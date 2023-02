Payton Pritchard: 'I definitely was expecting and hoping for a trade'

He played 21 minutes in Friday’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, the most time for him in two weeks, but Pritchard said he was closely following Thursday’s trade deadline, hoping he would be moved somewhere for an opportunity to play. “I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard told the Globe. “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.” -via Boston Globe / February 11, 2023