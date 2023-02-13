Bradley Beal fined for making contact with a referee

Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal was fined $25k for making contact with a referee during Saturday’s game, the league announced.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal was fined $25k for making contact with a referee during Saturday’s game, the league announced. – 5:44 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Bradley Beal is 26 points from becoming the second player in @Washington Wizards franchise history to score 15,000 pts. joining the great Elvin Hayes. Joins us tonight at 10 on @NBCSWashington to see if Beal joins the 15k club. #Wizards #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/nI9IG6gf4Y – 11:46 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Many talented basketball players in the G hardly get the coverage they deserve. I’ve been lucky to cover guys like Jordan Goodwin and Quenton Jackson and see their grind to get to the #NBA so anytime I can acknowledge those guys, I will. Here’s Beal on both players’ journeys. pic.twitter.com/SstArSceGI – 10:13 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Since Bradley Beal returned from injury on Jan. 18, @Washington Wizards are outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per 100 possessions in 68 minutes when Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma are on the court together. – 5:44 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Brad Beal’s postgame on the Washington Wizards defense.
Good insight from Beal here on Coach challenging the guys and the impact Gafford and Porzingis have. pic.twitter.com/g771A2TDy1 – 2:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards had one of their best shooting nights in franchise history as they blew out the Pacers behind a big night from Bradley Beal.
5 takeaways: trib.al/HGwGSSi – 9:38 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Brad Beal and Coach Wes Unseld Jr believe in this Wizards roster.
“Health” was the buzzword. This team has shown when fully healthy, they’re a good team. I believe the numbers back that up. – 11:20 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
…and they hear it. I mean, TJ McConnell pretty much had a back and forth with some fan for about the entire 3rd quarter. And then there was the lil kid who yelled BRADLEY BEAL! when he went to the stationary bike. When Brad looked up and winked, the kid was over the moon… – 11:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal says within the last month, the Washington Wizards are having the most fun playing the game. – 10:13 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 127, Pacers 113. Wiz shot a season-high 64% fg.
Beal: 32p
Porzingis: 17p 10r
Seven Wizards were in double figures – 9:27 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
A lot of efficient scoring from the Wizards. #DCAboveAll
Gafford (6/6)
Avdija (7/8)
Beal (13/18) & (4/5)3PT
Morris (7/10)
Nunn (4/8)
Porzingis (4/8)
Kispert (5/9)
Wright (2/4)
Washington shot 64% from the field, one percentage point from a career-high. – 9:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers and improved to (26-29)
#DCAboveAll 127
#BoomBaby 113
Beal 32
Morris / Porzingis 17
Avdija 16
Kispert / Gafford 13
Nunn 10 – 9:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 127, Pacers 113
Beal: 32 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
Porziņģis: 17 pts., 10 rebs., 5 assts.
Morris: 17 pts., 6 rebs., 4 assts.
Haliburton: 21 pts., 6 rebs., 7 assts.
FG%: Wizards 64% (season high), Pacers 45%
Second-chance points: Wizards 10, Pacers 27 – 9:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Wizards, on cruise control up 125-106 with 3:48 left, are shooting .671.
Pacers’ NBA franchise record for an opponent is .642, set by Brooklyn 11 months ago.
Wizards’ top seven players are all in double figures, led by Beal’s 32pts. – 9:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Start of the 4th Quarter: Wizards 104, Pacers 88
Beal: 23 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Porzingis: 17 pts., 10 rebs., 3 assts.
Haliburton: 15 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
FG%: Wizards 70%, Pacers 47%
Second-chance pts.: Wizards 8, Pacers 22 – 8:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Indiana Pacers after 3 quarters of play.
#DCAboveAll 104
#BoomBaby 88
Beal leads the team with 23, Porzingis has a double- double 17p 10 rebs.
* All 5 starters in double figures. – 8:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Indiana Pacers after 3 quarters of play.
#DCAboveAll 101
#BoomBaby 88
Beal leads the team with 23, Porzingis has a double- double 17p 10 rebs.
* All 5 starters in double figures. – 8:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
A three from Kispert makes it Wizards 104 Pacers 88 heading into the fourth.
Beal: 23p 5a 3r
Morris: 17p 5r 4a
Porzingis: 17p 10r – 8:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead the Pacers 80(!)-57 at halftime. They’re shooting 73.2% fg.
Beal: 19p
Porzingis: 12p 8r
Morris: 10p
Nunn: 8p 5a – 8:09 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Indiana Pacers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 80
#BoomBaby 57
Beal 19, Porzingis 12, Morris 10, Gafford 9.
That might have been the best half of Washington Wizard basketball this season.
*Wiz shot 73% – 8:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 80, Pacers 57
Beal: 19 pts., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 12 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.
Avidja: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Morris: 10 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts.
FG%: Wizards 73%, Pacers 46%
Wizards: highest point total for any half this season – 8:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
There’s something about the Wizards when they play the Pacers. They’re up 80-57 after shooting 73%.
Only performance worse this season was giving up 85 1H points to Milwaukee.
Beal has 19pts. Mathurin with 11 off the bench. – 8:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the Indiana Pacers.
#DCAboveAll 37
#BoomBaby 29
Bradley Beal leads the team with 10, Kristaps Porzingis has 8. Monte Morris 6 (3/3). – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the Wizards 29-28, then the Wizards outscored them 9-0 over the final 3mins for a 37-29 lead.
Beal and Hield scored a quick 10pts each. Pacers’ bench is shorthanded, just 11 deep tonight.
Isaiah Jackson got the backup 5mins, spent some time with Jalen Smith. – 7:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Pacers 37-29. Great quarter for Beal, who’s got 10p. Porzingis has 8.
Buddy Hield has 10p. – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 37-29 Wizards after one. The Wizards shot 75% (15-20 FG). Beal has 10 pts, Porzingis has 8 pts. – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is on a heater early against the Pacers. 10 pts in 6 min on 4-5 FG. – 7:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz-Pacers about to tip. Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) is out tonight, so your starters are:
Morris
Beal
Kispert
Porzingis
Gafford – 7:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said the best part of breaking the record for youngest player to hit 1,000 threes is that it was Bradley Beal’s record.
“Him being my big brother and mentoring me since high school…I know he’s genuinely happy for me too and that’s the best part.” – 10:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum said it was cool that he passed Bradley Beal, his long time friend, for quickest to 1000 threes. He found out he was approaching the record when he was 3 away. – 10:58 PM
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal will return from left foot soreness to play tonight against Charlotte, the Wizards announce. Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain) and Monte Morris (low back soreness) are out. -via Twitter @avarwallace / February 8, 2023
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma is OUT, per Wes Unseld Jr. Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are both gametime decisions. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 8, 2023
What do the Wizards still need to do to get better? Bradley Beal: That’s the biggest question. That’s Shepp’s job (Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard). That’s his decision, you know? All we have to do is fill in and kind of filter and how that envisions, how that works with all of us and play into that, you know? But for the most part, we let him handle all that. Shepp has the toughest job in the world. I don’t want to have a job where I’m telling or picking or choosing who’s going, so it’s tough. But all I can do is trust what he’s got going. That’s all I can do. -via Bally Sports / February 8, 2023