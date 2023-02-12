 Reggie Jackson Denver bound

After completing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, veteran guard Reggie Jackson intends to sign a free agent deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. The LA Clippers traded Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/buy… – 8:31 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson’s jersey number (1) is taken by Michael Porter Jr. He wore 15 in OKC, but that’s obviously off-limits. He wore 0 in college, but that’s taken by Christian Braun. I bet he goes back to his high school 21. pic.twitter.com/h4YdrtkMGJ – 3:05 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Reggie Jackson to join Nuggets sportando.basketball/en/reggie-jack… – 2:54 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson was teammates with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown in Detroit. He played with Ish Smith in Detroit and OKC. pic.twitter.com/tT4cYqIuiZ – 2:36 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Calvin Booth’s last 10 months:
– Drafted Christian Braun
– Traded for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
– Signed Bruce Brown
– Traded for Thomas Bryant
– Signed Reggie Jackson
He’s having an Executive of the Year season.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
The Nuggets got an important win in Charlotte with Nikola Jokić going MVP mode. MPJ also bounced back nicely.
They also signed Reggie Jackson, so let’s talk about the newest Nugget:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson would be reunited with former Pistons teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, and Ish Smith with the Denver Nuggets – 12:07 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Going LIVE in three minutes to talk about the Nuggets game tonight and Reggie Jackson later.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Reggie Jackson was my top buyout candidate for Denver. He and Thomas Bryant will change the Nuggets’ second unit and rotation quite a bit. And I think it’ll be for the better. – 11:50 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Nuggets following his buyout with the Hornets, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/QX7ZCJR21w – 11:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
Newser on Palmer High’s Reggie Jackson, who’s coming back to Colorado.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson moved to Colorado in 6th grade and stayed through high school. He played at Palmer in Colorado Springs and won Gatorade High School Player of the Year and Mr. Colorado Basketball in 2008. Jackson always has family/friends in attendence when he plays in Denver. – 11:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When assessing the Bones Hyland trade, don’t discount that that transaction opened up a roster spot that will soon become … Reggie Jackson. – 11:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Think of the Nuggets trade deadline this way: Denver got Thomas Bryant and Reggie Jackson for Bones Hyland, Davon Reed and a 2nd round pick – 11:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson is planning to join the Denver Nuggets following a buyout with Charlotte, source tells @denverpost. – 11:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets traded Bones Hyland for two second round picks and Reggie Jackson on a minimum contract. – 11:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the No. 1 West seed Denver Nuggets after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Love Ish Smith as a veteran on this team, but the Nuggets needs Reggie Jackson in that spot. – 8:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
More on this storyline
Reggie Jackson, who’s expected to reach a contract buyout with the Hornets, is near the top of Denver’s wish list, a source told The Post. Jackson’s been with the Clippers for parts of the past four seasons and was traded to Charlotte for former Nugget center Mason Plumlee. The Palmer High School alum is averaging 10.9 points in nearly 26 minutes per game this season. -via Denver Post / February 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “One guy I want to mention right now who potentially is going to get a buyout is Reggie Jackson. Look for him and the Suns to make some contact in the near future.” — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/nKRMGBaBpw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
