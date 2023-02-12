Warriors complete four-team trade, send James Wiseman to Detroit

The Golden State Warriors completed a four-team trade that allows guard Gary Payton II to pass his physical and three more players — James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) — cleared beginning on Monday, sources told ESPN on Sunday night. The Warriors — who held up the trade after team doctors raised concerns about Payton’s injured abdomen — will await an NBA inquiry into the Portland Trail Blazers ‘ alleged failure to provide relevant pre-agreement medical information, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams. – 5:34 PM
ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams. – 5:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons currently have one big man available to play as things stand right now, and it’s Stew.
Noel is away from the team, no update on Duren yet, Bagley is still out and Wiseman isn’t officially a Piston yet. – 4:08 PM
The Pistons currently have one big man available to play as things stand right now, and it’s Stew.
Noel is away from the team, no update on Duren yet, Bagley is still out and Wiseman isn’t officially a Piston yet. – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The 1:30 p.m. injury report lists James Wiseman (trade pending) as OUT. – 2:00 PM
The 1:30 p.m. injury report lists James Wiseman (trade pending) as OUT. – 2:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: es.pn/3JXEucV – 1:59 PM
ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: es.pn/3JXEucV – 1:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman (trade pending) is now listed as OUT for todays game vs. Raptors. – 1:55 PM
James Wiseman (trade pending) is now listed as OUT for todays game vs. Raptors. – 1:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Wiseman situation: “My thoughts are with all of the guys involved (sitting with new teams). … Hopefully it’s rectified soon because we have to do right thing by these young men.”
Said Detroit is still at the mercy of the league as Portland and Golden State sort out – 1:36 PM
Casey on Wiseman situation: “My thoughts are with all of the guys involved (sitting with new teams). … Hopefully it’s rectified soon because we have to do right thing by these young men.”
Said Detroit is still at the mercy of the league as Portland and Golden State sort out – 1:36 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
This is going to be so awkward if this trade gets cancelled and all the guys have to go back to their teams. Can’t imagine James Wiseman going back to the Warriors locker room after getting benched, shipped out and saying your goodbyes. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/kf1ZnestE8 – 9:14 PM
This is going to be so awkward if this trade gets cancelled and all the guys have to go back to their teams. Can’t imagine James Wiseman going back to the Warriors locker room after getting benched, shipped out and saying your goodbyes. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/kf1ZnestE8 – 9:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons center James Wiseman (trade pending) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Raptors. – 5:40 PM
#Pistons center James Wiseman (trade pending) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Raptors. – 5:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons have James Wiseman listed as Questionable (trade pending) for tomorrow’s game in Toronto.
No, I do not have an update yet. – 5:40 PM
The Pistons have James Wiseman listed as Questionable (trade pending) for tomorrow’s game in Toronto.
No, I do not have an update yet. – 5:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons center James Wiseman is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Raptors. – 5:39 PM
#Pistons center James Wiseman is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Raptors. – 5:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Wiseman (trade pending) is listed as questionable against the Raptors tomorrow – 5:36 PM
James Wiseman (trade pending) is listed as questionable against the Raptors tomorrow – 5:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The James Wiseman era in Golden State has reportedly come to an end on trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:00 AM
The James Wiseman era in Golden State has reportedly come to an end on trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:00 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren said he had never met Wiseman prior today, despite both playing at Memphis at different times.
Said he always respected his game from afar. – 10:22 PM
Duren said he had never met Wiseman prior today, despite both playing at Memphis at different times.
Said he always respected his game from afar. – 10:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Thursday’s four-team deal that sent James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Gary Payton II to the Warriors is in jeopardy after Payton failed his physical, sources confirmed to @Kendra Andrews. es.pn/40ZHPOT – 8:10 PM
Thursday’s four-team deal that sent James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Gary Payton II to the Warriors is in jeopardy after Payton failed his physical, sources confirmed to @Kendra Andrews. es.pn/40ZHPOT – 8:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
What’s the tougher ask: getting hustled and waiting for GP2 to get healthy, or welcoming Wiseman back into the fold after giving up on him?
