Mikal Bridges on being traded for Kevin Durant: 'It's KD, I get it, I 100 percent get it'

Like the rest of the basketball world, Mikal Bridges was surprised when news came down that he had been traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant early Thursday morning. But he wasn’t shocked. “It’s KD,” Bridges said before Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “I get it. I 100 percent get it. That’s just how it is. I would rather say I’d rather be happy that I got traded for KD than probably like somebody else who I didn’t think would be good or something like that. So just being a realist at the end of the day.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden not surprised Irving, Durant left Nets, “There was just a lot of dysfunction” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/har… – 12:45 AM
Harden not surprised Irving, Durant left Nets, “There was just a lot of dysfunction” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/har… – 12:45 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Kevin Durant and bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run. – 12:14 AM
The Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Kevin Durant and bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run. – 12:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story: Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson owned the intro press conference and showed how they can help the new-look Nets. On a team that is turning the page with two players who have no problem being traded for a player of KD’s caliber: theathletic.com/4186546/2023/0… – 11:50 PM
Tonight’s story: Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson owned the intro press conference and showed how they can help the new-look Nets. On a team that is turning the page with two players who have no problem being traded for a player of KD’s caliber: theathletic.com/4186546/2023/0… – 11:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden isn’t surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out.
“I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said.
apnews.com/article/philad… – 10:30 PM
James Harden isn’t surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out.
“I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said.
apnews.com/article/philad… – 10:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie thought his shot counted. Mikal Bridges thought his layup went in. Neither happened.
Three excellent quarters from the Nets fell by the wayside when they were outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter.
How will Brooklyn close games? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:27 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie thought his shot counted. Mikal Bridges thought his layup went in. Neither happened.
Three excellent quarters from the Nets fell by the wayside when they were outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter.
How will Brooklyn close games? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades: ‘I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like a quitter’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:12 PM
James Harden on Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades: ‘I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like a quitter’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden said he came to the #Nets to play with KD & Kyrie: “That didn’t happen as much as I’d like to or probably the organization wanted to. It was just something where I knew it wasn’t going to change. So I just had to make an individual decision.” #NBA #Sixers – 10:03 PM
James Harden said he came to the #Nets to play with KD & Kyrie: “That didn’t happen as much as I’d like to or probably the organization wanted to. It was just something where I knew it wasn’t going to change. So I just had to make an individual decision.” #NBA #Sixers – 10:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on how Sixers-Nets felt different after KD/Kyrie trades: “There was none of that *stuff* anymore, which I’m all for. I didn’t mind the rivalry stuff — that stuff’s good. But all the other stuff is gone. You could clearly see that. It was back to playing basketball.” – 9:55 PM
Doc Rivers on how Sixers-Nets felt different after KD/Kyrie trades: “There was none of that *stuff* anymore, which I’m all for. I didn’t mind the rivalry stuff — that stuff’s good. But all the other stuff is gone. You could clearly see that. It was back to playing basketball.” – 9:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Everything James Harden had to say about his time with the Nets, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant after his return to Brooklyn #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire – 9:49 PM
Everything James Harden had to say about his time with the Nets, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant after his return to Brooklyn #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/james-ha… via @SixersWire – 9:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden, while discussing his tenure with KD/Kyrie:
“Frustrating. It’s a lot of what ifs, I think when you play less than 20 games together. So it’s a little bit frustrating, but it is what it is. Hopefully everybody’s in a good place now and we can move on.” – 9:23 PM
Harden, while discussing his tenure with KD/Kyrie:
“Frustrating. It’s a lot of what ifs, I think when you play less than 20 games together. So it’s a little bit frustrating, but it is what it is. Hopefully everybody’s in a good place now and we can move on.” – 9:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Mikal Bridges told me he loves the @BrooklynBrigade “Brooklyn Bridges” chant. He said he is locked in when he gets to the free throw line but said he could hear the fans.
Bridges said he wanted to join in w/ them and wanted them to be louder! – 9:19 PM
Mikal Bridges told me he loves the @BrooklynBrigade “Brooklyn Bridges” chant. He said he is locked in when he gets to the free throw line but said he could hear the fans.
