Bob Myers: Trading James Wiseman was a tough decision

Madeline Kenney: Bob Myers in his opening statements said it was “tough decision” to trade James Wiseman. “That was a challenge but I hope he does well… moving him was something we did to help this team win.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said Wiseman deal is “not an indictment of James.” Myers added “it’s a hard rotation to crack.” Warriors still bullish on Wiseman’s long-term development. But believes he needs time/minutes to develop, which wouldn’t be available for team trying to compete for a title – 2:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“We didn’t see a path” for Wiseman’s return, Myers explained, as to whether they would decide to unwind the trade after GP2 failed his physical. – 2:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bob Myers said it was a “tough decision” to move on from James Wiseman. – 2:04 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Myers opens his news conference with well wishes for James Wiseman.
“Tough move to make…He’s a great kid and he did everything we asked him to do.” – 2:03 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Bob Myers in his opening statements said it was “tough decision” to trade James Wiseman.
“That was a challenge but I hope he does well… moving him was something we did to help this team win.” – 2:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ GM Bob Myers described trading James Wiseman as a “tough, tough move to make.” Myers added, “he’s a great kid and did everything we asked him to do.” – 2:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Warriors to accept 4-team trade that sends James Wiseman to #Pistons: bit.ly/3Xw1uTk – 9:51 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: The Warriors almost un-did the James Wiseman trade ziller.substack.com/p/the-warriors… – 8:53 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can the Pistons unlock James Wiseman?
Talked with @anthonyVslater, who covered every minute of Wiseman’s career, about what went wrong in The Bay, what caught his eye in limited time and the best way to use Wiseman:
theathletic.com/4175712/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams. – 5:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons currently have one big man available to play as things stand right now, and it’s Stew.
Noel is away from the team, no update on Duren yet, Bagley is still out and Wiseman isn’t officially a Piston yet. – 4:08 PM
The Golden State Warriors completed a four-team trade that allows guard Gary Payton II to pass his physical and three more players — James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) — cleared beginning on Monday, sources told ESPN on Sunday night. The Warriors — who held up the trade after team doctors raised concerns about Payton’s injured abdomen — will await an NBA inquiry into the Portland Trail Blazers ‘ alleged failure to provide relevant pre-agreement medical information, sources said. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
Shams Charania: The Warriors will go through with the Gary Payton II four-team trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Golden State will not pass Payton’s physical exam, sources said, but has decided to move forward with deal that brings back the key 2022 championship piece. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 12, 2023
Anthony Slater: Bob Myers is expected to address reporters on the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II trade — and everything surrounding it — tomorrow -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 12, 2023