Payton Pritchard: 'I definitely was expecting and hoping for a trade'

Pritchard’s minutes have diminished as he plays behind Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcom Brogdon. “I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard told the Globe. “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard regroups after wanting a trade from the #Celtics ahead of the deadline bostonglobe.com/2023/02/11/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Mike Muscala knocks down another 3. Payton Pritchard gets a steal then fast-break layup. Celtics up 46-32 and on an 11-2 run. – 8:19 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Payton Pritchard thought there was a “50-50” chance the Celtics would trade him yesterday. He told me all about an emotional day. He still wants a bigger role but said he wants to focus on his chance to win a ring.
Payton Pritchard thought there was a “50-50” chance the Celtics would trade him yesterday. He told me all about an emotional day. He still wants a bigger role but said he wants to focus on his chance to win a ring.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stevens on Payton Pritchard: (He’s) really good, and inevitably, last year, we played a couple of playoff games with Smart. You don’t know what’s going to happen … (Pritchard’s) proven he can play in the playoffs … we can play him at point and bump others to the wings.” – 6:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Celtics answered the call to keep this group together, and still found a way to add to it. Payton Pritchard remains as back court depth, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet stay after big nights vs. #76ers, as does Grant before his free agency clnsmedia.com/grant-williams… – 7:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Payton Pritchard is sticking around Boston just a little bit longer
Payton Pritchard is sticking around Boston just a little bit longer
He played 21 minutes in Friday’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, the most time for him in two weeks, but Pritchard said he was closely following Thursday’s trade deadline, hoping he would be moved somewhere for an opportunity to play. “I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard told the Globe. “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.” -via Boston Globe / February 11, 2023
The Spurs are trading Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors after the Celtics and multiple other teams attempted to trade for the veteran center. League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round picks for the big man ahead of Thursday’s deal. Ultimately, the Spurs elected to go with the Raptors’ offer which included a top-6 protected first-round pick for 2024, two future second round picks and center Khem Birch. -via Booth Newspapers / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 8, 2023