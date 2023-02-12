Live stream: Pistons 4, Raptors 7

The Detroit Pistons (15-42) play against the Toronto Raptors (26-31) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 12, 2023

Detroit Pistons 4, Toronto Raptors 7 (Q1 10:17)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Fred

Pascal

Scottie

Precious

Jakob

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: 1:59 PM ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: es.pn/3JXEucV

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Dwane Casey on Pascal Siakam getting into all-star as an injury replacement: “I’m so happy that he made it. He deserved it. I don’t know what the crazy (13) other coaches were thinking but he should have been on the first ballot.” 1:52 PM Dwane Casey on Pascal Siakam getting into all-star as an injury replacement: “I’m so happy that he made it. He deserved it. I don’t know what the crazy (13) other coaches were thinking but he should have been on the first ballot.” pic.twitter.com/gG0Y9Z0dkl

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Wiseman situation: “My thoughts are with all of the guys involved (sitting with new teams). … Hopefully it’s rectified soon because we have to do right thing by these young men.”

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Dwane Casey on Jakob Poeltl

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Raptors (H) Reds vs. Pistons (A) Throwback Away Teals

7.4/10 1:31 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Raptors (H) Reds vs. Pistons (A) Throwback Away Teals7.4/10 pic.twitter.com/DumfE1rG2L

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons assistant coach and Philly native Jerome Allen is rocking an Eagles jersey pregame 12:59 PM Pistons assistant coach and Philly native Jerome Allen is rocking an Eagles jersey pregame pic.twitter.com/gKq5zdAWBW

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Looks like #Pistons assistant and Philly native Jerome Allen is ready for the #SuperBowl 12:58 PM Looks like #Pistons assistant and Philly native Jerome Allen is ready for the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/g5s0zZDFtN

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cade Cunningham and Marvin Bagley III (on the other end) are getting some pregame shooting in. 12:50 PM Cade Cunningham and Marvin Bagley III (on the other end) are getting some pregame shooting in. pic.twitter.com/IzS5ZgNAuL

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will be the acting head coach vs. the Detroit Pistons today, sources tell ESPN. Coach Nick Nurse will miss the game for personal reasons. – Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will be the acting head coach vs. the Detroit Pistons today, sources tell ESPN. Coach Nick Nurse will miss the game for personal reasons. – 11:25 AM