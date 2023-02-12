Suns to sign Terrence Ross

After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Williams joined the pursuit on Saturday, veteran guard Terrence Ross plans to sign with Phoenix upon finalizing a contract buyout, sources told ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks had emerged as a frontrunner earlier Saturday, but the Suns made the case to Ross on the opportunity to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to bolster the Suns’ depleted wing depth on what figures to be a deep playoff run.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/12/buy…8:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about Terrence Ross as a potential buyout candidate for the Suns the other day: bit.ly/40MqCYQ12:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Willams joined the pursuit, G Terrence Ross plans to sign with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Ross, finalizing a contract buyout with the Magic, brings his 38% 3-point shooting to Suns’ title pursuit. pic.twitter.com/AKTjsrT0dP12:07 AM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic drop home game to Heat in overtime as Terrence Ross works on a buyout.
Story: https://t.co/v1SniO41UE pic.twitter.com/2saVvMLBCi10:10 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
In light of the Magic and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Two-way forward Admiral Schofield has been upgraded to available. pic.twitter.com/YUYWY03gER3:49 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
In light of the and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Two-way forward Admiral Schofield has been upgraded to available.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… pic.twitter.com/h4d9mtPy7K3:45 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/rep…3:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Terrence Ross reportedly finalizing a buyout with Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/terrence-ro…1:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Terrence Ross was #17 on my buyout board
theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0…12:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Terrence Ross (about to hit market, per Woj) has been a guy the Heat respects. But with 2 open Heat roster spots, what do you prioritize – veteran PG, bench shooter/scorer like Ross (a SG), another power rotation player (Orlando R or a vet?) A conundrum: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…12:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Nothing but respect and appreciation for Terrence Ross.🫡 – 12:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Orlando Magic and Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/EshDi1hdjT12:08 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
It will be great to see T-Ross catch on with a contender and help them in the playoffs. He is a great shooting threat and will without a doubt carry on the Human Torch nickname. – 11:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Orlando Magic and guard Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Ross has played seven seasons with the Magic and will now get an opportunity to join a contender. – 11:53 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Terrence Ross should the Orlando swingman secure a buyout from the Magic, league sources say.
Much more on the buyout market and trade deadline fallout on our latest pod with @Chris Haynes here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi…11:17 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…9:41 AM