Bridges said he wanted to join in w/ them and wanted them to be louder! – 9:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges said he got the finger point for his 3s from watching Manny Machado against the Phillies in the playoffs. Decided to take it. He’s a big Phillies fan. – 9:13 PM
Mikal Bridges said he got the finger point for his 3s from watching Manny Machado against the Phillies in the playoffs. Decided to take it. He’s a big Phillies fan. – 9:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges said he saw the Knicks on the schedule early when he got traded. Is looking forward to going against his college teammates in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. – 9:11 PM
Mikal Bridges said he saw the Knicks on the schedule early when he got traded. Is looking forward to going against his college teammates in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. – 9:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden was pretty direct just now in saying he left the Nets due to the team’s dysfunction, is not surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer here.
Didn’t want to detail internal issues, but was clear in saying he felt his desire to leave was justified. – 9:10 PM
James Harden was pretty direct just now in saying he left the Nets due to the team’s dysfunction, is not surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer here.
Didn’t want to detail internal issues, but was clear in saying he felt his desire to leave was justified. – 9:10 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
The latest story on kerryeggers.com: On Blazer moves, Durant, Morant and the Jail Blazers, Hakeem nemesis Brickowski, LeBron and much more
kerryeggers.com/stories/on-bla…
#ripcity pic.twitter.com/PbSdHqBXjx – 8:52 PM
The latest story on kerryeggers.com: On Blazer moves, Durant, Morant and the Jail Blazers, Hakeem nemesis Brickowski, LeBron and much more
kerryeggers.com/stories/on-bla…
#ripcity pic.twitter.com/PbSdHqBXjx – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Nets come up short in the Twins’ debut as Mikal Bridges *just* misses a scoop layup for the potential go-ahead bucket.
Bridges: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 8-18 FG, 3-5 3P
Cam Johnson: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 4-13 FG – 8:28 PM
The Nets come up short in the Twins’ debut as Mikal Bridges *just* misses a scoop layup for the potential go-ahead bucket.
Bridges: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 8-18 FG, 3-5 3P
Cam Johnson: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 4-13 FG – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 101-98. Dinwiddie’s 3 was late. BK led by as many as 12, but couldn’t hold it. Mikal Bridges with a team-high 23 in his debut, Cam Johnson w/12 Joe Harris continues to shoot it well. They head to MSG for the first time this season on Monday. – 8:27 PM
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 101-98. Dinwiddie’s 3 was late. BK led by as many as 12, but couldn’t hold it. Mikal Bridges with a team-high 23 in his debut, Cam Johnson w/12 Joe Harris continues to shoot it well. They head to MSG for the first time this season on Monday. – 8:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Sixers did it again. Joel Embiid was outstanding (37pts, 13rebs, 12-18fg, 12-13ft) and they took a huge road win over the Nets. Mikal Bridges had the opportunity to win the game for the Nets but he missed the clutch shot. Playoff caliber game there. #NBA – 8:25 PM
The #Sixers did it again. Joel Embiid was outstanding (37pts, 13rebs, 12-18fg, 12-13ft) and they took a huge road win over the Nets. Mikal Bridges had the opportunity to win the game for the Nets but he missed the clutch shot. Playoff caliber game there. #NBA – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers down 98-97 with 12.2 seconds left. This is where I wonder about the Nets going forward. Without KD or Kyrie, who is getting the ball in crunch time when you need a bucket? – 8:18 PM
Sixers down 98-97 with 12.2 seconds left. This is where I wonder about the Nets going forward. Without KD or Kyrie, who is getting the ball in crunch time when you need a bucket? – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 82-76. Mikal Bridges leads with 23 points, Cam Johnson and Joe Harris each with 12. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 52. Next highest Sixer is two guys with six points. – 7:52 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 82-76. Mikal Bridges leads with 23 points, Cam Johnson and Joe Harris each with 12. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 52. Next highest Sixer is two guys with six points. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It’s always seemed this way, but based on the replies to my tweets tonight: Suns fans REALLY liked having Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their team. – 7:49 PM
It’s always seemed this way, but based on the replies to my tweets tonight: Suns fans REALLY liked having Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their team. – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brooklyn reaping the benefit of Mikal Bridges being thrown in the fire when Devin Booker and Chris Paul were out.
