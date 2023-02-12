RJ Hampton could be waived or bought out

Khobi Price: RJ Hampton potentially could be waived or have his contract with the Orlando Magic bought out, league sources told @orlandosports. It’d give R.J. the opportunity to get more consistent playing time/opportunity elsewhere.
Everything you are going through now is preparing you for what you’ve asked for 🖤stay with it! – 11:49 PM
Happy for Mo Bamba !! Going to miss my brother but excited for his opportunity 🙏🏽 – 2:50 PM
Orlando Magic PR: The @Orlando Magic have recalled R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan from @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / January 29, 2023