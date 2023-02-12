Jaylen Brown unsure if he'll be able to participate in All-Star Game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Jaylen Brown is “taking it day-to-day” with his facial fracture, and hasn’t ruled out playing in the All-Star Game next weekend in Salt Lake City.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics-Grizzlies is underway here in Boston. Showdown between two of the top teams in the league, even if a couple of significant names (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams) are missing on both sides. – 2:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown found out in the locker room today that Jayson Tatum said he’d buy Jaylen a car after an elbow to the face. Jaylen wasn’t entirely convinced tho and his reaction was pretty funny.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Celtics Jaylen Brown Speaks After Suffering Facial Fracture Injury sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-jayl… – 1:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b – 1:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown says he’s feeling better and the swelling has gone down in his face. He won’t put a timeline on his return. He just says he’s taking day by day – 1:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to keep me out.” – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown said he isn’t sure if he can play in the All-Star Game, but that he’s glad he isn’t going to miss a long time. “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.” – 1:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: Why are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shooting poorly from 3? bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/10/nba… – 3:52 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart remain out for tomorrow. Malcolm brogdon is probable. Nobody else but Gallinari on the injury report. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / February 11, 2023