He is a different player.
A much improved offensive player who still has room to improve. – 7:41 PM
Brooklyn reaping the benefit of Mikal Bridges being thrown in the fire when Devin Booker and Chris Paul were out.
He is a different player.
A much improved offensive player who still has room to improve. – 7:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges is up to 21 points in his Nets debut midway through the third quarter. That’s 20+ points in 12 of his last 14 games. – 7:35 PM
Mikal Bridges is up to 21 points in his Nets debut midway through the third quarter. That’s 20+ points in 12 of his last 14 games. – 7:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges now has his second 21-point game of the week at Barclays Center. Last game with the Suns was their victory here on Tuesday. – 7:32 PM
Mikal Bridges now has his second 21-point game of the week at Barclays Center. Last game with the Suns was their victory here on Tuesday. – 7:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Mikal Bridges wasn’t shocked by the fact the Suns finally decided to move him after months of speculation.
“You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I would have probably made that trade too.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:23 PM
Mikal Bridges wasn’t shocked by the fact the Suns finally decided to move him after months of speculation.
“You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I would have probably made that trade too.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Sixers 60-52. Mikal Bridges with 14, Cam Johnson with 10, Joe Harris with 12. Nets firing on all cylinders. This would be a nice win if they can keep it up. Every Sixer not named James or Joel has been a non-factor. – 7:05 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Sixers 60-52. Mikal Bridges with 14, Cam Johnson with 10, Joe Harris with 12. Nets firing on all cylinders. This would be a nice win if they can keep it up. Every Sixer not named James or Joel has been a non-factor. – 7:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bridges and Johnson obviously doing a lot right now, but this still would’ve been a pretty damn good team around Kevin Durant. – 7:03 PM
Bridges and Johnson obviously doing a lot right now, but this still would’ve been a pretty damn good team around Kevin Durant. – 7:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Biggest adjustment for me so far has been seeing Mikal Bridges high five teammates instead of doing his little finger lock dap thing – 6:59 PM
Biggest adjustment for me so far has been seeing Mikal Bridges high five teammates instead of doing his little finger lock dap thing – 6:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges holds the NBA’s longest games played streak (365). Cam Johnson chimed in when Mikal was asked how he felt sitting out Thurs:
“I’ll take this. He was shaking like, ‘I got to get out there. I got to get out there.’ I’m like, relax man, calm down, breathe, breathe.” pic.twitter.com/FczFfwkvbA – 6:53 PM
Mikal Bridges holds the NBA’s longest games played streak (365). Cam Johnson chimed in when Mikal was asked how he felt sitting out Thurs:
“I’ll take this. He was shaking like, ‘I got to get out there. I got to get out there.’ I’m like, relax man, calm down, breathe, breathe.” pic.twitter.com/FczFfwkvbA – 6:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 28-26. Seven Nets have scored, Mikal Bridges has six points in his debut to lead the team. – 6:36 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 28-26. Seven Nets have scored, Mikal Bridges has six points in his debut to lead the team. – 6:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges X Cam Johnson = all smiles in Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/YZSxgInFfa – 6:36 PM
Mikal Bridges X Cam Johnson = all smiles in Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/YZSxgInFfa – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris has two 3s in two minutes. Is 9-for-12 from deep since the KD trade. His play has matched the 2018-19 vibes this new team already has. – 6:29 PM
Joe Harris has two 3s in two minutes. Is 9-for-12 from deep since the KD trade. His play has matched the 2018-19 vibes this new team already has. – 6:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges picking up right where he left off the last 2 months by staying aggressive offensively for the Nets. He’s positioned to be the secondary creator the rest of the season and he’s playing like it (while picking up Harden and Maxey full court obviously duh). – 6:28 PM
Mikal Bridges picking up right where he left off the last 2 months by staying aggressive offensively for the Nets. He’s positioned to be the secondary creator the rest of the season and he’s playing like it (while picking up Harden and Maxey full court obviously duh). – 6:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas checks in to roaring applause to replace Mikal Bridges. – 6:27 PM
Cam Thomas checks in to roaring applause to replace Mikal Bridges. – 6:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton start for Brooklyn. New-look #Nets out to a quick 14-6 lead on the #Sixers with 7:31 left in the first. – 6:17 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton start for Brooklyn. New-look #Nets out to a quick 14-6 lead on the #Sixers with 7:31 left in the first. – 6:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Five consecutive possessions:
1. Mikal Bridges pull-up jumper
2. Cam Johnson three
3. Mikal Bridges steal and score off inbounds
4. Cam Johnson pull-up jumper
