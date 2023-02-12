James Harden on leaving Nets: 'Now, fast-forward to date, I don't look like the crazy one'

James Harden acknowledged Saturday that his brief tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was “frustrating” and that he “left for a reason,” after playing for the first time in Barclays Center since he pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers just prior to the February 2022 trade deadline. After a week in which the Nets traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden didn’t seem surprised that the organization was forced to press the button on another rebuild while noting that he no longer looks like “the crazy one” for leaving. When asked whether he could have imagined a scenario in which both Durant and Irving were gone by the time he played his first game against the Nets, Harden responded: “Yeah.”
James Harden on the Nets’ Big 3 era: ‘It was a lot of dysfunction’ nj.com/nets/2023/02/j… – 8:30 AM
Now with Sixers, James Harden opens up about tenure with Nets: ‘I didn’t ask to leave for no reason’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:59 AM
Harden not surprised Irving, Durant left Nets, “There was just a lot of dysfunction” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/har… – 12:45 AM
Now with Sixers, James Harden opens up about tenure with Nets: ‘I didn’t ask to leave for no reason’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:37 AM
James Harden had some stuff to get off his chest about his ending in Brooklyn tonight: theathletic.com/4186535/2023/0… – 10:57 PM
Is there video of what James Harden said about the Nets because I’ve never seen quotes like this from him before – 10:50 PM
James Harden blasts #Nets‘ failed Big 3 plan: ‘It wasn’t right’ #nba #sixers nypost.com/2023/02/11/jam… via @nypostsports – 10:45 PM
James Harden sounded like a man who has been waiting a long time to get some things off his chest. After playing in Barclays for the first time against the Nets since he got traded a year ago — Harden says he’s not “the crazy one” for leaving when he did. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:40 PM
James Harden isn’t surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out.
“I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said.
James Harden on Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades: ‘I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like a quitter’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:12 PM
James Harden said he came to the #Nets to play with KD & Kyrie: “That didn’t happen as much as I’d like to or probably the organization wanted to. It was just something where I knew it wasn’t going to change. So I just had to make an individual decision.” #NBA #Sixers – 10:03 PM
This is just beautiful defense.
Bridges stunts and doubles at the right time. Finney-Smith rotates up to Harden. Johnson stunts to corner to give Bridges time to recover.
Force a stepback three in the final seconds of the shotclock. pic.twitter.com/hRvmgAp4kF – 9:54 PM
Trae Young tonight:
24 PTS
17 AST
+24
Only Jokic and Harden have more 15-assist games this season. pic.twitter.com/PfCSdILd0f – 9:50 PM
Everything James Harden had to say about his time with the Nets, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant after his return to Brooklyn #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire – 9:49 PM
Harden: “I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like the guy or the quitter or whatever the media want to call me. I knew what was going on and I just decided to…hey, I’m not built for this. I don’t want to deal with that. I want to play basketball and have fun” – 9:38 PM
James Harden on his time with the Nets: “…fast forward to today, I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like the quitter or whatever the media wanna call me. I knew what was going on and I just decided I’m not built for this. I don’t wanna deal with that…” (1/2) – 9:30 PM
Harden, while discussing his tenure with KD/Kyrie:
“Frustrating. It’s a lot of what ifs, I think when you play less than 20 games together. So it’s a little bit frustrating, but it is what it is. Hopefully everybody’s in a good place now and we can move on.” – 9:23 PM
James Harden on the #Nets chemistry and vibe: “It was wrong. It wasn’t right. It wasn’t right. So something good wasn’t coming out of this.” #Sixers – 9:21 PM
Could the #Nets have done anything to keep Harden: “Yeah, there was a lot of things. But it was just a lot of dysfunction. Clearly…And that was one of the reasons why I chose to make my decision. Fast forward to date, I don’t look like the crazy one…I knew what was going on” – 9:18 PM
James Harden was pretty direct just now in saying he left the Nets due to the team’s dysfunction, is not surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer here.
Didn’t want to detail internal issues, but was clear in saying he felt his desire to leave was justified. – 9:10 PM
Harden gets a great look that he just misses, but because Dinwiddie is on Embiid, it’s an easy rebound for him. – 9:01 PM
This was a smart play.
Sixers run this set all the time for Harden, but the key here is using Maxey to get Dinwiddie (the Nets’ weakest defender) onto Niang and into the main action. He ends up on Embiid.
Wonder if Claxton’s half-second of hesitation was due to that. pic.twitter.com/LbhVreBAzC – 9:00 PM
Embiid leads 76ers over Nets in Harden’s return to Brooklyn (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8dcccd… – 8:55 PM
Sixers up 101-98 after Harden hit a pair of foul shots with 0.9 second left. – 8:24 PM
They did go pick-and-roll. Harden with a great drive but smoked the layup. Embiid gets the board and is fouled.
And he makes both. Sixers up 1. Embiid has been incredible. – 8:21 PM
Lot of bleh stuff tonight but Harden getting by guys like Claxton and Finney-Smith throughout tonight’s game is at least a positive sign of where he’s at physically – 8:07 PM
Does not appear they’re getting that Harden tonight.
