Fox scored 14 of his 36 in OT to light the beam.
Luka: 27-9-5
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
We just saw one of the challenges Dallas is going to have to face with Luka and Kyrie. One possession game. Kyrie has been on a heater. Luka hasn’t seen one go through in a while. That last possession should have gone to Kyrie. On another night? Luka. But tonight…. – 12:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kyrie Irving with a big 3, Mavs within one point of thr Kings. De’Aaron Fox shoots 2 FT’s with 18.4 to go. Sinks both. Dallas timeout, down 129-126. Fox up to 32 points now. – 12:25 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Mavs headed to overtime in Sacramento, game tied 114-114. De’Aaron Fox has been big again for his Kings in the 4th, up to 22 points, had 12 in the period. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combining for 46 points. – 12:15 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Kevin Durant and bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run. – 12:14 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Y’all waited long enough for the first Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving game, so now we get overtime, too. – 12:13 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka/Kyrie PnR to get the switch of Fox onto Luka. But Luka goes a little slow again, finds Kyrie for a deep 3 without attacking the defense. – 12:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would like to see Luka initiating the offense earlier, particularly if the Kings are putting 2 on the ball. Needs time to get it to Kyrie on the weak side out of that. One play resulted in a shot clock violation, the other Kyrie scored as it expired. – 12:02 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Dallas Mavericks move the ball way better when Kyrie is in control and Luka is on the bench.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on the Grizzlies swagger tonight:
“Shoutout to my dawg Luke, he came in with a little smile on his face and he was laughing with us. We had to welcome him to the team the right way.”
So it was Luke?
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
A lot of people may not like Ja Morant but you gotta Respect him in between those lines!!!! That young man is SPECIAL… dropping a casual 32-9-9 with the W. He ain’t for everybody and he ain’t trying to be! Carry on… – 10:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ja Morant loves the Wolves drop coverage look — something the Wolves would really need to consider in a playoff series against them.
Playing up in coverage in the playoffs last year — yes, without Gobert — was a win for the Wolves more often than not. – 9:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Memphis being able to effectively hide Ja Morant on Jaden McDaniels this game has hurt. Jaden 1/7 thus far
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ja Morant with 20 pts on 8 for 11 shooting, 3 for 6 from 3. Not many guys out there who are that efficient against Jaden McDaniels. Grizz shooting the lights out to take an 11-point lead at half. – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 69 T-Wolves 58
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Minnesota. T’Wolves: Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards & our ol’ pal Mike Conley.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Also Ja Morant is replacing Steph Curry as an All-Star starter. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:43 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant will be starter replacements in the All-Star game. – 1:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ja Morant has replaced Steph Curry as an All-Star starter
Duane Rankin: Phoenix Suns are looking to have their Kevin Durant introductory press conference Thursday, a week after completing the blockbuster trade to bring him to Phoenix. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 12, 2023
After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Williams joined the pursuit on Saturday, veteran guard Terrence Ross plans to sign with Phoenix upon finalizing a contract buyout, sources told ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
James Harden acknowledged Saturday that his brief tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was “frustrating” and that he “left for a reason,” after playing for the first time in Barclays Center since he pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers just prior to the February 2022 trade deadline. After a week in which the Nets traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden didn’t seem surprised that the organization was forced to press the button on another rebuild while noting that he no longer looks like “the crazy one” for leaving. When asked whether he could have imagined a scenario in which both Durant and Irving were gone by the time he played his first game against the Nets, Harden responded: “Yeah.” -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
As fiery a competitor as Luka Doncic is, he couldn’t stop smiling after the Dallas Mavericks’ 133-128 overtime loss Saturday night to the Sacramento Kings. That’s how much Doncic enjoyed playing with new teammate Kyrie Irving for the first time — and how excited Doncic is about the possibilities for the All-Star backcourt partnership. “It’s only our first game together, but it’s so fun to play with this guy,” Doncic said. “He’s an amazing basketball player, and I think it’s going to be really fun. First game, it was really fun.” -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
Mark Haynes: Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) will be available for tonight’s game in Sacramento with Kyrie Irving. -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 11, 2023