5. Dorian Finney-Smith three
Nets lead 14-5. Quite the start for the newcomers. – 6:17 PM
Five consecutive possessions:
1. Mikal Bridges pull-up jumper
2. Cam Johnson three
3. Mikal Bridges steal and score off inbounds
4. Cam Johnson pull-up jumper
5. Dorian Finney-Smith three
Nets lead 14-5. Quite the start for the newcomers. – 6:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yup. Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Nets uniforms is still gonna be weird for a while – 6:12 PM
Yup. Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Nets uniforms is still gonna be weird for a while – 6:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson introduced for the first time as Nets: pic.twitter.com/Xh8acqh9iB – 6:09 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson introduced for the first time as Nets: pic.twitter.com/Xh8acqh9iB – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers coulda drafted
Hart over Pasecniks
Brunson over Shamet
And Just kept Mikal Bridges. – 5:57 PM
Sixers coulda drafted
Hart over Pasecniks
Brunson over Shamet
And Just kept Mikal Bridges. – 5:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges: “I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I probably (would have) made that trade too.” – 5:53 PM
Mikal Bridges: “I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I probably (would have) made that trade too.” – 5:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Johnson remembered getting breakfast after a lift session back in June when the KD rumors were really swirling and they were talking about the possibility of living in Brooklyn. They’ve had a lot of time to be ready for the possibility so they are adjusted and ready to compete. – 5:48 PM
Johnson remembered getting breakfast after a lift session back in June when the KD rumors were really swirling and they were talking about the possibility of living in Brooklyn. They’ve had a lot of time to be ready for the possibility so they are adjusted and ready to compete. – 5:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges called Cam Johnson shortly after the trade broke and they got together in the hotel. Said it was a “last supper” vibe with some of his former teammates.
They knew a KD deal meant both moving so they would say to each other, “At least we got us” if it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/0du3zVKNp1 – 5:46 PM
Mikal Bridges called Cam Johnson shortly after the trade broke and they got together in the hotel. Said it was a “last supper” vibe with some of his former teammates.
They knew a KD deal meant both moving so they would say to each other, “At least we got us” if it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/0du3zVKNp1 – 5:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges said he’ll miss Phoenix, but he understands the Suns’ decision:
“I mean, I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d probably make that trade too.” pic.twitter.com/ks2jpfcEu5 – 5:44 PM
Mikal Bridges said he’ll miss Phoenix, but he understands the Suns’ decision:
“I mean, I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d probably make that trade too.” pic.twitter.com/ks2jpfcEu5 – 5:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their nickname “The Twins”:
“Everything we did, we did together. We worked out together, we chilled, ate, watched film… Deandre Ayton gave us that nickname cause we do everything together, and three and a half years later we’re stuck with it.” pic.twitter.com/5owXzkKeM5 – 5:31 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their nickname “The Twins”:
“Everything we did, we did together. We worked out together, we chilled, ate, watched film… Deandre Ayton gave us that nickname cause we do everything together, and three and a half years later we’re stuck with it.” pic.twitter.com/5owXzkKeM5 – 5:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are starting for BKN tonight, team says. – 5:31 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are starting for BKN tonight, team says. – 5:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“Damn! He out the East. Now let’s go do something special”
Few teams were impacted by the Kevin Durant trade and Brooklyn tearing it down quite like #Cavs. Their playoff chances increased exponentially even without making a deal at the deadline
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 5:31 PM
“Damn! He out the East. Now let’s go do something special”
Few teams were impacted by the Kevin Durant trade and Brooklyn tearing it down quite like #Cavs. Their playoff chances increased exponentially even without making a deal at the deadline
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 5:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on finding out he was traded:
“I was like get outta here. I went to Twitter and refreshed it and it was right there… Us and all our former teammates were there, it was kinda like last supper vibes.” pic.twitter.com/0kIzNXmmyq – 5:23 PM
Mikal Bridges on finding out he was traded:
“I was like get outta here. I went to Twitter and refreshed it and it was right there… Us and all our former teammates were there, it was kinda like last supper vibes.” pic.twitter.com/0kIzNXmmyq – 5:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade too.” – 5:11 PM
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade too.” – 5:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bridges gives an honest and straightforward answer when asked if he was surprised the Suns actually made the move to trade him after months of speculation.
