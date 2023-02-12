Spurs releasing Stanley Johnson

Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs are releasing forward Stanley Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Johnson had a strong stint for the Spurs this season, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, and will now look to join a postseason contender.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
My initial read is the Lakers cannot sign Stanley Johnson but looking into it – 12:14 PM
My initial read is the Lakers cannot sign Stanley Johnson but looking into it – 12:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs are releasing forward Stanley Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson had a strong stint for the Spurs this season, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, and will now look to join a postseason contender. – 11:50 AM
The San Antonio Spurs are releasing forward Stanley Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson had a strong stint for the Spurs this season, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, and will now look to join a postseason contender. – 11:50 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Available Spurs tonight:
BIGS
– Zach Collins
– Dom Barlow
FORWARDS
– Doug McDermott
– KBD
– Isaiah Roby
– Stanley Johnson
GUARDS
– Malaki Branham
– Blake Wesley
– Devonte’ Graham
Woof. – 1:23 PM
Available Spurs tonight:
BIGS
– Zach Collins
– Dom Barlow
FORWARDS
– Doug McDermott
– KBD
– Isaiah Roby
– Stanley Johnson
GUARDS
– Malaki Branham
– Blake Wesley
– Devonte’ Graham
Woof. – 1:23 PM
More on this storyline
Tom Orsborn: Spurs say Sochan (quad) and Richardson (knee) are out while S. Johnson (wrist) is available. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / January 26, 2023
San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan (left quad contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday’s game against LA Clippers. Josh Richardson (right knee soreness) and Stanley Johnson (right wrist soreness) are questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Pop on what Spurs like about Stanley Johnson: “He’s a tough competitor. He’s defensive-minded. He’s strong. He’s a big wing. And he plays hard.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / December 14, 2022