Live stream: Pistons 4, Raptors 7

The Detroit Pistons (15-42) play against the Toronto Raptors (26-31) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 12, 2023
Detroit Pistons 4, Toronto Raptors 7 (Q1 10:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart connects on his first 3-pointer of the game, but VanVleet counters with one of his own. – 3:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I typed in “Jakob Poeltl height’ after seeing him stand next to Duren, and Google gave me his height in meters. Get it together Canada smh – 3:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s Casey Bowl XIV, but no Nick Nurse, away from the team for personal reasons, takes some of the fun out of it. Pistons have won 9 of 13 Casey Bowls. – 3:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey continues to get a strong ovation from the Toronto crowd when announced. – 3:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starters for Detroit: Hayes, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Stewart, Duren. Casey received a nice round of applause during pregame intros – 3:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
If there’s a team the Pistons consistently play better than Boston, it’s Toronto. Their loss to the Raptors in November snapped a six-game winning streak against them. And that one went down to the wire – 3:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Do you guys want me to tell you the last time Detroit lost in Toronto or am I a jinx? – 3:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Poeltl moves into the Trent spot in the Raptors starting lineup with VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam and Achiuwa – 2:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jakob Poeltl starts in Trent’s place. He starts with Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa and FVV. – 2:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Poeltl starts for Trent. It’s only his 5th start as a Raptor and 1st since Feb. 14, 2017 – almost exactly 6 years ago. It’s the 3rd time Poeltl and Siakam have started together and 1st since Nov. 9, 2016. It’s the 1st time that Poeltl, Siakam and VanVleet have started together. – 2:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jakob Poeltl starts in Trent’s place. He starts with Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa and Poeltl. – 2:36 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Casey on Poeltl, who he coached for a couple seasons in Toronto: “Jak is probably one of the brightest IQ players in the league… He would fit a lot of teams in today’s game.” – 2:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The 1:30 p.m. injury report lists James Wiseman (trade pending) as OUT. – 2:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: es.pn/3JXEucV – 1:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman (trade pending) is now listed as OUT for todays game vs. Raptors. – 1:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/rgcoGCbzrQ – 1:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on Pascal Siakam getting into all-star as an injury replacement: “I’m so happy that he made it. He deserved it. I don’t know what the crazy (13) other coaches were thinking but he should have been on the first ballot.” pic.twitter.com/gG0Y9Z0dkl – 1:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Dwane Casey calls Poeltl one of the highest IQ guys in the league and thinks he’ll be a great fit for Toronto — spoke VERY highly of Yak’s skillset & personality et al. – 1:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Wiseman situation: “My thoughts are with all of the guys involved (sitting with new teams). … Hopefully it’s rectified soon because we have to do right thing by these young men.”
Said Detroit is still at the mercy of the league as Portland and Golden State sort out – 1:36 PM
Casey on Wiseman situation: “My thoughts are with all of the guys involved (sitting with new teams). … Hopefully it’s rectified soon because we have to do right thing by these young men.”
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey on Jakob Poeltl
“Jak is probably one of the highest IQ players in the league.” – 1:36 PM
Dwane Casey on Jakob Poeltl
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Raptors (H) Reds vs. Pistons (A) Throwback Away Teals
7.4/10 pic.twitter.com/DumfE1rG2L – 1:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left calf strain will keep Gary Trent Jr out of today’s epic Raptors-Pistons contest – 1:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. is out today with a left calf strain. O.G. is still day to day with his ankle injury, but out today. – 1:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons assistant coach and Philly native Jerome Allen is rocking an Eagles jersey pregame pic.twitter.com/gKq5zdAWBW – 12:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like #Pistons assistant and Philly native Jerome Allen is ready for the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/g5s0zZDFtN – 12:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade Cunningham and Marvin Bagley III (on the other end) are getting some pregame shooting in. pic.twitter.com/IzS5ZgNAuL – 12:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham sighting here in Toronto pic.twitter.com/3zrYfJyuMA – 12:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will be the acting head coach vs. the Detroit Pistons today, sources tell ESPN. Coach Nick Nurse will miss the game for personal reasons. – 11:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
“It was the sickest (stuff) I’ve ever seen in my life.”
The week LeBron James made NBA history, I caught up with six #Nuggets players to find out their favorite LeBron memories. Posters, buzzer-beaters, the 25-point Detroit game, it’s all here.
denverpost.com/2023/02/12/leb… – 10:11 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
