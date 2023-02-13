Ben Simmons on current Nets roster: We've got a lot of guys that are happy to be here

Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons on the new-look #Nets: “We’ve got a lot of guys that are happy to be here and just want to play and win. So they compete. So it’s good; it’s good energy here.”
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his 4th quarter minutes: “It’s a little frustrating trying to find some rhythm and consistency; but that’s what it is at this point right now. Guys have been in and out due to injuries, trades, so there’s been a lot of different things that play factors into it.” – 11:46 AM
Ben Simmons on his 4th quarter minutes: “It’s a little frustrating trying to find some rhythm and consistency; but that’s what it is at this point right now. Guys have been in and out due to injuries, trades, so there’s been a lot of different things that play factors into it.” – 11:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on the new-look #Nets: “We’ve got a lot of guys that are happy to be here and just want to play and win. So they compete. So it’s good; it’s good energy here.” – 11:38 AM
Ben Simmons on the new-look #Nets: “We’ve got a lot of guys that are happy to be here and just want to play and win. So they compete. So it’s good; it’s good energy here.” – 11:38 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
From Joel Embiid’s heroics, the Sixers’ main issue defensively, and the strangeness of seeing this Ben Simmons, here are ten observations from the Sixers’ wins over New York and Brooklyn: theathletic.com/4186640/2023/0… – 10:21 AM
From Joel Embiid’s heroics, the Sixers’ main issue defensively, and the strangeness of seeing this Ben Simmons, here are ten observations from the Sixers’ wins over New York and Brooklyn: theathletic.com/4186640/2023/0… – 10:21 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers has hopes that Ben Simmons can get back to who he was in the past #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/12/six… via @SixersWire – 8:56 AM
Doc Rivers has hopes that Ben Simmons can get back to who he was in the past #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/12/six… via @SixersWire – 8:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Now a #Nets reserve, Ben Simmons looks nothing like a guy who was three-time #NBAAllStar as Sixer.
“I believe he can get back to where he was with us, especially now, I think, because he will have the ball in his hands more,” Doc Rivers said of Simmons.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 7:19 AM
Now a #Nets reserve, Ben Simmons looks nothing like a guy who was three-time #NBAAllStar as Sixer.
“I believe he can get back to where he was with us, especially now, I think, because he will have the ball in his hands more,” Doc Rivers said of Simmons.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 7:19 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers speaking on Ben Simmons: “I believe he can get back to where he was with us; especially now I think because he’ll have the ball in his hands more…It’s just going to take time.” #Nets #Sixers – 10:21 PM
Doc Rivers speaking on Ben Simmons: “I believe he can get back to where he was with us; especially now I think because he’ll have the ball in his hands more…It’s just going to take time.” #Nets #Sixers – 10:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc on how he feels about Ben Simmons today: “It’s not like we’re enemies or anything like that. At the beginning, right away, none of us talked to anybody. That whole thing was awful. But that’s gone now. That’s in the past. We’re human. We move on. That’s part of life, man.” – 9:57 PM
Doc on how he feels about Ben Simmons today: “It’s not like we’re enemies or anything like that. At the beginning, right away, none of us talked to anybody. That whole thing was awful. But that’s gone now. That’s in the past. We’re human. We move on. That’s part of life, man.” – 9:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid share a quick handshake and hug after the game. They had a brief conversation and then headed back to their respective locker rooms. – 8:29 PM
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid share a quick handshake and hug after the game. They had a brief conversation and then headed back to their respective locker rooms. – 8:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons coulda reverse jammed it but chooses the pass. Leads to an extra point for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/TNFKbUPPwo – 8:02 PM
Ben Simmons coulda reverse jammed it but chooses the pass. Leads to an extra point for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/TNFKbUPPwo – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just passed up a wide-open layup and got some groans from the crowd.
Luckily it led to a Joe Harris three. – 7:57 PM
Ben Simmons just passed up a wide-open layup and got some groans from the crowd.
Luckily it led to a Joe Harris three. – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has only played 10 minutes with 2:26 left in the 3rd quarter. – 7:40 PM
Ben Simmons has only played 10 minutes with 2:26 left in the 3rd quarter. – 7:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I get Tyrese Maxey guarding Patty Mills, I don’t get Georges Niang guarding anyone other than Ben Simmons when they’re both on the court. – 6:29 PM
I get Tyrese Maxey guarding Patty Mills, I don’t get Georges Niang guarding anyone other than Ben Simmons when they’re both on the court. – 6:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons checks in with 4:44 seconds left in the first quarter to …. yes some boos. #BooGameFlow – 6:25 PM
Ben Simmons checks in with 4:44 seconds left in the first quarter to …. yes some boos. #BooGameFlow – 6:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second unit today is Bridges, Royce O’Neale, Patty Mills, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. No Cam Thomas or Yuta yet. Going to be fascinating to see how Vaughn handles rotations with literally 12+ guys (remember Curry is hurt) who have a case to play. – 6:25 PM
Nets second unit today is Bridges, Royce O’Neale, Patty Mills, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. No Cam Thomas or Yuta yet. Going to be fascinating to see how Vaughn handles rotations with literally 12+ guys (remember Curry is hurt) who have a case to play. – 6:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
An indicator of how many Sixers fans are at Barclays: Ben Simmons just got booed when he entered the game on his home floor. – 6:24 PM
An indicator of how many Sixers fans are at Barclays: Ben Simmons just got booed when he entered the game on his home floor. – 6:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The boos whenever Harden touches the ball are kind of cute compared to what Ben Simmons received from Sixers fans this season in Philly. #FarFromGangstaFlow – 6:19 PM
The boos whenever Harden touches the ball are kind of cute compared to what Ben Simmons received from Sixers fans this season in Philly. #FarFromGangstaFlow – 6:19 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
More on this storyline
Doc Rivers — who coached Simmons in Philadelphia and said he didn’t know if a team could win a title with Simmons at point guard — said after Saturday night’s game that the fact that Simmons figures to have the ball more often in the wake of the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could do him good. “I believe he can get back to where he was with us,’’ Rivers said. “Especially now I think because he’ll have the ball in his hands more. … It’s just going to take time now. It’s been a year and a half. I don’t think it will be overnight, but he’s working and that’s all you can do.” -via New York Post / February 13, 2023
Keith Pompey: Ben Simmons will come off the bench tonight vs. the #Sixers. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / February 11, 2023
Simmons, the only player remaining on the Nets who has played in an All-Star game, told Newsday Thursday that he was looking forward to raising the level of his game with the new group of players the Nets obtained at the trade deadline while dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball,” Simmons said. “So I’m excited just to play. I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball. “Obviously, I’ve had a crazy year-and-a-half so I kind of just want to play basketball and get back to feeling like myself. So it’s good. I wish K.D well. He’s a tremendous basketball player. I have a lot of respect for him… But I’m happy with the guys we’ve got here.” -via Newsday / February 11, 2023