That’s the Warriors’ decision – 7:48 PM
What’s the tougher ask: getting hustled and waiting for GP2 to get healthy, or welcoming Wiseman back into the fold after giving up on him?
That’s the Warriors’ decision – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on if we’ll see Wiseman make his debut in Toronto on Sunday: “If he can run and chew gum, and all of his physical stuff is done, why not?” – 5:30 PM
Casey on if we’ll see Wiseman make his debut in Toronto on Sunday: “If he can run and chew gum, and all of his physical stuff is done, why not?” – 5:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey says they’ll put Wiseman in some simple situations to get started, but says the terminology will likely be the number one difference from Golden State. – 5:30 PM
Casey says they’ll put Wiseman in some simple situations to get started, but says the terminology will likely be the number one difference from Golden State. – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “We’re not going to put Wiseman in a hole or a box.” Added they’re going to think out of the box with him, like they try to with other guys on team. – 5:29 PM
Casey: “We’re not going to put Wiseman in a hole or a box.” Added they’re going to think out of the box with him, like they try to with other guys on team. – 5:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “We’re not going to put Wiseman in a hole or a box.” Added they’re going to think out of the box with him. – 5:29 PM
Casey: “We’re not going to put Wiseman in a hole or a box.” Added they’re going to think out of the box with him. – 5:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Wiseman: “He’s a big time lob threat. Unbelievable lob threat. What we have to do is see him get out there switching on others.”
Says he thinks Wiseman will be able to stretch the floor: “We’re not going to put him in a hole or box.” – 5:28 PM
Casey on Wiseman: “He’s a big time lob threat. Unbelievable lob threat. What we have to do is see him get out there switching on others.”
Says he thinks Wiseman will be able to stretch the floor: “We’re not going to put him in a hole or box.” – 5:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Wiseman: “He needs time, he needs reps. That’s something he didn’t have in Golden State. Talking to (Kerr), he’s very coachable and a great young man. That’s something we’re looking forward to working with, with another talented young man.” – 5:26 PM
Casey on Wiseman: “He needs time, he needs reps. That’s something he didn’t have in Golden State. Talking to (Kerr), he’s very coachable and a great young man. That’s something we’re looking forward to working with, with another talented young man.” – 5:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “He needs time, he needs reps. Talking to Steve (Kerr), (Wiseman) is coachable and a great young man.” – 5:25 PM
Casey: “He needs time, he needs reps. Talking to Steve (Kerr), (Wiseman) is coachable and a great young man.” – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he talked to Steve Kerr about Wiseman. “They wanted to develop their young guys, they worked with him. But the opportunity for him just wasn’t there.” – 5:24 PM
Casey said he talked to Steve Kerr about Wiseman. “They wanted to develop their young guys, they worked with him. But the opportunity for him just wasn’t there.” – 5:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he talked to Steve Kerr yesterday and said Kerr acknowledged that the Warriors, as a whole, were just on a different timeline than Wiseman. – 5:24 PM
Casey said he talked to Steve Kerr yesterday and said Kerr acknowledged that the Warriors, as a whole, were just on a different timeline than Wiseman. – 5:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on inserting a new member, losing significant role player: “It’s a challenge. A good challenge, to take someone with the ability of Wiseman.”
Mentioned seeing if he can expand from the basket. – 5:22 PM
Casey on inserting a new member, losing significant role player: “It’s a challenge. A good challenge, to take someone with the ability of Wiseman.”
