RJ Hampton could be waived or bought out

Khobi Price: RJ Hampton potentially could be waived or have his contract with the Orlando Magic bought out, league sources told @orlandosports. It’d give R.J. the opportunity to get more consistent playing time/opportunity elsewhere.
RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
Everything you are going through now is preparing you for what you’ve asked for 🖤stay with it! – 11:49 PM
RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
Happy for Mo Bamba !! Going to miss my brother but excited for his opportunity 🙏🏽 – 2:50 PM

RJ Hampton: I can’t even go to sleep bruh😂 -via Twitter @RjHampton14 / February 9, 2023
RJ Hampton: Legendary @LeBron James 💐💐💐 -via Twitter @RjHampton14 / February 8, 2023
Orlando Magic PR: The @Orlando Magic have recalled R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan from @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / January 29, 2023

