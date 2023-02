James Harden on leaving Nets: 'Now, fast-forward to date, I don't look like the crazy one'

James Harden acknowledged Saturday that his brief tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was “frustrating” and that he “left for a reason,” after playing for the first time in Barclays Center since he pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers just prior to the February 2022 trade deadline. After a week in which the Nets traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden didn’t seem surprised that the organization was forced to press the button on another rebuild while noting that he no longer looks like “the crazy one” for leaving . When asked whether he could have imagined a scenario in which both Durant and Irving were gone by the time he played his first game against the Nets, Harden responded: “Yeah.”Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN