Pistons vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,547,363 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $5,768,715 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 12, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson was teammates with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown in Detroit. He played with Ish Smith in Detroit and OKC. pic.twitter.com/tT4cYqIuiZ – 2:36 AM