Mentioned seeing if he can expand from the basket. – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Wiseman has been going through his physical all day, it’s a long process. Talked to him on the phone yesterday. – 5:22 PM
Casey said Wiseman has been going through his physical all day, it’s a long process. Talked to him on the phone yesterday. – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Wiseman: Said he’s going through all of his physicals today. They talked on the phone and texted. – 5:20 PM
Dwane Casey on Wiseman: Said he’s going through all of his physicals today. They talked on the phone and texted. – 5:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver on Wiseman: “He needs to play. With your talent, if you don’t use it, you lose it. We need him to get back out there to use his talent and be confident as a player.” – 5:02 PM
Weaver on Wiseman: “He needs to play. With your talent, if you don’t use it, you lose it. We need him to get back out there to use his talent and be confident as a player.” – 5:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said Wiseman won’t play tonight. Still has to pass his physical. “We’re at the mercy of the rules and regulations on that.” – 5:00 PM
Weaver said Wiseman won’t play tonight. Still has to pass his physical. “We’re at the mercy of the rules and regulations on that.” – 5:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Weaver: “We want James (Wiseman) to come here and exhale, unpack his bags and go to work. I don’t see it as a trial.” – 5:00 PM
Weaver: “We want James (Wiseman) to come here and exhale, unpack his bags and go to work. I don’t see it as a trial.” – 5:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver said Wiseman was excited when they talked. “He sees a young group he can be part of, on and off the floor.” – 5:00 PM
Weaver said Wiseman was excited when they talked. “He sees a young group he can be part of, on and off the floor.” – 5:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said Wiseman didn’t get an opportunity in Golden State. He will in Detroit. “When he became available, that changed things for me just being able to add this kind of talent, this kind of size. We think we can unlock him here.” – 4:56 PM
Weaver said Wiseman didn’t get an opportunity in Golden State. He will in Detroit. “When he became available, that changed things for me just being able to add this kind of talent, this kind of size. We think we can unlock him here.” – 4:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver said what happened with Wiseman in Golden State wasn’t his fault or the Warriors’ fault. It was circumstances. “When he became available, it changed things for me. We think we can unlock him here.” – 4:52 PM
Weaver said what happened with Wiseman in Golden State wasn’t his fault or the Warriors’ fault. It was circumstances. “When he became available, it changed things for me. We think we can unlock him here.” – 4:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Troy Weaver on James Wiseman: “It’s simple. During the evaluation process of a player, you look for certain things. He has all the ingredients that we look for in a person, first. As a player, he has all the upside.” – 4:51 PM
Troy Weaver on James Wiseman: “It’s simple. During the evaluation process of a player, you look for certain things. He has all the ingredients that we look for in a person, first. As a player, he has all the upside.” – 4:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Troy Weaver on the start to Wiseman’s career/upside potential: “It’s simple: during the evaluation process of a player, you look for certain things. He has all of the ingredients that we look for in a person first and then, as a player, has tremendous upside.” – 4:51 PM
Troy Weaver on the start to Wiseman’s career/upside potential: “It’s simple: during the evaluation process of a player, you look for certain things. He has all of the ingredients that we look for in a person first and then, as a player, has tremendous upside.” – 4:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Even Steve Kerr apologized for us being here today. He couldn’t talk Gary Payton II, James Wiseman or the trade.
With it being a three-team deal involving four players, every little detail has to be complete by all three teams. – 4:14 PM
Even Steve Kerr apologized for us being here today. He couldn’t talk Gary Payton II, James Wiseman or the trade.
With it being a three-team deal involving four players, every little detail has to be complete by all three teams. – 4:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I think fans will change their mind if Wiseman gets anywhere close to the player he has the potential to be. But yesterday’s reaction wasn’t from a vocal minority. Saddiq was popular and well-liked by the fanbase and the reaction reflected that. – 1:16 PM
I think fans will change their mind if Wiseman gets anywhere close to the player he has the potential to be. But yesterday’s reaction wasn’t from a vocal minority. Saddiq was popular and well-liked by the fanbase and the reaction reflected that. – 1:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Pistons GM Troy Weaver spoke publicly about trading for James Wiseman this morning on @StoneyJansen. The decision lies in the need to compete with the top of the East’s formidable frontcourts.
detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:40 PM
New story: Pistons GM Troy Weaver spoke publicly about trading for James Wiseman this morning on @StoneyJansen. The decision lies in the need to compete with the top of the East’s formidable frontcourts.
detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
‘You’d better have some big guys’: #Pistons GM Troy Weaver says Wiseman trade helps Pistons compete in East: bit.ly/3Xng4wg – 12:36 PM
‘You’d better have some big guys’: #Pistons GM Troy Weaver says Wiseman trade helps Pistons compete in East: bit.ly/3Xng4wg – 12:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Troy Weaver will address the media at 4:45 today to discuss the James Wiseman trade. Stay tuned – 11:45 AM
Troy Weaver will address the media at 4:45 today to discuss the James Wiseman trade. Stay tuned – 11:45 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Me and @MotorCityHoops gave our thoughts on the James Wiseman trade and answered fan questions in an hour-long live Pistons Pulse episode last night freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:22 AM
Me and @MotorCityHoops gave our thoughts on the James Wiseman trade and answered fan questions in an hour-long live Pistons Pulse episode last night freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:22 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
.@shawnwindsor: The Pistons’ James Wiseman gamble actually isn’t much of a gamble at all. There aren’t many bigs with his gifts, and Detroit can give him an opportunity freep.com/story/sports/c… – 11:20 AM
.@shawnwindsor: The Pistons’ James Wiseman gamble actually isn’t much of a gamble at all. There aren’t many bigs with his gifts, and Detroit can give him an opportunity freep.com/story/sports/c… – 11:20 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
From yesterday: Swapping Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman is a high-upside swing for Troy Weaver, and his biggest gamble yet freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:15 AM
From yesterday: Swapping Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman is a high-upside swing for Troy Weaver, and his biggest gamble yet freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:15 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I’ve answered this twice. No more lol, we’ll see Wiseman when we see him – 11:10 AM
I’ve answered this twice. No more lol, we’ll see Wiseman when we see him – 11:10 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Niyo: Troy Weaver, #Pistons take on another big project at trade deadline: bit.ly/3IdNIAk
Analysis: #Pistons strengthen frontcourt depth with trade for Wiseman: bit.ly/3lvDSAQ – 9:34 AM
Niyo: Troy Weaver, #Pistons take on another big project at trade deadline: bit.ly/3IdNIAk
Analysis: #Pistons strengthen frontcourt depth with trade for Wiseman: bit.ly/3lvDSAQ – 9:34 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can the Pistons salvage James Wiseman?
Had a convo with our Warriors writer @anthonyVslater, who covered every second of Wiseman’s career.
He had some great insight into why it didn’t work in Golden State and why he believes there’s something there:
theathletic.com/4175712/2023/0… – 8:43 AM
Can the Pistons salvage James Wiseman?
Had a convo with our Warriors writer @anthonyVslater, who covered every second of Wiseman’s career.
He had some great insight into why it didn’t work in Golden State and why he believes there’s something there:
theathletic.com/4175712/2023/0… – 8:43 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson is up.
Discussing every angle of the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II swap.
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cS2VxL
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzJhpr
TA: https://t.co/daDlGhrlad pic.twitter.com/0cHuOaORJx – 1:34 AM
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson is up.
Discussing every angle of the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II swap.
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cS2VxL
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzJhpr
TA: https://t.co/daDlGhrlad pic.twitter.com/0cHuOaORJx – 1:34 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The James Wiseman era in Golden State has reportedly come to an end on trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 1:00 AM
The James Wiseman era in Golden State has reportedly come to an end on trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 1:00 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Warriors will go through with the Gary Payton II four-team trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Golden State will not pass Payton’s physical exam, sources said, but has decided to move forward with deal that brings back the key 2022 championship piece. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 12, 2023
Anthony Slater: Bob Myers is expected to address reporters on the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II trade — and everything surrounding it — tomorrow -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: There are still details getting ironed out with league office, but Golden State is expressing confidence to teams that trade will be completed ahead of 9:30 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 12, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Gary Payton II, James Wiseman, Kevin Knox, Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers