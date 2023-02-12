Magic waive Terrence Ross, Patrick Beverley

Khobi Price: NEWS: The Orlando Magic have waived veteran guards Terrence Ross and Patrick Beverley.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Magic announced they have waived Patrick Beverley, just a few days after acquiring him from the Lakers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Same with Terrence Ross, who is already coming West pic.twitter.com/U7NOJTtOXY – 4:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Magic have officially completed Patrick Beverley buyout pic.twitter.com/aY3EO6RdZE – 4:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Orlando Magic waive Terrence Ross and Patrick Beverley orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic just announced officially they’ve waived Pat Beverley and Terrence Ross
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Patrick Beverley has officially been waived by Orlando and will become a free agent once he clears waivers.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have waived Patrick Beverley and Terrence Ross, the team announced. – 4:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: The Orlando Magic have waived veteran guards Terrence Ross and Patrick Beverley. – 4:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Terrence Ross to join Phoenix #Suns after Orlando #Magic buyout azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
As previous reported, Patrick Beverley and Terrence Ross are working on buyouts. – 1:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Bulls: a clean bill of health.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/buy… – 8:31 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns to sign Terrence Ross sportando.basketball/en/suns-to-sig… – 2:37 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about Terrence Ross as a potential buyout candidate for the Suns the other day: bit.ly/40MqCYQ – 12:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Willams joined the pursuit, G Terrence Ross plans to sign with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Ross, finalizing a contract buyout with the Magic, brings his 38% 3-point shooting to Suns’ title pursuit. pic.twitter.com/AKTjsrT0dP – 12:07 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic drop home game to Heat in overtime as Terrence Ross works on a buyout.
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Dallas is expected to be active in the buyout market, but I’m also told they will they do not plan at this point to go after Patrick Beverley. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023
Shams Charania: The Orlando Magic and guard Patrick Beverley are working through a contract buyout that clears the way for Beverley to choose among interested suitors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2023
Patrick Beverley: 💜💛 thanks for the Love. Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG❤️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / February 10, 2023
After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Williams joined the pursuit on Saturday, veteran guard Terrence Ross plans to sign with Phoenix upon finalizing a contract buyout, sources told ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
Barry Jackson: Phoenix, Dallas and Clippers will be formidable foes to overcome in buyout market for Heat, other playoff teams. Mavs front runner to sign Terrence Ross, per Woj. Hearing Suns will make strong push. Heat assuredly will get rotation player at some point as options expand -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 11, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Terrence Ross once his buyout is complete, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 11, 2023