Outside of Embiid, another positive is that McDaniels is acquitting himself well. – 8:02 PM
Against what looks like an excellent defensive team, Joel Embiid has 31 points on 10-15 shooting and 10-11 from the line.
He’s the only reason the Sixers still have a chance tonight, but they’re going to need Harden to carry them for a few minutes to begin the fourth. – 7:53 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 82-76. Mikal Bridges leads with 23 points, Cam Johnson and Joe Harris each with 12. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 52. Next highest Sixer is two guys with six points. – 7:52 PM
Sixers issues can’t all be chalked up to effort on 2nd of b2b. This play represents some issues. Team that can switch well limits Harden. So Embiid gets a good matchup. But doubling him leads to good things. And transition defense an issue too. pic.twitter.com/mMTIHkpa7H – 7:09 PM
The one non-Embiid thing about that first half that was very good for the Sixers was Harden taking 12 shots. – 7:08 PM
Cam Johnson clamping James Harden for 10 seconds in isolation before picking his pocket…
Harden had a great half, but that was really impressive stuff from the newest Net. – 7:05 PM
Cam Johnson clamping James Harden for 10 seconds in isolation before picking his pocket…
Harden had a great half, but that was really seriously impressive stuff from the newest Net. – 7:05 PM
Halftime: Nets 60, Sixers 52. Embiid with 17 and 8. Harden with 17 on 6-of-12 from the floor. But the rest of the Sixers’ starters have a combined three points. – 7:05 PM
Tobias Harris’ 3 with :45 left in the second quarter was the first made shot (or points) for a Sixers starter other than Embiid or Harden tonight. Tucker/Harris/Melton are a combined 1/8 so far – 7:03 PM
Harden (12) and Embiid (8) have a combined 20 shots. The rest of the team has 16 – 7:01 PM
Harden with only one assist this far. The Sixers trail 52-46 with 2:34 left in the half. They’re so much better when he’s getting dimes. – 6:58 PM
Mikal Bridges picking up right where he left off the last 2 months by staying aggressive offensively for the Nets. He’s positioned to be the secondary creator the rest of the season and he’s playing like it (while picking up Harden and Maxey full court obviously duh). – 6:28 PM
Harden has ice water in his veins draining a free throw despite 87 year old Mr Whammy’s voodoo pic.twitter.com/eh5maF0cxA – 6:27 PM
Jalen McDaniels has just checked in for his Sixers debut. On the floor with Harden, Maxey, Niang and Embiid. – 6:24 PM
“Traitor” chants from the Brooklyn Brigade with James Harden at the line. – 6:24 PM
The boos whenever Harden touches the ball are kind of cute compared to what Ben Simmons received from Sixers fans this season in Philly. #FarFromGangstaFlow – 6:19 PM
Embiid seems so frustrated with Harden here on a turnover here he didn’t want to work for the stop. pic.twitter.com/390yfQ3ktz – 6:18 PM
Boos rain down both times James Harden touches the ball on the opening possession.
So, yeah, idk about a tribute video. – 6:12 PM
Now louder booing for Harden after Embiid wins the tip and bats it to him. Underway in Brooklyn. – 6:11 PM
James Harden receives some boos in his return to Brooklyn #Sixers pic.twitter.com/o0fc8XTlvA – 6:09 PM
Harden gets plenty of boos after being announced in the starting introductions for the first time in his return to Barclays. – 6:08 PM
James Harden got booed in his intro. The start of his tenure was incredible, MVP-caliber play marred by hamstring strains. The end was a checked out game in Sacramento in which Coolio (RIP) performed at halftime and told Steve Nash teams are unbeaten when he does so. – 6:07 PM
Some pretty good boos for James Harden as starting lineups announced for his first game in Brooklyn since being traded a year ago to Philadelphia. – 6:06 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Same Sixers starters again tonight, Embiid is in.
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Harden – 5:32 PM
Embiid is available to play tonight. Normal starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid. – 5:31 PM
Sixers will again start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight in Brooklyn. – 5:31 PM
A storyline buried in all the Nets ~stuff~ this week: James Harden is warming up for his first game back in Brooklyn. The Simmons trade was a year ago yesterday. Wild how much has changed since then. pic.twitter.com/7zzLou5F6d – 5:17 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden on what he anticipates his first game back in Brooklyn will be like tonight after forcing a trade to Philly: “I don’t know. I’m there for one reason, and one reason only: To win a basketball game.” – 12:18 PM
“I’m human, man.”
A story on Tyrese Maxey finding himself again after a “rough past week.” Includes perspective from James Harden, who at 22 years old also came off the bench (and won 6th Man of the Year):
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 11:11 AM
Tonight, James Harden plays his 1st game in Brooklyn since the trade that sent him to Philadelphia. Ignoring all of the bells and whistles, he’s focused on basketball in his return to Barclays Center. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/11/six… via @SixersWire – 9:34 AM
76ers finally come to Brooklyn tonight for the first time since the Harden-Simmons swap.
Just a year later, and Durant and Irving are also gone. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:30 AM
