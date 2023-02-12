Zion Williamson suffers hamstring injury setback, out several more weeks

Will Guillory: David Griffin just told media in New Orleans that Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his hamstring rehab and he’ll be out several more weeks. Really tough blow for the Pelicans. Williamson hasn’t played since Jan. 2.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Zion Williamson: Pelicans fans looking for more info on hamstring strains and subsequent aggravations can refer to this piece I did on Chris Paul when CP3 was struggling with the injury. instreetclothes.com/2015/05/03/und… – 2:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Zion Williamson re-aggravated his hamstring injury, and he’s looking at missing multiple weeks. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per GM David Griffin. pic.twitter.com/GLiKwFSfGl – 2:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Pelicans are 17-12 with Zion Williamson this season, and 12-16 without him.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion career games played: 114
Zion career games missed: 169
He will need to play at least 12 more games this season to avoid missing the majority of the regular season for the third time in four years. – 2:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin says Zion Williamson has reaggeavated his hamstring strain while doing rehab work on the floor. Zion is expected to miss multiple weeks. – 2:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
David Griffin just told media in New Orleans that Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his hamstring rehab and he’ll be out several more weeks.
Really tough blow for the Pelicans. Williamson hasn’t played since Jan. 2. – 2:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
David Griffin says Zion Williamson re- aggravated his hamstring injury. He’s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG. – 2:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson suffered a setback on his injured right hamstring and will be sidelined several more weeks. He has already missed close to six weeks with the injury. – 2:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels recognizing Zion, Jose and Trey before tonight’s game for being selected to All-Star weekend pic.twitter.com/ZqgEk7dRQe – 10:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
These three will replace KD, Steph and Zion 👀
(via @Adrian Wojnarowski) pic.twitter.com/FS4KiaQYDe – 1:33 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
zagsblog.com/2023/02/10/ant… – 1:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion s Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ARiN5tPPld – 1:19 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
He’s also maintained a reliable perimeter shot despite not having a ton of space to spot up. He’s gonna have those opportunities in bunches, especially once Zion is back and rolling. Just a good trade for the Pelicans. – 12:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans reserve center/forward Larry Nance Jr. continues to entertain New Orleans fans, teammates with his humorous “Game Recaps” on Twitter. The idea began in December after one of Zion Williamson’s brutally effective performances. Article: https://t.co/lBdifJ9JGx pic.twitter.com/XmOhMYOIFi – 9:45 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Dyson Daniels remains out for the Pelicans as does Zion Williamson for the team’s game against the Cavs tomorrow night.
Devonte Graham (trade pending) is listed but that should be lifted once the trade call goes through tonight. – 7:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels got Devonte’ Graham to add shooting around Zion. He shot 34.3% from 3 on 5.8 attempts in New Orleans. Played 29 games w/ Zion.
Great locker room guy. Played a small part in turnaround last year. Just pretty reliant on one skill, which he didn’t do at an elite level here. – 3:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook trade impacts the Pelicans in many ways
🏀 Will Pelicans make a move before trade deadline?
🏀 Zion Williamson update
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/7kMzWorwon – 3:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Those three players are expected to place Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game. Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before ASG. Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / February 8, 2023