“It’s KD,” Bridges said. “I get it.” – 5:10 PM
Bridges gives an honest and straightforward answer when asked if he was surprised the Suns actually made the move to trade him after months of speculation.
“It’s KD,” Bridges said. “I get it.” – 5:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade to.” – 5:09 PM
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade to.” – 5:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are handling this press conference well. Said they’ve known for over a year that if Kevin Durant got traded to Phoenix, they would likely be going the other way. Both guys are funny, have easy chemistry, could close down a bar if they wanted. – 5:08 PM
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are handling this press conference well. Said they’ve known for over a year that if Kevin Durant got traded to Phoenix, they would likely be going the other way. Both guys are funny, have easy chemistry, could close down a bar if they wanted. – 5:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” – 5:05 PM
Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” – 5:05 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history ⭐
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD are ahead of him 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 4:47 PM
Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history ⭐
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD are ahead of him 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 4:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Welcome to Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/Hcs8tk1O5f – 4:44 PM
Welcome to Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/Hcs8tk1O5f – 4:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
First look at Mikal Bridges in Nets gear as he warms up for his Brooklyn debut. pic.twitter.com/6vyUejaITN – 4:37 PM
First look at Mikal Bridges in Nets gear as he warms up for his Brooklyn debut. pic.twitter.com/6vyUejaITN – 4:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the @BrooklynNets.
Jacque Vaughn said this starting group gives them a lot of versatility on both the offensive and defensive side. – 4:23 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the @BrooklynNets.
Jacque Vaughn said this starting group gives them a lot of versatility on both the offensive and defensive side. – 4:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton will start for the Nets tonight. – 4:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton will start for the Nets tonight. – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges will start tonight alongside Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. No limits on Nic. – 4:20 PM
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges will start tonight alongside Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. No limits on Nic. – 4:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are both expected to start tonight for the #Nets. – 4:20 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are both expected to start tonight for the #Nets. – 4:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will both start for the Nets tonight – 4:19 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will both start for the Nets tonight – 4:19 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Realtors use the exclusivity of a pocket listing to create leverage. Buy now before everyone else has a chance. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets negotiated the trade for Kevin Durant with the Suns. Story w/ @Brian Windhorst espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:20 PM
Realtors use the exclusivity of a pocket listing to create leverage. Buy now before everyone else has a chance. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets negotiated the trade for Kevin Durant with the Suns. Story w/ @Brian Windhorst espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How will Kevin Durant fit with the Phoenix Suns?
@NekiasNBA breaks down @Kevin Durant‘s film and what we can expect from the new-look Suns. This is a must-read piece: basketballnews.com/stories/how-ke… – 3:10 PM
How will Kevin Durant fit with the Phoenix Suns?
@NekiasNBA breaks down @Kevin Durant‘s film and what we can expect from the new-look Suns. This is a must-read piece: basketballnews.com/stories/how-ke… – 3:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Following trade completion, new Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johson are available to play tonight against the Sixers.
(A VERY weird thing for yours truly to type!) pic.twitter.com/BYdu9Y0vhZ – 2:31 PM
Following trade completion, new Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johson are available to play tonight against the Sixers.
(A VERY weird thing for yours truly to type!) pic.twitter.com/BYdu9Y0vhZ – 2:31 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
In the wake of a both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining new teams, I took a look at the history of midseason NBA trades for key players and how those teams have performed in the playoffs in this week’s #peltonmailbag: es.pn/3jSm2Yo (ESPN+) – 2:26 PM
In the wake of a both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining new teams, I took a look at the history of midseason NBA trades for key players and how those teams have performed in the playoffs in this week’s #peltonmailbag: es.pn/3jSm2Yo (ESPN+) – 2:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
First look at Kevin Durant wearing the Suns outfit 😎
pic.twitter.com/H8rMKxoy7j – 1:44 PM
First look at Kevin Durant wearing the Suns outfit 😎
pic.twitter.com/H8rMKxoy7j – 1:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:35 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:34 PM
Mikal Bridges are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
First look at Kevin Durant wearing the Suns jersey 😎
pic.twitter.com/H8rMKxoy7j – 1:30 PM
First look at Kevin Durant wearing the Suns jersey 😎
pic.twitter.com/H8rMKxoy7j – 1:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#BrooklynNets status report vs. #Sixers
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) – AVAILABLE
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) – AVAILABLE
Ca@ Johnson (trade pending) – AVAILABLE – 1:29 PM
#BrooklynNets status report vs. #Sixers
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) – AVAILABLE
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) – AVAILABLE
Ca@ Johnson (trade pending) – AVAILABLE – 1:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will officially make their Nets debut tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 1:28 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will officially make their Nets debut tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 1:28 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This is all pretty wild to see unfold. Charles Barkley spent all summer calling KD a “bus rider,” then KD got Steve Nash up outta Brooklyn, now KD is playing for the franchise that hangs retired jerseys for Barkley & Nash pic.twitter.com/6SACNNfkEC – 1:28 PM
This is all pretty wild to see unfold. Charles Barkley spent all summer calling KD a “bus rider,” then KD got Steve Nash up outta Brooklyn, now KD is playing for the franchise that hangs retired jerseys for Barkley & Nash pic.twitter.com/6SACNNfkEC – 1:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play tonight vs PHI – 1:28 PM
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play tonight vs PHI – 1:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. – 1:27 PM
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. – 1:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will all play against the 76ers tonight. – 1:27 PM
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will all play against the 76ers tonight. – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are all available tonight. – 1:27 PM
Nets say Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are all available tonight. – 1:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is in Phoenix and appears to be settled in.
This would lead you to believe he’s taken his physical, clearing the way for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to make their Nets dehut tonight.pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:17 PM
Kevin Durant is in Phoenix and appears to be settled in.
This would lead you to believe he’s taken his physical, clearing the way for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to make their Nets dehut tonight.pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant in Suns gear for the first time. pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:15 PM
Kevin Durant in Suns gear for the first time. pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:15 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant has arrived in Phoenix 👀
Via @Phoenix Suns
pic.twitter.com/wCoaOhmgmY – 1:10 PM
Kevin Durant has arrived in Phoenix 👀
Via @Phoenix Suns
pic.twitter.com/wCoaOhmgmY – 1:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
For the Nets, Seth Curry is out, while Nic Claxton is questionable. Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable as trade is still pending – 12:48 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
For the Nets, Seth Curry is out, while Nic Claxton is questionable. Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable as trade is still pending – 12:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was.clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:32 PM
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was.clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was:clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:31 PM
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was:clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Got Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/mHBTWFIESl – 12:28 PM
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Got Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/mHBTWFIESl – 12:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Goodbye KD and Kyrie, goodbye national TV. Nets-Heat on Wed. Feb. 15 got bumped from ESPN for Cavaliers-76ers at 7:30pm – 12:14 PM
Goodbye KD and Kyrie, goodbye national TV. Nets-Heat on Wed. Feb. 15 got bumped from ESPN for Cavaliers-76ers at 7:30pm – 12:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Nets having traded Durant, ESPN dumped next Wednesday’s Heat-Nets game (Miami’s final game before the All Star break) and replaced it with Cleveland-Philadelphia. Bally Sports Sun will air the Heat-Nets game. – 12:07 PM
With Nets having traded Durant, ESPN dumped next Wednesday’s Heat-Nets game (Miami’s final game before the All Star break) and replaced it with Cleveland-Philadelphia. Bally Sports Sun will air the Heat-Nets game. – 12:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers. – 12:07 PM
NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers. – 12:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Phoenix is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 right now.” Charles Barkley talks Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 11:46 AM
“Phoenix is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 right now.” Charles Barkley talks Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 11:46 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It’s unclear whether Bridges and Johnson will play. Both are listed as questionable.
