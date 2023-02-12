Mavericks will pursue Justin Holiday if he's bought out by Houston

Marc Stein: Dallas will pursue the addition of Justin Holiday should Holiday secure a contract buyout from Houston, league sources say. The Rockets have already sent Danny Green (Cleveland-bound) and John Wall (available) to the NBA buyout market. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas will pursue the addition of Justin Holiday should Holiday secure a contract buyout from Houston, league sources say.
The Rockets have already sent Danny Green (Cleveland-bound) and John Wall (available) to the NBA buyout market.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday are latest ‘adults in the room’ for young Rockets ift.tt/tOPZFuv – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday are latest ‘adults in the room’ for young Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Newest #Rockets Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/xQap4jQxXK – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Really enjoyed interviewing and chatting with Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky today. Story coming tomorrow, but both very enthusiastic about the trade and potential fit. Was refreshing. – 7:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky won’t be in the rotation tonight, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. He does plan to have them in the mix. – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday meets with Rockets coach Stephen Silas as he joins his 10th team. pic.twitter.com/NEx5LjobhY – 6:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and John Wall are listed as out for the Rockets in Miami because of “trade pending.” Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. The Heat made no trades but Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 1:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets new acquisition Justin Holiday was at practice today. Stone said he expects Danny Green to be w/ team shortly & while he expects him to remain w/ the team, Stone didn’t want to commit to that. Said when the trade is officially completed they do intend to waive John Wall. – 12:22 PM
Tim Reynolds: Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are now listed as available for the Rockets tonight vs. the Heat. They had been listed as out previously because their trade was still pending. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / February 10, 2023
Adam Spolane: Sounds like the plan is for the Rockets to keep Danny Green, Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / February 10, 2023
Kelly Iko: Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, sources confirm. The Rockets will also receive two future second-round picks (OKC’s 2024 and 2025 2nds), sources tell @TheAthletic -via Twitter @KellyIko / February 9, 2023