Likely waiting on physicals for KD and Warren in Phoenix. – 10:55 AM
It’s unclear whether Bridges and Johnson will play. Both are listed as questionable.
Likely waiting on physicals for KD and Warren in Phoenix. – 10:55 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How the KD trade went down, Chris Paul’s clue, what the Suns plan to do from here, Westbrook’s options, the health of LeBron, Jae Crowder’s message to Bucks fans and more with @Marc Stein on #thisleague UNCUT: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:17 AM
How the KD trade went down, Chris Paul’s clue, what the Suns plan to do from here, Westbrook’s options, the health of LeBron, Jae Crowder’s message to Bucks fans and more with @Marc Stein on #thisleague UNCUT: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lost in the Kevin Durant trade is T.J. Warren, a familiar face who’s suddenly important to Phoenix’s depth. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what the Suns can expect from Tony Buckets in his first season back after missing 2 years of basketball: https://t.co/WWVDTHxXcv pic.twitter.com/mmHMAxBRXj – 10:03 AM
Lost in the Kevin Durant trade is T.J. Warren, a familiar face who’s suddenly important to Phoenix’s depth. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what the Suns can expect from Tony Buckets in his first season back after missing 2 years of basketball: https://t.co/WWVDTHxXcv pic.twitter.com/mmHMAxBRXj – 10:03 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
76ers finally come to Brooklyn tonight for the first time since the Harden-Simmons swap.
Just a year later, and Durant and Irving are also gone. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:30 AM
76ers finally come to Brooklyn tonight for the first time since the Harden-Simmons swap.
Just a year later, and Durant and Irving are also gone. | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:30 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both post their goodbyes to Phoenix on Instagram.
Bridges: “On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I
got my twin wit me toooo so its up!”
Johnson: “Broooooklynnnn, I am excited for this new adventure. LETS HOOP” pic.twitter.com/NIZi1v1I1t – 9:27 AM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both post their goodbyes to Phoenix on Instagram.
Bridges: “On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I
got my twin wit me toooo so its up!”
Johnson: “Broooooklynnnn, I am excited for this new adventure. LETS HOOP” pic.twitter.com/NIZi1v1I1t – 9:27 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will have an introductory press conference at 4:45 before tonight’s game. – 9:19 AM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will have an introductory press conference at 4:45 before tonight’s game. – 9:19 AM
More on this storyline
After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Williams joined the pursuit on Saturday, veteran guard Terrence Ross plans to sign with Phoenix upon finalizing a contract buyout, sources told ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
James Harden acknowledged Saturday that his brief tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was “frustrating” and that he “left for a reason,” after playing for the first time in Barclays Center since he pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers just prior to the February 2022 trade deadline. After a week in which the Nets traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden didn’t seem surprised that the organization was forced to press the button on another rebuild while noting that he no longer looks like “the crazy one” for leaving. When asked whether he could have imagined a scenario in which both Durant and Irving were gone by the time he played his first game against the Nets, Harden responded: “Yeah.” -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Mikal Bridges on the trade from the Suns: “It’s KD I get it. I would rather get traded for KD than someone I didn’t feel was good. … It’s Kevin Durant. I would probably make that trade, too.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 11, 2023
StatMuse: Mikal Bridges has never missed a game in his college and NBA career. He’s on track to play 83 games this season. pic.twitter.com/nZaVuUqpOM -via Twitter @statmuse / February 11, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 11, 2023